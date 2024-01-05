With the AFC Asian Cup coming up, we have compiled all the information you need to get you ready for your AFC Asian Cup betting.

We give you our expert tips on the event, and provide a comprehensive guide, showing readers how to bet on the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. And if you were wondering, although the competition is set to be played in 2024, it is called the 2023 Asian Cup for sponsorship reasons.

Who Will Host the 2023 AFC Asian Cup?

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup will take place in Qatar, which also hosted the 2022 World Cup. The matches of the upcoming event will be held at eight stadiums in five cities, all of which hosted the World Cup. The tournament opener and the final will both take place in Lusail Stadium.

Key Dates of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup

The tournament with 24 participating countries will begin on 12 January 2024. The tournament opener between hosts Qatar and Lebanon will be played at Lusail Stadium. The final will take place at the same venue on 10 February 2024.

The national teams are divided into six round-robin groups of four each. The top two teams from each group, along with the best four third-placed national teams, will qualify for the knockout stage. In the table below, we have listed some important matches to look forward to.

Date Match Venue Team One Team Two 12 Jan 2024 Group A Lusail Stadium Qatar Lebanon 13 Jan 2024 Group B Jassim bin Hamad Stadium Australia India 19 Jan 2024 Group D Education City Stadium Japan Iraq 20 Jan 2024 Group E Al Thumama Stadium South Korea Jordan 21 Jan 2024 Group F Ahmad bin Ali Stadium Saudi Arabia Kyrgyzstan 23 Jan 2024 Group B Al Janoub Stadium Australia Uzbekistan 23 Jan 2024 Group C Education City Stadium Iran UAE 28 Jan 2024 Round of 16 1 Jassim bin Hamad Stadium TBD TBD 2 Feb 2024 Quarter-final 1 Ahmad bin Ali Stadium TBD TBD 6 Feb 2024 Semi-final 1 Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium TBD TBD 10 Feb Final Lusail Stadium TBD TBD

Where to Bet on the Asian Cup?

We expect football punters to bet enthusiastically on the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar. We consider the following betting sites as the best ones for punters to bet on the AFC Asian Cup, read on to learn why.

1xBet – Highest Odds on Football

1xBet is a prime destination for online football betting, with numerous betting markets on offer. New users will love the welcome offer by the operator. Under the offer, new users can avail a 120% match deposit bonus up to ₹49,000. Also, there is a code they can use, 1GOALIN.

The operator’s live betting platform provides comprehensive stats. Punters can use the in-depth analysis of data and a plethora of additional information to help make prudent betting decisions.

The operator’s other great features include a quick bet feature and a bet builder feature. With an advance bet feature, punters can place bets even when they don’t have funds in their account. Most importantly, among all the AFC Asian Cup betting sites, 1xBet offers the highest odds for Asia Cup matches.

Parimatch – Greatest AFC Asian Cup Betting Markets

Parimatch is a great destination for online betting on the AFC Asian Cup, with a wide range of football betting markets offered. The best bets include Full-time result, 1×2, Over/under, Both teams to score, Correct score, Total, Handicap, Double chance, and Half-time/full-time.

Apart from these, Parimatch also has numerous pre-match markets. These include totals, and individual performance, among others. The more popular the match, the deeper the range of markets.

The bookmaker has a good live betting platform enhanced by bet boost, a cash out option, a high payout ratio, and live streaming of games.

Parimatch gives a red-carpet welcome to new users who apply the code GOALPARI with a 150% deposit bonus up to 30,000, plus a free bet worth ₹250. Of course, they need to meet all the terms to get the bonus

Mostbet – Top Asian Cup Betting Experience

The great betting experience offered to punters makes Mostbet one of the top bookmakers for the AFC Asian Cup. The operator has some of the highest odds on football, a great welcome offer and a great selection of bets.

The best live betting features on the site include dynamic statistics that are split into various phases of a match. While there is no live streaming, punters can follow a match as it happens, thanks to the display of critical live action on a virtual playing field.

