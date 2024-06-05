India vs Kuwait prediction: All Square in a Goal Fest

Our football betting expert brings you their India vs Kuwait prediction as the teams go head-to-head in Group A of AFC World Cup qualifying.

India are currently second in the group but are just two points above Kuwait, who are 4th. This game will decide who makes it to the third round of qualifying for the World Cup and the winner will also secure a place in the Asian Cup for 2027.

Best bets for India vs Kuwait

Victory for India with odds of 3.00 on Parimatch, i.e. 33% chance that the home side will win.

Both teams to score with odds of 1.70 on Parimatch, i.e. 59% chance that either side will have a clean sheet.

The highest scoring will be the second half at odds of 2.20 on Parimatch, giving a 45% chance of there being more goal-mouth action after the break.

All odds are courtesy of Parimatch, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Our analysis: the state of form of the two teams

World Cup qualification is up for grabs. Kuwait currently sits bottom of the group but they can make themselves favourites to secure 2nd place with a win here.

Two matches remain in qualifying and there are plenty of possibilities. Qatar have already clinched top spot and India have a slender advantage in the race for 2nd. Igor Stimac’s men were beaten 2-1 by Afghanistan in their last game but their goal difference of -3 means they lead their rivals, who are still playing catch-up after an 8-1 defeat to Qatar on matchday 1.

India’s form has been extremely poor. They are yet to secure a win in 2024. The team managed to earn a point away in Afghanistan but that was the only positive result they picked up this calendar year. Stimac will be hoping his team can rediscover the form that saw his team win three of their five matches in 2023.

Kuwait have three points from their four qualifying matches. They picked those up in an emphatic 4-0 win in Afghanistan. Their last two games have been against Qatar, who are the runaway leaders in the group.

The 1970s saw Kuwait play their best football and it will take some time before they reach that level again. They have qualified for the World Cup just once before This team wants to keep the dream alive with a good result against India.

Probable lineups for India vs Kuwait

The probable composition of India in “playing system”

Singh Sandhu; Bheke, Bose, Poojary, Ali; Fernandes, Ralte, Singh, Chhetri; Manvir Singh, Colaco

The probable composition of Kuwait in “playing system”

Marzouq; Ammar, Al Hajeri, Al Enezi, Ghareeb; Al Dhefiri, Hani, Shebab, Daham; Al Salama, Al Khaldi

India vs Kuwait Bet 1: India to win @ 3.00 Parimatch

India won the reverse fixture 1-0 and we are backing them to repeat that success here. They come into this fixture on the back of a disappointing run. The win in Kuwait was the last time they tasted victory. Since then, they have drawn one and lost five.

This game will take place in Kolkata and home advantage should be enough to get them over the line. India haven’t suffered defeat at this stadium since 2006.

Kuwait have won just one of their last five competitive matches. They have failed to score in three of those games. The poor form has seen them slip to 139th in the FIFA World Rankings.

India vs Kuwait Bet 2: Yes on Both Teams to Score @ 1.70 Parimatch

While Kuwait’s recent attacking form has been poor, they will have to throw the kitchen sink at this one. Therefore, our next India vs Kuwait prediction is for both teams to score in the match. Rui Bento’s side managed to score against Qatar in their last match, a side with a 100% record in the group.

India have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 6 matches. They are conceding an average of 1.83 goals per game over that period. Afghanistan found the net twice in India’s last match so don't expect defensive stability from either side here.

India vs Kuwait Bet 3: Highest scoring half - second half @ 2.20 Parimatch

The stakes are high in this one so despite backing goals, we are expecting a cagey start. As a result, the last of our predictions for this crucial qualifier is for the second half of the match to see more goals than the first. The last head-to-head between these sides saw no goals in the first half.

The first halves of India’s matches in qualifying have seen an average of 0.5 goals. This rises to 1.25 after the break. The second halves of Kuwait matches in qualifying have seen 2.5 goals on average whereas there has been an average of just 0.25 goals in the first 45 minutes.