France vs Argentina Olympics Predictions: Hosts to reach the semis

Top three bets and forecasts for France vs Argentina ahead of their fixture in the quarter-finals, this Saturday at 12:30 AM.

France vs Argentina Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for France vs Argentina

France Victory with odds of @2.10 on Parimatch, equating to a 47% chance of the hosts winning.

Over 2.5 goals with odds of @2.05 on Parimatch , indicating a 48% chance of three goals or more.

Both teams to score with odds of @1.90 on Parimatch, representing a 52% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

France should be expected to win against Argentina by a scoreline of 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

France will face Argentina in the Olympic quarter-finals to determine a spot in the final four.

The hosts won all three matches without conceding a single goal. Hence, there’s no surprise to see them as the favourites in this clash.

Argentina may have lost to Morocco in the opening match under highly controversial circumstances, but they have bounced back with two wins against Iraq and Ukraine.

With plenty of talent across both squads, this is set to be one of the best matches of the tournament so far.

Probable Lineups for France vs Argentina

The probable lineup for France in the "system of play."

Restes; Truffert, Lukeba, Bade, Sildillia, Kone, Chotard, Millot, Olise, Lacazette, Mateta

The probable lineup for Argentina in the "system of play."

Rulli; Barreto, Otamendi, Di Cesare, Garcia, Medina, Hezze, Fernandez, Almada, Alvarez, Beltran

Hosts to progress

France have been nothing short of flawless throughout the group stage, winning all three matches without conceding a goal. Their 3-0 demolition job over the US was arguably the standout result, where the French simply blew their opponents away in the second half.

With so much attacking quality, including the likes of Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise and Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette, there’s no wonder the hosts are expected to go far in the tournament.

Argentina have bounced back from their defeat to Morocco, but their single clean sheet shows they are vulnerable against stronger opponents than the ones they’ve faced so far.

France vs Argentina Bet 1: France Victory @ 2.10 with Parimatch

Back goals in Paris

Although the bookmakers believe this will be a tight game, we don’t share their views. France have scored seven goals, while Argentina have six of their own.

With so much attacking talent across both teams, this game could open up quite easily, especially if there’s an early goal.

We’ve already seen how ruthless the French are in front of goal, but we saw how many men Argentina like to throw forward when behind. This could leave gaps, and with the players on the pitch, goals should flow in this exciting match.

With two titans featuring speedy wingers and deadly finishers, a goalless draw is highly unlikely.

France vs Argentina Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals @ 2.05 with Parimatch

France to concede

The French have yet to concede, but if there is a game that could break their clean sheet streak, it is this one against Argentina.

Argentina have scored in all three of their matches to date, with five different goalscorers. The South American nation don’t rely on their striker, and in fact prefer runners from midfield to find gaps and shooting opportunities.

Thiago Almada already has two, while Manchester City bound Claudio Echeverri scored against Ukraine. Julian Alvarez is the key to unlocking defences for Argentina, and he too, will be difficult to stop.

France should win, but Argentina won’t make it easy for them.