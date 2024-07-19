France Are Rightly Favoured To Win Men’s Olympic Football

France are the betting favourites to win gold in men’s Olympic football. Read here for an analysis of their chances.

France have a stacked squad and home advantage for the men’s Olympic football at the Paris Games this summer. They might have fallen at the group stage in Tokyo three years ago, but Les Bleus are the deserved favourites for their home tournament.

Outright Market Odds France to win the gold medal 3.25 France to win world cup 2026 7.00

Odds courtesy of Stake. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Alexandre Lacazette, Loïc Badé, and Jean-Philippe Mateta have been named as the overaged players

France won the gold medal in 1984

All the top nations are missing big-name players after the Euros and Copa America

Excellent Squad Even Without Barcola & Zaire-Emery

Despite being named in the preliminary squad, Bradley Barcola and Warren Zaire-Emery did not make France’s final group after featuring in the Euros. PSG were reportedly reluctant to let them play with the new season approaching.

Les Bleus are not alone in having elite young talents missing for the tournament, however. Argentina are without Enzo Fernandez, Alejandro Garnacho, and Valentin Carboni. Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Gavi, and others are left out of the Spain squad due to a combination of rest and injuries.

Alexandre Lacazette, Loïc Badé, and Jean-Philippe Mateta make a formidable overage trio for France. Mateta finished the club season in fine form, scoring nine goals in his last six appearances. Lacazette has international experience, and has found the net 53 times for Lyon over the last two campaigns. Badé has become a regular for Sevilla, with his experience useful in a young defence.

There are still established topflight players throughout this France squad. Michael Olise is arguably the most talented player in the tournament. Rayan Cherki, Enzo Millot, and Désiré Doué are among several players who have been regular starters for top clubs.

Favourable Group

Drawn with the United States, Guinea, and New Zealand, the group stage should be a cakewalk for France. Guinea are ranked 77th in the world. New Zealand have won one of their previous 10 World Cup matches. The USA are without some established talents following their Copa America experience.

France have been drawn on the same side of the bracket as Argentina, but they should avoid the Copa America winners until the semifinals. Julian Alvarez is the standout name in the squad, with the majority of players plying their trade in South America. La Albiceleste were gold medallists in 2004 and 2008, but they exited at the group stage in each of the last two tournament.

France will not meet Spain until the final. La Roja have some talented young players, but their squad is not as impressive as France’s. If Spain somehow fall before the final, France/Argentina will have a walkover of a matchup in the final given how weak that side of the draw is.

Add in home advantage, and it’s hard to look past France for the gold medal this summer.