Flamengo vs Chelsea predictions: Blues to topple Brazilians in Philly

Check out our three Flamengo vs Chelsea predictions for their clash in the Club World Cup on Friday, 20 June.

Our expert expects the Blues to come out on top against their Brazilian counterparts at Lincoln Financial Field.

+

Best Bets for Flamengo vs Chelsea

Both teams to score at odds of 1.85 on 1xBet

Winning margin of one at odds of 2.37 on 1xBet

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.90 on 1xBet

We’re going for a 2-1 Chelsea victory in Pennsylvania against Flamengo.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The top spot in Group D is up for grabs as Flamengo face Chelsea, and both head into the game with three points already.

Looking to bet on this crucial group-topping clash? Use 1xBet Promo Code for competitive odds on this high-stakes Club World Cup fixture. The Brazilians are in good form, having started with a 2-0 win over Esperance to make it five wins in a row. They’ve only lost twice in 19 games since the start of April.

Chelsea don’t look bad either. Their 2-0 victory over Los Angeles FC was their fourth consecutive win across all competitions, with three clean sheets along the way. Both sides understand that three points will practically guarantee their spot in the knockout stages.

Probable Lineups for Flamengo vs Chelsea

Flamengo Expected Lineup: Rossi, Varela, Ortiz, Pereira, Lucas, Jorginho, Pulgar, Gerson, De Arrascaeta, Araujo, Pedro

Chelsea Expected Lineup: Sanchez, James, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Lavia, Neto, Palmer, Madueke, Jackson

Goals at both ends in Philly

Flamengo and Chelsea both possess strong attacking options, so it’d be no surprise to see both teams score in this one. Good starts against Esperance and LAFC have boosted their confidence, and all four goals were scored by different players. The Blues’ defence has been pretty strong lately, but they have conceded in 50% of their last 10.

Compare BTTS and over/under markets on online betting sites, where these attacking strengths and defensive vulnerabilities create attractive betting opportunities.

The Premier League side are expected to win, but Mengão aren’t beaten easily - and they often score even in defeat. Only one team in 12 matches (Botafogo) kept them out, and they’ve scored 14 in five games. The Brazilians are top of Serie A, and Enzo Maresca will be wary.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta kept up his fine form by opening the scoring against the Tunisians, bringing his tally to 13 goals in 27 appearances this season. Although Nicolas de la Cruz’s absence is a setback, Filipe Luís’ side could be a handful.

Flamengo vs Chelsea Bet 1: Both teams to score at odds of 1.85 on 1xBet

A closely-fought battle

As the Premier League outfit, Chelsea are certainly the favourites for this encounter - but they face tough opposition. Maresca’s men are in good spirits after their Conference League win and haven’t lost in four. However, they can be vulnerable as shown by recent results against Newcastle United and Legia Warsaw.

Flamengo, meanwhile, may be the underdogs, but they definitely won’t be easy opponents in this one. They’ve won 24 out of 37 in 2025 so far, including seven of their last eight. They rarely suffer heavy defeats, even when they do lose.

All but three of their 12 defeats in the last 12 months have been by one goal, and their aim will be to keep things tight. Felipe’s side boast seven clean sheets in eight heading into this one, but Chelsea should be able to find a way through.

Flamengo vs Chelsea Bet 2: Winning margin of one at odds of 2.37 on 1xBet

There should be goals in this one

Flamengo and Chelsea are the strongest sides in Group D and have long been the favourites to progress. Regardless of the outcome of this game, they’re both expected to do so, but this tie could decide who finishes top of the pile. Not having to face Bayern Munich is a strong incentive to get the job done.

As previously mentioned, de Arrascaeta is the biggest threat for the Brazilians, but he’s not the only one. Luiz Araujo and Pedro pose threats when it comes to goals and assists, and they can cause problems for the opposition. They’ll be confident of getting on the scoresheet.

Still, the Blues, with players like Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson, should prove too much for them. Adding Liam Delap into the mix makes them even more dangerous. There’s a strong chance we’ll see several goals at Lincoln Financial Field.