The operator offers competitive live odds. Unlike most other sites that lower their odds after a match begins, Mostbet does not. Punters who prefer single bets can place bets easily by using a one-click feature.

Mostbet motivates new users to register with the code MBGOAL and pursue a 150% deposit bonus up to ₹34,000.

PariPesa – Amazing for Live Betting

Punters at the Asian Cup Qatar will love the amazing live betting experience offered by PariPesa. The bookmaker offers a wide range of online betting options. The markets offered include Player Specials, Corners, Asian Handicaps, and Intervals. Football punters can also engage in live betting. The live betting experience is enhanced by many rich features. These include real-time updates that allow punters to make informed betting decisions in an ongoing game.

The bookmaker also offers competitive odds, and live streaming of important matches. Other great features include a booster bonus that allows users to boost winnings from accumulator bets. The operator also has an advance bet feature that allows punters to place bets when they lack money in their sportsbook account.

Paripesa has a match deposit welcome bonus offer up to ₹8,000 for new users. The code attached to this offer is PPGOAL.

10CRIC – Best Asian Cup Welcome Bonus

10CRIC has a great focus on Asian football and sports, so punters on the site can expect comprehensive coverage of the Asian Cup. There is a wide range of betting markets on the operator’s site. Among the best bets are match outcomes, goal totals, first goal, correct score, and more. There are also pre-match markets, including 1x2, handicap, and draw no bet, among others.

Punters betting on the Asian Cup 2024 competition will be drawn to 10CRIC thanks to its great welcome offer. New users from India over 18 years old can avail a sports welcome bonus offer. Under this offer, They can get a 200% bonus up to ₹15,000 + ₹700 free bet with a minimum deposit of ₹250. Don’t forget to use the code CRICGOAL.

List of the Best Asian Cup Betting Sites

In our view, the best legal betting sites for the Asian Cup in Qatar are 1xBet, Parimatch, Mostbet, Paripesa and 10CRIC. While 1xBet offers the highest odds on football, Parimatch has the best betting markets.

While Mostbet offers a brilliant betting experience enhanced by rich features, Paripesa has a great live betting platform. 10CRIC distinguishes itself among the Asian Cup betting sites with a wonderful welcome bonus offer.

Who Will Win the Asian Cup?

It is always a tough ask to predict who will come away with the Asian Cup title. Not many football fans would have predicted Qatar to win the latest edition of the competition in 2019. Nevertheless, we will give it a try to analyse which team has the best chance of winning the tournament, which one is likely to be the dark horse, and which one could disappoint.

Japan – The Favourite

Japan is the bookmaker's favourite to win the Asian Cup in Qatar and with good reason. Japan have won five Asian Cup titles, more than any other team. They have won four of the last eight editions of the competition, and they were runners-up to Qatar in the 2019 competition.

Heading to Qatar, Japan would want to extend their run of unbeaten matches in the group stage. Out of 24 games played, Japan have won 18 and drawn the remaining 6. In fact, they have won their last eight group games on the trot.

Japan have also scored goals at a prolific rate. They need eight more goals to reach a round tally of 100. With an average of 1.92 goals per game, Japan are second only to Iran who have a marginally better average of 1.93 per game.

Not only is Japan showing a history of doing well in the competition, but they are also coming into the tournament in great form. Their last 3 matches have all been won with a tally of 5-0, building on a 9-game winning streak, including a 4-1 win in Germany against Germany in a friendly in September.

Some players to look out for this tournament include Feyenoord striker Ayase Ueda, who hasn't exactly let the Eredivisie on fire this season, but he has been in great form for Japan scoring 7 goals in his last 5 national team matches. Otherwise, the Japan squad features top talents such as Monaco player Takumi Minamino, Liverpool's Wataru Endo, Real Sociadad's Takefusa Kubo, and of course Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton.

