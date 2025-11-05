Our expert team has rated FTVClub 8.9 out of 10 after testing its sportsbook, casino, and app. In this FTVclub review, we’ll break down what makes this platform one of the most competitive online betting sites in India.

FTVClub India Overview: Key Facts and Figures

FTVclub India launched in 2021. It supports INR currency, local languages (Hindi, English, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu), and operates under an international remote gaming licence. The platform has a sportsbook, casino, eSports, and virtual sports into one package with Indian payment methods.

Here is a general overview of our FTVclub review India:

Overview Year Founded 2021 Country of Origin Curacao USPs of the Platform Extensive sports coverage, live betting, unique interface, UPI & NetBanking Support. Welcome Offer Sports: 100% up to ₹15,000; Casino: 100% up to ₹20,000 + 20 Free Spins Promo Code No code needed

Strong Points of FTVClub You Should Know

The strongest feature of FTVclub India is its balance between quality, speed, and variety. Most importantly, it’s well-tailored to suit the preferences of local Indian bettors.

Here are the aspects that stand out according to our FTVclub review:

Local Payment Options : FTVclub supports UPI (CriPays) via Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, plus NetBanking via major banks like SBI and HDFC. This means deposits are fast. Withdrawals are tied to verification, but are generally promised to be smooth.

: FTVclub supports UPI (CriPays) via Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, plus NetBanking via major banks like SBI and HDFC. This means deposits are fast. Withdrawals are tied to verification, but are generally promised to be smooth. Wide Sports Coverage & Casino Variety : Players get access to traditional Indian games (Andar Bahar, Teen Patti), global staples (football, cricket, tennis), plus casino slots and live dealer sections.

: Players get access to traditional Indian games (Andar Bahar, Teen Patti), global staples (football, cricket, tennis), plus casino slots and live dealer sections. Competitive Welcome Bonuses: Both sports and casino welcome offers are competitive when compared to other platforms. The sports bonus goes up to ₹15,000, the casino up to ₹20,000 + 20 free spins. Wagering and minimum deposit amounts are reasonable by Indian market standards.

What Makes FTVclub Sportsbook Unique

The FTVclub sportsbook is one of the most exciting parts of the platform. It includes a wide range of sports and markets, giving users the freedom to bet on their favourites. For example, you can choose between cricket, football, kabaddi, and more.

Also, bettors get a lot of markets for India-favourite sports plus international leagues. Not to mention, you can bet on them live while exploring different types of props.

Here are some of the most popular betting markets we found during our FTVclub review:

Cricket: IPL, Big Bash League, and ICC tournaments.

IPL, Big Bash League, and ICC tournaments. Football: Premier League, Champions League, La Liga.

Premier League, Champions League, La Liga. Tennis: ATP and WTA tours, including all Grand Slams.

ATP and WTA tours, including all Grand Slams. Kabaddi: Pro Kabaddi League.

Pro Kabaddi League. Basketball: NBA and EuroLeague.

NBA and EuroLeague. Esports: Counter Strike, Dota 2, League of Legends, e-cricket.

Counter Strike, Dota 2, League of Legends, e-cricket. E-soccer: Volta

Horse Racing: Local and international tracks.

Local and international tracks. Table Tennis: ITTF events.

ITTF events. Badminton: BWF World Tour matches.

Latest FTVclub Welcome Bonus Offers for Indian Players

Most importantly, FTVclub India rewards new users with two welcome bonuses that fit both sports and casino lovers. These offers are fair, easy to claim, and perfect for first-time players.

Current Welcome Offers:

Sports Bonus: 100% up to ₹15,000. Minimum odds 1.80, wager 8x in 14 days.

100% up to ₹15,000. Minimum odds 1.80, wager 8x in 14 days. Casino Bonus: 100% up to ₹20,000 + 20 Free Spins. Wager 35x within 14 days.

You don’t need any FTVclub promo code to activate any of these offers. All you need to do is complete the registration and deposit.

