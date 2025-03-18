How Atletico Madrid's Collapse vs Barcelona Affects La Liga Title Odds

Following the weekend’s drama, Barcelona are the favourites to win La Liga. However, with the close gap, would it be smart to back the Madrid side?

Before this weekend’s matches, the La Liga title race was wide open, with Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona all separated by just a point.

Spain La Liga Winner Outright Market Odds Barcelona 1.62 Real Madrid 2.75 Atletico Madrid 9.50

Who’s Most Likely to Win La Liga

Having beaten Atletico Madrid 4-2 at the weekend with two late goals, Barcelona have moved to the top of the Spanish league.

However, they only top the table on goal difference as they share the same points with Real Madrid, who are also on 60 points.

After their defeat to title rivals on Sunday, Atletico Madrid are now four points behind their counterparts, who have 56.

What works in Barcelona’s favour is their game in hand, as their fixture with Osasuna was postponed.

A win in this match would put them three points clear, and with a better goal difference already in hand, Barcelona are now the favourites to walk away as champions.

The key fixture that could alter the season is the El Clasico as Barcelona are set to host Real Madrid on May 11th.

This could not only be a title decider, but a game Atletico Madrid will be watching closely.

At least one of these teams is guaranteed to drop points. If the game ends in a draw, Diego Simeone’s side could take advantage and get back into the title race.

With at least 10 games remaining for each side and plenty of points still to be earned, the race for the Spanish title is far from over.

Could the Champions League Impact the Title Race?

With odds of 1.62, Barcelona are currently the favourites to win La Liga outright on 1xBet.

They are followed by Real Madrid at 2.75 on 1xBet. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are considered the outsiders, with odds of 11.00.

Even though Atletico Madrid are the least favoured to win the Spanish top division, they don’t have the extra games to play through the Champions League.

In the round of 16, Real Madrid knocked out their Madrid rivals via a penalty shootout. This victory secured their place in the quarter-finals of the European competition.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will next face a tough Arsenal side on their route to the final.

Barcelona also advanced to the next round as they comfortably beat Benfica 4-1 on aggregate. The La Liga leaders will face Borussia Dortmund in their upcoming two-legged quarter-final.

With Atletico Madrid out of the competition, they can now fully focus on their league title.

At odds of 9.50 on 1xBet, it may suggest that Simeone’s side are nearly out of the title picture.

However, all three title contenders have had unexpected losses this season, so there will be many more twists and turns.

Should Barcelona and Real Madrid continue progressing in the Champions League, bettors may want to consider backing Atletico Madrid for a potential title challenge.