Japan are drawn in Group D along with Vietnam, Iraq and Indonesia. We expect them to top the group, and we also see them as the most probable team to run away with the overall title.

South Korea – The Challenger

South Korea had a brilliant run in the recent World Cup qualifiers. During the winning run, Korea scored 19 times without conceding a single goal. They registered their fifth consecutive win when they beat China 3-0. Two of Korea’s goals came from their skipper Heung-min, who has been in brilliant form this season.

South Korea coach Jurgen Klinsmann is optimistic about the team’s chances as the team has been progressing as a unit on his watch. Klinsmann expects the team’s fortunes to revolve around the great form of four players. Apart from Son, the team has Lee Kang-in, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, Cho Gue-sung of FC Midtjylland, and Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

South Korea’s defence has a disciplined star in the form of Kim Min-jae (of Bayern Munich). Korea last won the Asia Cup back in 1960. With the Korean attack firing on all cylinders, the team could put an end to the title drought in Qatar.

Australia – The Dark Horse

Australia coach Graham Arnold has put together a young team for the upcoming Asian Cup and is said to be “excited by the potential.”

Australia won the Asia Cup competition back in 2015 when they hosted the tournament. We can justify the coach’s optimism by looking back at Australia’s performance in the FIFA World Cup in 2022. The Socceroos punched above their weight by reaching the last 16 of that tournament.

In a new-look squad, some experienced players, including Jamie Maclaren, Matthew Lock, Milos Degenek and Bailey Wright, have missed the bus. Instead, the team will feature the likes of Patrick Yazbeck, John Iredale and Gethin Jones. Yazbeck plays club football in Norway, while Iredale plays for Sydney FC. Gethin Jones has played for the Welsh youth squad.

Unsurprisingly, 36-year-old Bruno Fornaroli makes the cut on the back of his brilliant form. In eight games of the ongoing season, Fornaroli has scored 8 goals. Australia will also expect a great performance from their skipper and goalkeeper Maty Ryan, who is returning from injury.

Australia are in group B, which also has India, Syria and Uzbekistan. The Socceroos will probably top their group. Their earliest challenge is likely to come in the semi-finals, when they could potentially meet Japan.

Qatar – The Disappointment

Hosts Qatar are the defending champions. Though bookmakers rate them highly, we think Qatar will disappoint their supporters in the upcoming tournament.

Since the 2019 competition that they won by beating Japan in the final, Qatar has declined as a football team. In 17 matches played in 2023, Qatar have lost 7 and won just 5. While one match was abandoned, 4 ended without result. Consequently, Qatar’s coach Carlos Queiroz, has been sacked barely a year into a four-year contract.

The hosts are drawn in group A alongside China, Lebanon and Tajikistan. They are expected to top the group. Qatar will meet a third-placed qualifier in the RO16 knockout stage, a match they are expected to win. In the quarter-finals, they could meet the winner of a possible knockout stage (RO16) match between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Given Qatar's current form, the quarter-final could prove to be a tough contest. If they manage to get past the hurdle, Qatar will probably run into Korea in the semi-finals.

India – What to Expect?

India is undoubtedly amongst the minnows of the competition. Moreover, India is placed in what is arguably the toughest group. The other three teams are Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria. Australia and Uzbekistan are far stronger than India. So are Syria.

However, India’s best hope would be to upset Syria and finish third in the group. To achieve that, even a draw against Syria could suffice. Thereafter, a better net goal difference could help India’s cause into the Round of 16.

Players to Watch out for in the Asian Cup

This year’s tournament will feature a lot of prominent players, but who are some of the players you should keep an eye out for in the upcoming Asia Cup tournament?

Kaoru Mitoma (Japan) - Will light the knock-out stage on fire

Do not expect Kauro Mitoma to dominate in the group stages as the Japanese star is only expected to be back from an injury in time for the Round of 16. But once he is back you should expect him to light the tournament on fire.

