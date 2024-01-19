India vs. Syria Prediction & Betting Tips - Can India finally score at the AFC Asian Cup?

India has had a horrible start to the AFC Asian Cup with two losses in two matches. Next up is Syria who is the easiest opponent on paper so far.

Despite this, Syria comes into the the match as the betting favourite.

India vs Syria Betting Tips

Best betting tips Odds Both teams to score 2.13 at 1xBet Syria to win by one goal 3.46 at 1xBet Pablo Sabbag to score first goal 3.32 at 1xBet

We have compiled our best betting tips for the India vs. Syria game in the table above. Read on to find out why we recommend these bets

Both teams to score

With Syria coming into the match with 1 point, and India with 0 points, only a win will matter for both teams. A draw in the last group stage match will leave Syria on 2 points, which will most likely end their tournament along with India’s. Despite 4 out of 6 group third places qualifying for the round of 16, one must assume that 2 points are too little.

This also means that both teams undoubtedly will have to chase for a win. The result of that should see both teams play more risky attacking football. Something neither has done so far in the tournament against superior competition.

India were brilliant in defence in the first half of the match versus Australia. However, everything fell apart in their match against Uzbekistan. With 5 goals conceded in two matches but 0 goals scored, India will have to reassess their tactics.

Syria also come out of their first two matches with 0 goals scored, but only 1 conceded they will also have to change their approach to this game.

Whilst both teams are yet to score India has accumulated a total of 1.56 xG (expected goals), whilst Syria has accumulated 1.38 xG. Thus both teams have failed to convert some of the bigger chances they have had so far in the tournament, included shots on the posts for the opponents.

This is also why we think both teams will finally open the floodgates offensively and bag their first goals respectively.

Bet on both teams to score at odds 2.13 on 1xBet.

Syria to win by one goal

For India, the match versus Syria is a must-win game. While Igor Stimac’s wards have lost both their matches, Syria have lost just one while drawing the other. If India beat Syria, the result will catapult them into third position, and potentially a ticket to the next round.

We are optimistic about India’s showing in their last game in group B. However, we acknowledge that Igor Stimac’s men are the minnows of the Asian Cup. Admittedly, against Australia and Uzbekistan, India were up against much stronger teams than Syria. However, based on Syria’s strong showing in their first two games, we think an India victory is unlikely.

Defensively India has looked really poor since the first half against Australia concluded. Uncharacteristically Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has looked poor in goal, and India would thus be lucky to also come away from this game without a loss.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is still first choice in goal anyhow, and we don’t expect to see many changes in the line-up for India. The most likely change is Rahul KP of Kerala Blasters to start the match instead of Manvir Singh, after arguably being India’s best player in the second half of their match against Uzbekistan.

India’s predicted starting lineup

GK: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

DF: Rahul Bheke

DF: Sandesh Jhingan

DF: Akash Mishra

DF: Anirudh Thapa

MF: Suresh Singh

MF: Nikhil Poojary

MF: Apuia

FW: Naorem Mahesh Singh

FW: Rahul KP

FW: Sunil Chhetri

Syria did not have any changes in their line up between their first match against Uzbekistan and their second match against Australia. With a 0-0 draw in their first match and a tight 0-1 loss against favourites Australia, manager Héctor Cúper can be satisfied with the team, and we likely won’t see any changes.

Syria’s predicted starting lineup

GK: Ahmed Madanieh

DF: Thaer Krouma

DF: Alham Ousou

DF: Mouaiad Al Ajaan

DF: Abdul Rahman Oues

MF: Mahmoud Al Aswad

MF: Ezequiel Ham

MF: Jalil Elias

MF: Ammar Ramadan

FW: Ibrahim Hesar

FW: Pablo Sabbag

Based on the information given above we foresee Syria winning, with the 2-1 scoreline being the most likely result.

Bet on Syria to win by one goal at odds 3.32 on 1xBet.

Pablo Sabbag to score first goal

Centimetres were in the way from Pablo Sabbag scoring the first goal in Syria’s previous match against Australia. In the 5th minute of the match Sabbag received the inside the Australian box, with one touch he shot without hesitation beating Mathew Ryan in goal. If he would have only placed the ball slightly leftwards he would have scored his second goal for the Syrian national team.

The major reason to why Sabbag has not scored more goals is that only in 2024 did he debut for Syria. This is because Sabbag is Peruvian born, and has played his whole professional career in South America. The striker was only able to feature for Syria as he has heritage in the Middle-Eastern country.

The 1.88 metres tall forward is a strong player who fills a lot of space on the pitch. He doesn’t hesitate to shoot when he has the ball at his feet, and that is also why we believe he will bag his first goal in the tournament, probably being the first of the match.

Sabbag scored in his debut for Syria however in their final pre-tournament friendly when they drew 2-2 against Malaysia.

For his club, Peruvian side Alianza Lima, Sabbag scored 9 goals in 21 matches before the new year. Therefore, we think the value of this bet is great.

Bet on Pablo Sabbag to score the first goal at odds 4 on 1xBet.

India vs. Syria Odds

