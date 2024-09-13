Football Accumulator Tips: This Weekend’s 7.00 Acca

Our betting expert offers his football accumulator tips for this weekend's games, with four EFL matches giving us an acca of above 7.00

We have four games from the EFL weekend set of matches, with games hailing from the Premier League, Championship and League One. All these totting up to an accumulator giving us odds of 7.00

Football Acca Tips

All odds are courtesy of Parimatch, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Leeds vs Burnley - Leeds to Win @1.70 with Parimatch

Middlesbrough vs Preston - Middlesbrough to Win @1.45 with Parimatch

Reading vs Leyton Orient - Reading to Win @2.05 with Parimatch

Aston Villa vs Everton - Aston Villa to Win @1.48 with Parimatch

Accumulated Odds: 7.47 with Parimatch

Acca Tip 1 - Leeds vs Burnley - Saturday

One of the more hotly anticipated clashes of the Championship season is set for this Saturday, as everyone's pre-season picks for the title, Leeds, host 100-point champs Burnley.

The claret returned to Elland Road fresh off a dismal run in the Premier League and a couple of shoddy games in the Championship. They may have won their opening two, but a loss to Sunderland and a sloppy draw at home to Blackburn puts them on the back foot against the Whites.

It was virtually the inverse for Leeds, as their opening two games did not go to plan, drawing both, before claiming back-to-back wins.

Scott Parker's men have fared equally poorly against the whites of late, failing to secure victory in their last four, losing three of these now as well.

An upturn and dip in form has hit both Leeds and Burnley respectively at the wrong time, as the meeting at Elland Road looms.

Acca Tip 1: Leeds to Win @1.70 with Parimatch

Acca Tip 2 - Middlesbrough vs Preston - Saturday

Middlesbrough find themselves seventh in the league presently, preparing to host a Preston side, yet to win a game on the road, and as Boro are desperate to kickstart their home form, the stars would align.

Micahel Carrick's side have lost and drawn one at home so far, with two handy away victories making up the majority of their points.

Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston have been having a rough time of whilst away from home, conceding three each time out in the Championship.

However, a trip to the Riverside is far from a pleasant prospect, as they have lost 4-0 twice back-to-back here now, and with their away defensive record could be in for more pain.

Preston’s away form looks far from salvageable right now, and this could be what Boro are looking for to get back to winning ways at home.

Acca Tip 2: Middlesbrough to Win @1.45 with Parimatch

Acca Tip 3 - Reading vs Leyton Orient - Sunday

We next look at League One, and a clash the bookies may be overlooking at present, with a Reading side, unbeaten at home, preparing to host a Leyton Orient team, yet to secure a single point.

Many thought the Royals' struggles would continue this term, yet they appear to be building something in their back garden, standing up and securing three points against both Wigan and Charlton, not easy feats.

Orient meanwhile are yet to secure a single point in the league and have only scored twice in four games, as goals seem to have abandoned them.

Reading are laying the building blocks of a fortress at home, and simply, will not allow the pointless Leyton Orient to come in and halt this progress.

Acca Tip 3: Reading to Win @2.05 with Parimatch

Acca Tip 4 - Aston Villa vs Everton - Sunday

We round out our weekend’s acca with a clash from the Premier League, as Villa Park prepares to receive the pointless Toffees side.

Everton look to be on the ropes after three games, with a truly dismal loss to Bournemouth, pre-international break, as they conceded three in 10 minutes to lose 3-2.

The fans have already made their feelings known following both the Tottenham and Bournemouth games, as they head to Birmingham wondering if it can get much worse.

As it turns out four of the last six clashes between these two at Villa Park have seen the Villans steal the win, so it may well be another unhappy day for Toffees fans.

Conceding early could cause the visiting Blues to turn on their side, in what is already a hostile enough environment, as Villa could have a field day at home.

Acca Tip 4: Aston Villa to Win @1.48 with Parimatch