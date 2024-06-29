Germany vs Denmark Predictions: Hosts to earn a hard-fought qualification

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Germany vs Denmark ahead of their clash in the Round of 16 at Euro 2024.

Germany vs Denmark Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Germany vs Denmark

Under 2.5 Goals at odds of @1.73 on Parimatch and @1.68 on Parions Sport, equating to a 57.8% chance of a low-scoring game.

Multi Goal: 1-2 at odds of @ 2.09 on Parimatch, indicating a 47.8% chance for one or two goals to be scored.

Under 23.5 shots at odds of @ 1.90 on Parimatch, representing a 52.6% chance for no more than 23 shots to be taken within 90 minutes.

Germany should be expected to win 1-0 against Denmark in the Round of 16 at Euro 2024.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As the knockout stages of Euro 2024 commence, Germany aim to continue their unbeaten run and move closer to a potential quarter-final clash with Spain. Denmark, recalling their stunning Euro 1992 triumph over Germany, hope for another historic upset. The stage is set for an intriguing battle in Dortmund.

Germany enter this knockout stage unbeaten, having topped Group A. Julian Nagelsmann's side has showcased fluid attacking play and a dominant midfield. However, their draw against Switzerland raised questions about defensive solidity.

Key midfielders Jamal Musiala, Toni Kroos, and Ilkay Gundogan have been instrumental, while Kai Havertz and Florian Wirtz have excelled up front. Niclas Füllkrug, who scored twice as a substitute, including a crucial late equaliser against Switzerland, is pushing for a starting spot.

Denmark finished as runners-up in Group C due to their better disciplinary record compared to Slovenia after drawing all three of their matches. Kasper Hjulmand’s team is known for being hard to break down rather than for attacking prowess. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been a midfield powerhouse, and Christian Eriksen continues to be a creative force. However, they need to generate more chances in open play to threaten the hosts.

Probable Lineups for Germany vs Denmark

The probable lineup for Germany in the "system of play."

Germany (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Schlotterbeck, Mittelstädt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gündoğan, Wirtz; Havertz.

The probable lineup for Denmark in the "system of play."

Denmark (3-4-1-2): Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Mæhle, Delaney, Højbjerg, Kristiansen; Eriksen; Højlund, Wind.

Danes will test the hosts

Germany’s strength lies in their dynamic midfield and versatile attack. Their ability to switch play and create scoring opportunities from various angles, especially through Musiala and Wirtz, makes them a formidable opponent. Musiala's ability to unlock defences will be crucial. In midfield, Kroos and Gundogan are expected to control the tempo and create opportunities.

However, defensive lapses, as seen against Switzerland, could be exploited by Denmark.

The Danes’ 3-5-2 formation emphasises defensive solidity, with Jannik Vestergaard, Andreas Christensen, and Joachim Andersen forming a strong backline. Their challenge will be to provide better service to forwards Jonas Wind and Rasmus Hojlund and to find more creative solutions in the final third.

Germany vs Denmark Bet 1: Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.73 with Parimatch @1.68 on Parions Sport

Germany’s party to continue

Germany face defensive adjustments with Jonathan Tah suspended due to yellow card accumulation and Antonio Rüdiger doubtful with a thigh injury. Nico Schlotterbeck is set to replace Tah, and Waldemar Anton might come in if Rüdiger is not fit. Otherwise, Nagelsmann is expected to stick with his established lineup, with Füllkrug likely remaining on the bench despite his impactful performances.

Denmark will be without Morten Hjulmand, who is suspended. Thomas Delaney, back from illness, is a likely replacement. Brentford’s Christian Norgaard is another option to strengthen the midfield.

The historical record between the two nations is fairly balanced, with Germany claiming 15 wins against the Danes’ eight. Three of the last four encounters have ended in draws, including a 1-1 stalemate in their most recent friendly in June 2021.

Germany vs Denmark Bet 2: Muti Goals 1-2 @ 2.09 with Parimatch

Few and far between chances

Denmark heavily rely on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s defensive contributions and Christian Eriksen’s playmaking skills. With Hjulmand suspended, the responsibility to drive forward play might fall on Joachim Andersen, known for his ball-carrying abilities from the back.

Without their two main centre-backs, Germany might be less prone to take risks and push the defensive line high, which could lead to a cagey game. Both teams will bank on dead-ball situations, having each created 16 shooting opportunities thus far.

Overall, Die Manschaft’s attacking quality and home advantage are likely to be decisive. Despite their resilience, Denmark have only found the net twice, drawing all three of their group matches with limited offensive output. Even with potential changes, Germany’s defence should have enough quality to keep Denmark at bay.