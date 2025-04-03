Five Value Anytime Goalscorer Bets For This Weekend

These five attackers hold strong chances of netting in their upcoming fixtures. Betting markets offer favourable odds for the anytime goalscorer bets.

There’s lots of football to be played all over Europe this weekend, with plenty of goals expected across many of these matches.

Anytime Goalscorer Market Odds Mika Biereth 2.50 Ante Budimir 2.60 Riccardo Orsolini 4.00 Omar Marmoush 2.75 Jonathan Burkardt 2.10

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

In-Form Strikers to Keep Scoring the Goals

Mika Biereth is one of the most in-form strikers in Europe right now. Since joining Monaco in January, the Danish forward has netted 12 goals in 10 Ligue 1 games for his club. This is an average of 1.34 goals per game.

Monaco’s number 14 is getting plenty of chances to find the back of the net as he averages 2.12 shots on target per 90. Biereth has been outperforming his 9.55 xG.

Monaco face Brest, who are currently eighth in Ligue 1 in their next fixture. Whilst this will be a tough bout, Brest have conceded 42 goals in the league, which is the sixth most in Ligue 1.

There is plenty of value in an anytime goalscorer bet for Biereth here. There should be ample opportunities for the striker to score and continue his goalscoring form.

Across Europe in Spain, Ante Budimir is having an exceptional season for Osasuna, where he has scored 18 goals so far. The 33-year-old is the third top goalscorer in La Liga, only behind Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe.

Budimir is outperforming his xG of 12.77 and is getting lots of chances to score, with an average of 2.82 shots per 90.

Osasuna’s next opponents are Leganes, who are hovering near the relegation zone after losing their last three games in a row. Leganes also have the third-worst defensive record in La Liga, with 46 goals conceded. This can allow Budimir to pounce on opportunities that come his way.

In-Form Players to Watch This Weekend

With five goals in his last five games, Bologna’s winger Riccardo Orssolini has found fine form. The Italian regularly finds shooting opportunities, with an average of 3.72 shots and 1.57 shots on target per 90.

Bologna face title-chasing Napoli at the weekend, which will be a tough test. However, Antonio Conte’s side have conceded in nine of their last 10 games, which shows there’s value for Bologna’s in-form man to strike.

With Erling Haaland out injured, Manchester City will turn to Omar Marmoush for goals.

The Egyptian has scored five in eight Premier League games since arriving in January, but Marmoush was in excellent form for his previous club Frankfurt, scoring 20 goals in 26 games.

Pep Guardiola’s side face off against Manchester United, who have had a shaky season. With a decent recent record at Old Trafford, Marmoush could be amongst the goals in the Manchester derby.

Finally, Mainz striker Jonathan Burkardt has been brilliant in the Bundesliga. Scoring 15 goals along the way, Burkardt has helped Mainz’s push for Champions League football next season.

Mainz take on the league’s bottom side Holstein Kiel, who have by far the worst defensive record in the league. They conceded 67 goals, which is an average of 2.5 per match.

Most bookies have Burkardt as an anytime goalscorer at around evens, which holds brilliant value. Burkardt has scored the third-highest number of goals in the Bundesliga this season, and his tally could go much higher in this fixture.