FTVclub Casino Review

Our FTVclub review showed us that the casino section is just as strong as the sportsbook. The site features some of the best slots, live games and table games designed by leading developers like Evolution and Pragmatic Play.

Players can enjoy hundreds of casino titles. For example, you’ll find popular games like Book of Dead, Sweet Bonanza, and Teen Patti. The live casino is especially engaging, with professional dealers hosting roulette, blackjack, and baccarat rooms in real-time.

Casino Section Details Games Available Slots, Crash, Table Games, Live Casino, Instant Win Games, Jackpots, Fashion TV Live Casino Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, Crazy Time, Andar Bahar Crash Games Aviator, Aviatrix, Maestro, Spaceman,

FTVclub App Review

So far in our FTVclub review, this platform does not appear to have a verified, dedicated FTV app for Android or iOS in India. The brand’s mobile experience is built around a responsive website rather than a standalone app.

But then, the mobile browser site works well. The design is such that it is well-optimised for small screens, so you’re getting the same experience as desktop users. Not to mention, the interface loads quickly, menus are accessible, and you can easily switch between the sportsbook and casino tabs.

In other words, while an app would be welcome, the mobile web version offers solid usability. Until FTVclub releases a verified mobile app for Indian bettors, you have to continue accessing the site directly with your mobile browser.

FTVclub Payment and Withdrawal Review

The payment system on FTVclub supports several options that are available to Indian bettors; here is a breakdown of each of them:

Payment Method Minimum/Maximum Deposit Amount Min/Max Withdrawal Processing Fee Processing Time Cripays (UPI) - Google Pay ₹200/₹5,00,000 ₹500/₹2,00,000 None 15-120 minutes NetBanking ₹500/₹5,00,000 ₹500 / ₹2,00,000 None 30 minutes-24 hours Payrock Wallet ₹200/₹2,00,000 ₹500/₹1,50,000 None Up to 6 hours Payrock NetBanking ₹500/₹5,00,000 ₹500/₹2,00,000 None 1-6 hours Payrock UPI ₹200/₹5,00,000 ₹500/₹2,00,000 None 15-120 minutes

How to Contact FTVclub Customer Support?

During our FTVclub review, we found that the platform’s customer service operates mainly through email and live chat. You can reach the support team via the contact form on the official site or through email for technical and account-related issues.

As for response times, it is moderate, with most queries answered within 24 hours during working hours. From our investigations, players have described support agents as polite and helpful, though availability during peak betting hours can be inconsistent.

What matters is that overall, the support system is functional and friendly, but could benefit from a stronger presence in India.

Editor’s Final Verdict about FTVclub

FTVclub scores well for style, variety, and design. Its sportsbook is broad, the casino section engaging, and the bonus offers are decent. In this FTVclub review, the platform earns 8.9/10 because it delivers value in gaming range, UI, and rewards.

However, the absence of a verified mobile app and uncertain payment/withdrawal methods for Indian users are real drawbacks. For bettors in India, these factors matter. Once FTVclub provides clear, localised payment options and releases a credible app, it could push closer to a perfect score.

Our rating from the FTVclub reviews shows its strengths in design, gameplay and variety, while accounting for the gaps in regional accessibility. Here’s how the score breaks down:

Parameter Rating (out of 10) Sportsbook 9 Playing Experience 9 Mobile Experience 9.5 Casino 9 Welcome Bonus 9 Payments 9 Withdrawals 9 Customer Support 8

FAQs about FTVclub

Here are the most important FAQs:

Is FTVclub real or fake?

FTVclub is a real online betting platform launched in 2021. It is an offshore bookmaker with a gaming licence and accepts Indian players.

Is FTVclub withdrawal legit?

Yes, withdrawals on FTVclub are legit. Users must complete KYC, and payouts are processed through trusted methods like UPI and NetBanking.

Is there an FTVclub app available for players?

Yes, FTVclub offers an Android app that can be downloaded via apk. iOS users can access the platform through a mobile-friendly browser version.

Does FTVclub require KYC?

Yes, KYC verification is mandatory before making withdrawals. Users must provide valid ID and address proof to confirm their identity.