France vs Spain Predictions: Hosts to lift the trophy

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for France vs Spain ahead of this Olympic final clash, this Wednesday at 8 PM.

France vs Spain Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for France vs Spain

France Victory with odds of @ 2.10 on Parimatch , equating to a 47% chance of the hosts winning.

Jean-Philippe Mateta to score with odds of @ 2.60 on Parimatch , indicating a 38% chance of the French forward scoring.

Both teams to score no with odds of @ 1.83 on Parimatch, representing a 54% chance for both clubs to not find the back of the net.

France should be expected to win against Spain by a scoreline of 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

France will face Spain on Friday to determine which nation will walk away with the gold medal. Having won their first four matches, it was Egypt who dragged France to extra-time in the semi-final.

However, their quality shone through as goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Michael Olise helped guarantee a medal for the hosts.

Spain hasn't had it as easy. Having lost to Egypt, they’ve also conceded in four of their five matches to date - their defence will need to be much firmer if they are to withstand the pressure from the hosts.

Probable Lineups for France vs Spain

The probable lineup for France in the "system of play."

Restes; Truffert, Lukeba, Bade, Sildillia, Chotard, Kone, Millot, Olise, Mateta, Lacazette

The probable lineup for Spain in the "system of play."

Tenas; Miranda, Cubarsi, Garcia, Pubill, Baena, Barrios, Gomez, Lopez, Oroz, Ruiz

Hosts to win the trophy

France have been the best team throughout the Olympics, winning five of their six matches in 90 minutes and keeping four clean sheets in the process.

Dominant wins against the US and New Zealand in the group stage were backed up with a professional win against Argentina. Egypt gave them a scare in the semi-finals, but their quality shone through in extra-time.

Although Spain have impressed, their inability to keep clean sheets (just two) might cost them against one of the best attacks in the competition.

Thierry Henry will have the backing of the crowd, and his team deserves to pick up the gold medal for their performances to date.

France vs Spain Bet 1: France Victory @ 2.10 on Parimatch

Mateta the hero

Striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has been a favourite in our columns throughout the tournament. He scored twice against Egypt to help his nation reach the final.

With four goals to his name, the Crystal Palace striker has quickly become the main man for the French. He scored late against Egypt to help France to claw the game back in their favour.

He’s been deadly inside the 18-yard box, and if former Crytal Palace teammate Michael Olise can pick him out once again, he could be the man to write his name in the history books.

France vs Spain Bet 2: Jean-Philippe Mateta Anytime Scorer @ 2.60 on Parimatch

France to keep Spain out

As we’ve already mentioned, France have only conceded one goal in their five matches to date - and with finals often being fairly cagey, we’re expecting the hosts to come out on top narrowly.

Sevilla’s Loic Bade has been one of the standout players of the tournament, and alongside him you’ll find Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba, who have formed a strong partnership in the heart of defence.

Behind them, Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes has been a strong presence between the sticks for the French. He may be the hero once again and collect a fifth clean sheet in the final.

France vs Spain Bet 3: Both Teams to Score @ 1.83 on Parimatch