The 26-year-old winger began his senior career with the University of Tsukuba. While at the university, he represented Japan in the 2018 Asian Games as well as in the U23 Toulon tournament.

After playing for the Japanese club Frontale, he signed a four-year contract with the English Premier side Brighton and Hove Albion in August 2022. A year later, the club offered a new four-year contract to the young player.

Mitoma scored his first two goals for Japan in the side’s 2-0 win over Australia in a World Cup qualifier. He scored both goals after coming off the bench in the 86th minute. Mitoma helped Japan to go into the knock out stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup by assisting Tanaka’s winning goal in the group game versus Spain.

Mitoma is expected to play an important role in Japan’s Asian Cup 2023 campaign.

Heung Min Son (South Korea) - The biggest star of the tournament

The upcoming Asian Cup 2023 competition will be Son Heung-min's fourth shot at the title. The Korean skipper is currently in the form of his life. Incidentally, he scored his first international goal in Asian Cup 2011 in Korea's 4-1 win against India. Though Korea lost in the semi-final of that tournament, Son has gone on to become one of the most recognised names in Asian football.

Building on a reputation earned with Bundesliga team Hamburg, Son joined Bayer Leverkusen in 2013. During his tenure at Leverkusen, Son led Korea to the final of the Asian Cup in 2015, where the team lost to Australia. That match went into extra time thanks to Son's injury-time equaliser.

Six months later, he joined the English Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur. His form with the club has established the Korean star among the most popular footballers in the world. Thanks to Son, Spurs finished second in the league in 2018. In 2019, the Korean helped the English club side to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

The same year, Son was part of the Korean team that lost in the Asian Cup quarter-finals to eventual champions Qatar. In 2021-22, Son became the first Asian player to top the goalscorers' list in the English Premier League.

Son helped Korea win the football gold medal at the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018. Son will seek to cement his legacy by leading Korea to their first Asian Cup title in over 60 years.

Mathew Ryan (Australia) - The perfect shot stopper

Australia owe their first title win in Asian Cup 2015 to their goalkeeper Mathew Ryan. The 31-year-old has since become a mainstay, helping his national team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup finals in 2018 and 2022. After beginning his career with local club Blacktown City, Ryan played for Belgian side Club Brugge before joining Valencia in the Spanish La Liga.

Ryan went on to play 121 matches with the English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion. That was followed by a loan spell with Arsenal and a return to Spain. He then spent a season with Real Sociedad before moving to Denmark’s capital city of Copenhagen. Ryan currently plays for the Dutch club AZ Alkmaar.

With 86 appearances for the Australian squad, including at three FIFA World Cups, Ryan is one of the team's more experienced players. The team's ambitions at Asian Cup 2019 will rest on Ryan's reliable shoulders.

Takefusa Kubo (Japan) - The great talent

This 22-year-old winger has scored thrice in 29 international matches for Japan. In Kubo's debut season with Real Sociedad in the Spanish La Liga, the club finished in fourth place. With several goals and assists, Kubo has worked himself into fine form ahead of Asian Cup 2023.

After he joined Barcelona at age 10, Kubo performed brilliantly with the club's youth teams before returning to Japan five years later. The same year, the teenager made his senior debut with FC Tokyo and became the youngest to score a goal in the J.League Cup, a feat he achieved in his club's win over Albirex Niigata. Thanks to his performance, the Spanish club snapped up Kubo.

In the 2019-20 season, Kubo played a starring role at Mallorca, to whom he was loaned. After further loan stints with Villareal, Getafe and Mallorca, he finally landed with Real Sociedad. Representing Japan U23 at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Kubo scored thrice in as many group matches to help his side to the semi-finals.

His first international goal for the senior side came against Ghana in Japan's 4-1 Kirin Cup win in 2022. Kubo contributed a goal and an assist in Japan's 5-0 win against Syria in the World Cup qualifier.

