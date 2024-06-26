Explained: The crazy way Slovenia & Denmark were separated in Euro 2024 Group C after teams finish on identical records

GettyGill ClarkExplained: The crazy way Slovenia & Denmark were separated in Euro 2024 Group C after teams finish on identical recordsSloveniaDenmarkEngland vs SloveniaEnglandEuropean ChampionshipDenmark vs SerbiaSerbiaDenmark pipped Slovenia to second place in Group C at Euro 2024 after the teams finished level on points and goal difference.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEngland top group with five pointsSlovenia & Denmark next on threeDanes grab second place due to better disciplinary recordArticle continues below