Bets of the week predictions

Our bets of the week picks involve matches like Chelsea vs Arsenal, Monaco vs PSG, and Roma vs Napoli, among others.

Selection Odds Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig to draw 3.85 Sunderland to beat Bournemouth 3.00 PSG to beat Monaco 1.59 Arsenal to beat Chelsea 2.18 Roma to beat Napoli 2.52

Odds via 1xBet correct at the time of publishing.

Prediction 1: Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig: Another Friday to forget

Date: 29/11/2025

29/11/2025 Kick-off time: 12.00 AM

12.00 AM Our Tip: Monchengladbach 3.85 with 1xBet

It appears that the home side have turned the corner in their league campaign. They come into this gameweek after three straight wins, following an eight-game winless run. Gladbach have a poor record against teams in the top half of the Bundesliga, with just one draw and five losses. Despite this, they beat the same opposition in last season’s corresponding fixture.

Leipzig, meanwhile, have been excellent against teams starting the round ninth or below. They’ve won all seven such matches in the league. However, their form on the road is less convincing, as they’ve lost two out of six games. The visitors also lost their previous away date to Hoffenheim. They’ve claimed just one win in their last five Bundesliga matches played on a Friday. All signs point to a stalemate at Borussia-Park.

Prediction 2: Sunderland vs Bournemouth: Stadium of Light holds the key for the hosts

Date: 29/11/2025

29/11/2025 Kick-off time: 7.30 PM

7.30 PM Our Tip: Sunderland 3.00 with 1xBet

Sunderland have shown strong form in the Premier League this season. They enter the round in seventh, just two points off the top four. However, they’re on a run of three winless games in a row, with one loss and two draws. There’s no doubt that their strength lies at home, where they held leaders Arsenal to a draw. They’re yet to be defeated at the Stadium of Light.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, continue to struggle. They’ve claimed just one victory from their last five outings and come to Wearside on a three-game winless run. The most recent head-to-heads date back to 2016/17, when each side won at the other’s home ground. Given the hosts’ form on their patch, they seem destined for the three points. They should extend their advantage over the Cherries in the league standings.

Prediction 3: Monaco vs PSG: Champions to consolidate the top spot

Date: 29/11/2025

29/11/2025 Kick-off time: 8.30 PM

8.30 PM Our Tip: PSG 1.59 with 1xBet

Monaco have struggled for form of late. They’ve lost their last three consecutive Ligue 1 games, including two at home. With five defeats from 13 league outings, the hosts find themselves in eighth place. Les Monegasques have not beaten the visitors in their last five head-to-heads.

The Parisians have won four of those last five meetings, which is why they’re the heavy favourites to secure maximum points. Luis Enrique’s men had a minor setback in the Champions League against Bayern. However, they’ve since won three Ligue 1 games in a row. The visitors haven’t tasted defeat in their last eight league fixtures — a run that they could extend here.

Prediction 4: Chelsea vs Arsenal: Another tough test for the leaders

Date: 30/11/2025

30/11/2025 Kick-off time: 9.00 PM

9.00 PM Our Tip: Arsenal 2.18 with 1xBet

The Club World Cup champions have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks, even without arguably their best player, Cole Palmer. He is sidelined with injury. Three Premier League wins on the bounce have seen the Blues jump into second place on the log, six points behind Sunday’s opponents. Enzo Maresca’s team haven’t beaten the Gunners in their last seven attempts in the league. Their midweek 3-0 triumph over Barcelona is sure to inspire both players and fans.

Mikel Arteta’s charges were excellent last week in the North London Derby. They secured a 4-1 victory without crucial players, such as captain Martin Odegaard and Viktor Gyokeres. The Gunners have won four of their last six meetings with Chelsea, but those wins were all at home. The visitors will need to take control if they want to register their first win at Stamford Bridge in three years.

Prediction 5: Roma vs Napoli: Roma to halt the champions’ momentum

Date: 01/12/2025

01/12/2025 Kick-off time: 12.15 AM

12.15 AM Our Tip: Roma 2.52 with 1xBet

Roma are top of Serie A after a dozen fixtures. They pose a genuine threat to wrest the Scudetto from Napoli. The hosts have won four of their last five outings, losing only to AC Milan. Roma are unbeaten in their previous two head-to-heads at the Stadio Olimpico. Gian Piero Gasperini’s charges will be confident of seeing off the visitors.

The champions have had an indifferent campaign, losing a quarter of their dozen league games already. Antonio Conte’s troops were also beaten 6-2 by PSV in the Champions League, which shows their vulnerabilities. They have won two of their last five games, with a three-match winless run in between.

Conclusion

We’ve scoured the football calendar to bring picks that combine excitement with solid betting value.

PSG feature as favourites to overcome Monaco, but we’ve also added some selections that were too valuable to ignore. The likes of Sunderland and Arsenal carry a bit more risk, but their games remain highly winnable.

Meanwhile, Friday’s Bundesliga draw stands out for its value. Given that it’s an away fixture for Leipzig, the result is not far-fetched. As always, remember to use these picks wisely and gamble responsibly.