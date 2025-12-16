Guadalajara vs Barcelona predictions: How to back the heavy favourites

Guada will feature in the CDR for the first time, but they are likely to struggle against the visitors at Pedro Escartín Stadium.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Goalscorers Prediction - Barcelona: Fermin Lopez, Ferran Torres x2, Roony Bardghji

This encounter will see Guadalajara enter the Copa del Rey proper for the first time. However, they face a difficult start. Guada were only promoted to the third tier of Spanish football this season, and they’re currently fourth bottom in their division. They lost 3-1 to Real Madrid Castilla over the weekend, but had defeated Osasuna B the week before.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are in very strong form ahead of this match. They’ve won five consecutive matches across all competitions and are currently seven points clear at the top of La Liga. Even with a much-changed XI, they are expected to easily defeat their third-tier opponents.

Probable lineups for Guadalajara vs Barcelona

Guadalajara expected lineup: Zarco, Gallardo, Rodriguez, Ablanque, Martinez, Mayo, Rojo, Amigo, Tavares, Neskes, Caropitche

Barcelona expected lineup: Szczesny, Eric, Cubarsí, Christensen, Jofre, Casadó, De Jong, Roony, Fermín, Dro, Ferran

Goals in Guadalajara

Barcelona have scored a lot of goals recently. Only Chelsea, who surprised them with a 3-0 win, have prevented them from scoring this season. Therefore, Guadalajara are likely to struggle. With Barcelona consistently finding the net and Guadalajara showing defensive frailties, goal-heavy markets highlighted on Best Betting Sites are likely to attract attention for this matchup.

Hansi Flick is likely to make a lot of changes to the side that beat Osasuna over the weekend. However, they have more than enough quality in depth and will enter this match with confidence, as they have scored 15 times in the last five games.

Meanwhile, the hosts have the worst defensive record in their league, having conceded 24 in 16 matches. Whoever leads the line for the Blaugrana will view this match as a huge opportunity to add to their tally for 2025/26. The Pedro Escartin Stadium is set to see plenty of goals.

Guadalajara vs Barcelona Bet 1: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.72 on 1xBet

A gulf in class

Flick will almost certainly rest a number of his main players for this CDR fixture, but he has good options to replace them. The players chosen to start will be eager to prove they deserve to play more regularly in the future.

There’s a genuine chance that Barca will score plenty of goals. Dépor Guada’s defence struggles with third-tier forward lines, so facing the La Liga leaders is a much harder task. Pere Martí and his men are likely aware that they’re not expected to win, so there will certainly be no pressure on them come Wednesday morning.

However, the main concern for the hosts is that the Barcelona players will play hard to impress their manager. Given this, a big scoreline in favour of the visiting side is expected.

Guadalajara vs Barcelona Bet 2: Winning margin of four or more goals at odds of 2.87 on 1xBet

Guadalajara to struggle in attack

The hosts are 17th in Primera Federación – Group 1 largely due to the number of goals they conceded. However, their attack has not been very productive either. It’s worth noting that Morados have scored in all of their last five matches, but have only scored 2+ five times all season.

Given the quality of their past opponents, it’s hard to see them scoring against Barca. Flick’s men haven’t been impenetrable in 2025/26, as they’ve kept just five clean sheets. However, context is important. They prevented Osasuna from scoring on Saturday, and will be confident of doing the same in Guadalajara.

Barca will make major changes for this tie to manage a busy period, but they can still field a strong team. Defensively, they’ll back themselves to keep their sheets clean, regardless of who starts in their XI.

Guadalajara vs Barcelona Bet 3: Both teams to score - no - at odds of 1.66 on 1xBet