The young man has announced his arrival as Japan's most pivotal player for the upcoming tournament.

Mehdi Taremi (Iran) - Iran's main man

This 31-year-old forward has emerged as a leading star for Iran. With 41 goals in 74 matches, the forward is considered one of Asia's best attackers. No other player from Asia has scored as many goals (nine) in the UEFA Champions League.

Taremi currently plays for Portuguese club side Porto. Taremi showed an early penchant for goal-scoring with his hometown outfit, Shahin Bushehr. Thereafter, Tarei advanced his career at Iranian clubs Iranjavan and Persepolis, and at Qatar's Al Gharafa. Later, he moved to Portugal, where he played for Rio Ave before switching to Porto in 2022.

Taremi shone for Iran in the World Cup 2022 by scoring two goals against England. Taremi can adopt the role of central striker or play an assisting role in midfield. He can also play as a left winger to provide Iran with tactical flexibility.

AFC Asian Cup Odds

Bookmakers overwhelmingly favour Japan to win 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Accordingly, Japan attract the lowest AFC Asian Cup odds of 3.44. In the table below, we have listed the winners’ odds quoted for various teams, including India.

Odds displayed in the table are correct as of January 5th 13:57 IST.

Best Bets on the 2023 Asian Cup

The following are some of the best bets ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 tournament.

South Korea to win the Asian Cup at 6.50

The semi-final line-ups are likely to be Japan versus Australia, and South Korea versus Qatar/ Saudi Arabia.

On current form, Japan and South Korea are likely to meet in the final.

Attracting bookmakers’ odds of 3.44, Japan are the tournament favourites. However, I believe that South Korea could upset Japan in a closely fought final. As so often happens, an overwhelming favourite could slip in a crunch game. That could happen to Japan in the final.

A successful bet backing South Korea to win the tournament would get a punter very high potential returns. At odds of 6.50, a bet of INR 100 would attract returns of INR 650. Thus, the punter could potentially win INR 550, which translates into a return on investment of 550%.

Heung Min Son to Become the Asian Cup Top Goalscorer

We believe that South Korea’s Heung Min Son will be the top scorer of the 2023 Asian Cup. In 2011, Son scored his first goal for Korea in his side's 4-1 win over India in the Asia Cup.

Following the semi-final finish in 2011, South Korea rode Son's goal-scoring ability to reach the final of the 2015 edition, wherein they lost to Australia. I believe that this will be Son's opportunity to showcase his talents as Asia football's best goal-scoring machine.

India to Make it Out of the Group Stage

For India to get past the group stage, they would have to achieve two things. First, they would need to finish third in their group B. India are placed in a strong group that contains Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria.

Australia and Uzbekistan are far too strong for India. However, India could upset Syria on their day. A win against Syria would virtually assure India of a third-place finish in the group. Even a draw might suffice if India finish with a better net goal difference (GF minus GA) than Syria.

Assuming that India do finish third in their group, qualifying for the Round of 16 would still be a tough proposition. India would have to compete (on goal difference) with other prospective third-placed teams. These could be China, Palestine, Iraq, Bahrain, and Thailand. However, a bet of INR 100, if it won, could get you potential returns of up to INR 10,000.

AFC Asian Cup Betting FAQs

In this section of our AFC Asian Cup betting review, we answer some frequently asked questions.

Which team is the betting favourite to win the 2023 AFC Asian Cup?

Japan, backed by bookmakers’ betting odds of 3.44, are the betting favourites to win the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Where can I bet on the Asian Cup?

We suggest that you bet on any of the following sites: 1xBet, 22bet, Parimatch, Paripesa, or 10CRIC.

What are the odds for India to win the 2023 Asian Cup?

India with odds of 100 are one of the least favoured among the 24 participating teams to win the 2023 Asian Cup.

Who will be the Asian Cup top goalscorer?

South Korea’s Heung Min Son is one of the favourites to emerge as the tournament’s top scorer.