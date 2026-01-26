Latest Granawin Promo Codes and Offers for Indian Players

The Granawin bonus offer comes in two different versions. One is for sports bettors, while the other is for casino players, so depending on what you prefer, you can choose to claim any of them. And while the wagering requirement may vary a bit for both, they still add up to the same without the need for a Granawin referral code. Check out the table below for the full breakdown:

Granawin Offers Offer Details Promo Code Sports Welcome Bonus 100% up to ₹9000 GRANAGL Casino Welcome Bonus 100% up to ₹10,000 GRANAGL

How to Register using the Granawin Promo Code?

The best time to use the Granawin promo code is during registration, and we’ll show you exactly how to do so. Here is a step-by-step guide to completing the process:

On the Granawin official website, click the “Sign up” button. You’ll see a registration form pop up, and by default, your country of origin will be filled in as India by default. All that is left for you is to input your email, password, and most importantly, the Granawin promo code. Then click “Continue to step 2.” On the second page, you’re to fill in your currency (set the Indian Rupee by default), name, surname, select your gender, and put in your date of birth. Once you’re done, it is time to “Continue to step 3.” Step 3 is for your street and number, postcode, city, and phone number. Once you’ve filled them in correctly, click on “Submit” to finalise the process.

If you wish to receive promotional offers in your mail, there’s a field to indicate interest in step 3. However, note that it is not compulsory; if you are not interested, submit the form without ticking the box. Our in-depth Granawin review covers the app interface, betting markets, payment options, and overall user experience in India.

Granawin Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus Details

Note that this offer is an exclusive one, and you can get it if you use the Granawin bonus code GRANAGL. Those who take advantage of it while registering will be able to claim a 100% on their first deposit, worth up to 9,000 INR. For a smoother betting experience, download the Granawin app to access all sportsbook markets, live betting features, and your promo rewards in one place.

Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus Terms & Conditions

As expected, this exclusive sports welcome bonus that you can get after using the promo code for Granawin comes with its terms and conditions. Here is what you should know about it:

The minimum deposit required to claim the offer is 90 INR, so any deposit below is ineligible.

Only those who complete the registration successfully will have access to it. It is available immediately after completing the registration process.

The wagering requirement is 5x the bonus amount in accumulator bets.

It is only valid on your first deposit.

Withdrawal will only be processed once you’ve met the wagering requirements. If you request a withdrawal without meeting them, Granawin will rule out the offer as void.

Only settled bets count towards the requirements.

You’ll agree with us that the terms are not far-fetched. So, claim the offer, meet up with the playthrough, and you’re good to go.

Granawin Casino Welcome Bonus

Casino players are not left out either; you can choose to get 100% up to 10,000 INR on your favourite games. Just like the sports counterpart, the minimum deposit required to enjoy it is 450 INR. And in this case, the wagering requirement is 40x the bonus amount in accumulator bets.

Additional Granawin Promotions for Existing and New Players

Unsurprisingly, Granawin offers a couple of promotions for both new and existing players. So, once you’ve made the most by using the bonus code for Granawin to get the first offer, there’s more for you. Let’s look at them briefly.

Saturday Reload

To qualify for the Saturday reload, there are two main conditions to note. The first is to place bets every day from Monday (00:00 UTC) to Friday (23:59 UTC). The second one is not to make a withdrawal 6 hours before the qualifying deposit.

Once you meet those two, you just need to make a qualifying deposit of at least 90 INR between 00:00 (UTC) and 23:59 (UTC) on Saturday with the code SRB.

In turn, Granawin will reward you with 100% match of your qualifying bet, and you can get up to 9,000 INR as a free bet, which is valid for 2 days.

Odds Boost

To enjoy this boost, you are to build a multibet of at least 3 selections, each with minimum odds of 1.2. Granawin will then multiply your multibet by a bonus booster.

Pros and Cons of Using Granawin Bonus Code

These are the major pros and cons you should note about the Granawin welcome bonus code:

Pros

Here are the major pros of using the promo code:

Using the deposit bonus code gives an extra incentive in the form of free spins.

It offers the perfect opportunity to get additional playtime

Decent wagering requirement of 5x

Cons

One major complaint about the offer is:

Some may consider the 450 INR minimum deposit for casino offer to be a bit high.

Granawin Sports Betting Options

As expected, Granawin is big on sports betting, giving you the opportunity to bet on more than 40 sports, featuring the top leagues in each of them. For instance, with football, you get top leagues like the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Eredivisie, and several others.

The bookmaker is also big on in-play betting, allowing you to stake on ongoing events as they unfold. We couldn’t help but notice a live filter that allows you to filter events that will be coming up in the next 30 minutes, 1 hour, 3 hours, 6 hours, 12 hours, 24 hours, and 48 hours. That will come in handy to keep in touch with ongoing events.

Granawin Payment Methods

Before you can claim the offer, you need to deposit, and that means all the available payment options have to be seamless. Here is an overview of the available ones:

Payment Method Minimum Deposit/ Withdrawal Deposit/Withdrawal Time UPI 1,000 INR/1,000 INR Instant/2-5 working days Astropay 535 INR/529 INR Instant/24 hours eZeeWallet 110 INR/110 INR Instant/24 hours Payz 110 INR/110 INR Instant/24 hours MiFinity 1100 INR/110 INR Instant/24 hours AirTM 110 INR/110 INR Instant/24 hours Jetonbank 1000 INR/110 INR Instant/2-5 working days Cryptocurrency (USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, DOGE, SOL, ADA, XRP, LTC) 1000 INR/1,000 INR Instant/24 hours

Granawin Promo Code Review

Honestly, the Granawin promo code offers a good deal for Indian players. Think of it this way: a new user who is not aware will probably sign up, deposit, and start playing without any special incentive. However, if you use this code, you stand a chance to get more than double your deposit. That gives a starting boost, allowing you to confidently place more bets.

We also like that Granawin is upfront about all that the offer entails. This way, users know exactly what they are getting into beforehand.

From our experience with signing up, we found it quite simple to fill in the registration form and apply the code. The field to input it is right there on the first sign-up page.

Common FAQs about Granawin Promo Code

Here are the FAQs:

What is the promo code for Granawin?

The Granawin promo code is GRANAGL, and it grants you access to a deposit match of 100% up to 9,000 INR .

Is Granawin legal in India?

The platform fully supports Indian players, and as such, the local currency and payment methods are available.

How do I get in contact with Granawin customer support?

On the website, there is a live chat button to reach out to them directly. Alternatively, you can email them at support@granawin.com, and they’ll respond to you accordingly.