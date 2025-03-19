Ghana vs Chad Predictions: Ghana to Return to Winning Ways

We’ve got Ghana vs Chad predictions for this World Cup qualifier. Our expert predicts Ghana will secure a narrow win.

Ghana vs Chad Predictions: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Ghana vs Chad

Chad +4 handicap at odds of 2.00 on 1xBet

Neither half to have over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.40 on 1xBet

Under 3.5 Ghana goals goals at odds of 2.10 on 1xBet

Ghana are expected to beat Chad 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Although the 2026 World Cup is still over a year away, the CAF qualifiers are already four games into the campaign.

This is a landmark day for these two nations, as they have never faced each other before. Ghana hope to make it memorable with a win to boost their chances of reaching a fifth World Cup from the last six editions. Chad, meanwhile, have never been to a World Cup.

Ghana sit second in qualification Group I, but they are level on points with table-topping Comoros on nine points. They are imperious on this stage, but they haven’t won any of their last eight international games.

Chad are certainly the clear outsiders as the lowest-ranked nation in Group I according to FIFA. They are actually the six-lowest ranked CAF nation overall. They have lost all four of their Group I games in this qualification campaign.

With Ghana looking to get back to winning ways and Chad struggling in Group I, this World Cup qualifier presents interesting betting opportunities.

Probable Lineups for Ghana vs Chad

Ghana Expected Lineup: Ati-Zigi, Schindler, Djiku, Salisu, Mensah, Partey, Nuamah, Semenyo, Ayew, Sulemana, Williams

Chad Expected Lineup: Allabatna, Na’a, Assane, Tchouplaou, Mbogo, Osee, Thiam, Mbangossoum, Mahamat, Yeo, Marius

Straightforward Ghana Win

Despite their recent struggles, it’s hard to look past Ghana returning to winning ways here against a struggling Chad.

Remarkably, Ghana haven't lost a World Cup qualifier at home since 2001, going unbeaten in 29 since and winning 22 of those.

They have won three of their four qualifiers so far this cycle. The fact all three came by a one-goal margin suggests this may not be straightforward. In fact, six of their last seven victories in World Cup qualifying came by a single-goal margin.

They have only lost one of their last 10 World Cup qualifying games, and that was against table-topping Comoros.

They are not known for empathic wins, but Chad aren’t known for losing by huge margins. Since 2019, Chad have only lost by a margin large enough to make a +4 handicap bet on them a losing one.

Ghana vs Chad Bet 1: Chad +4 handicap at odds of 2.00 on 1xBet

Chad’s Struggles in Front of Goal

As you’d probably expect from a side near the bottom of FIFA’s rankings, goals have been hard to come by for Chad. You’d have to go all the way back to 2008 for the last time Chad scored more than once in a World Cup qualifier.

They have only scored one goal so far in this cycle, and they have only managed to net more than once away from home in these matches on one occasion.

Only one of their last 17 games in any competition saw them net 2+ goals, which indicates they tend to be low scorers.

Scoring against Ghana will be incredibly difficult. That’s largely because they have only conceded more than once in one of their last 14 home World Cup qualifiers. That was in their most recent match against the Central African Republic, but it’s hard to imagine a goal-shy Chad repeating the feat.

Ghana’s own struggles in front of goal could result in a lower-scoring match than anticipated.

Ghana vs Chad Bet 2: Neither half to have over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.40 on 1xBet

Ghana's Goal Struggles Continue

Only six teams in the entire CAF’s 2026 World Cup qualifying have scored more than Ghana’s tally of seven goals so far.

However, six of those goals came in just two matches, including four against the Central African Republic. Those two fixtures are also the last time Ghana managed to score two or more goals in a single game.

Ghana generally struggle to find the net consistently, having netted 4+ goals just once since October 2020.

While Chad are prone to conceding, they have only let in four or more goals once in their last 15 internationals.

Ghana vs Chad Bet 3: Under 3.5 Ghana goals at odds of 2.10 on 1xBet





