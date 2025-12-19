Fontenay vs PSG predictions: Dominant Ligue 1 side

Our betting expert expects PSG to ease past their way through the semi-pro side to book their spot in the next round of the French Cup.

Best bets for Fontenay vs PSG

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Fontenay 0-6 PSG

Fontenay 0-6 PSG Goalscorers prediction: PSG: Desire Doue, Vitinha, Lee Kang-in, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia x2, Bradley Barcola

Fontenay is not a name that most football fans will recognize. That’s because the semi-pro outfit play in the French fifth tier, known as National 3 Group B. They were only founded in 1991, and the Stade Emmanuel Murzeau is their home stadium.

The community-based club have played 11 games in the league so far, recording five wins and five losses. As a result, they are in sixth place, nine points away from the top spot. Finishing first is necessary for promotion to the National 2 division.

They were on a run of three consecutive wins, but have now lost three of their last four outings. However, they’ve managed to win two games in the French Cup to earn this match against PSG. Manager Philippe Guilloteau will be looking forward to this event, as teams in the National 3 league rarely get the chance to play against the French champions.

Ligue 1 has commenced its winter break, so PSG played their final league fixture last weekend. The Parisians saw off Metz 3-2 to remain just one point behind current league leaders Lens. Given PSG’s superior quality and strong recent form, markets are heavily tilted in their favour, which is why promotions like the Stake.com Promo Code are often explored ahead of such one-sided ties.

During the week, PSG were involved in the Intercontinental Cup final against Flamengo from Brazil. The European side won on penalties, after the match ended 1-1 after 90 minutes and additional time.

Luis Enrique will be keen to secure the Coupe de France for a third consecutive year under his leadership. However, PSG's journey to the final starts with this round of 64 match against the little-known Fontenay.

Probable lineups for Fontenay vs PSG

Fontenay expected lineup: Badri, Digol-Ndozangue, Graffin, Deplanque, Zomenio, Belbachir, Bedime, Rauturier, Mayi, Renou, Diawara

PSG expected lineup: Safonov, Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Lee, Kvaratskhelia, Doue

Goalfest expected

PSG are overwhelming favourites to defeat Fontenay on Sunday. Last season, the current champions played every round away from home and still managed to get the job done. Moreover, they notably defeated Stade Briochin, who were playing in National 2 at the time, 7-0. With PSG once again overwhelming favourites in a similar mismatch, many bettors will be comparing odds and markets across the Best Betting Sites ahead of kickoff.

The hosts are in poor form, having lost two back-to-back league matches. Additionally, they won four and lost two of the six league matches they played at home. This is the first time they are facing PSG, and an upset is very unlikely.

With the Parisians unbeaten in their last four matches, they seem set to continue this streak in this round-of-64 fixture. They have scored nine goals in their last four games, which equates to an average of 2.25 goals per game. Facing a team in the fifth tier of French football is likely to result in a large number of goals.

Fontenay vs PSG Betting Tip 1: Handicap 1x2 - PSG with a -2 handicap with Stake

Clinical at the back

Fontenay have scored 16 goals and conceded 16 goals in the league, resulting in a goal difference of zero. This indicates that their attack is decent, but they allow the opponent to score too often.

They’ve conceded seven goals in their last two games, though they’ve did manage to score four times in those matches. Meanwhile, PSG have kept a clean sheet in two of their last four games.

Half of PSG’s last 10 outings across all competitions saw only one or no teams score. However, the visitors’ quality is likely to be too strong for their lower-league opponents, so a shutout victory is likely.

Fontenay vs PSG Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Nowith Stake

Kvaratskhelia to lead the attack

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored in his last match against Flamengo. While many players are likely to find the net on Sunday, the Georgian forward is among the favourites to do so. Enrique deployed him as the central man up front during the week, which means he should receive many chances to score.

Additionally, Kvaratskhelia’s speed and agility could be too difficult for the hosts to defend against. So far, he has scored three goals in his last four appearances for the club. Having rediscovered his scoring form, he will be the main threat if Ousmane Dembele and company are rested.

Fontenay vs PSG Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with Stake

