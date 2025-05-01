Five European Challengers to Oppose in the League This Weekend

League campaigns are practically over for several clubs still left in European competitions. Reaching a continental final is the big goal now.

European semi-finals take priority over league games this week. With that in mind, there are teams worth opposing in the Premier League and elsewhere.

Clubs to oppose this week Odds Bournemouth or draw vs Arsenal 4/5 West Ham to beat Tottenham 6/5 Sociedad to beat Athletic Bilbao 7/5 Strasbourg to beat PSG 29/20 AIK to beat Djurgardens 17/10

Odds courtesy of Stake. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Arsenal is Unfocused

Arsenal's first leg loss to Paris Saint-German has been a big setback in the Champions League. However, with a top four spot in the Premier League almost guaranteed, their away match against Bournemouth is an opportunity.

The Gunners have watched the title slip away, as they’ve won just three of their last nine league matches. They’re five points ahead in second place, and while they haven’t won many matches lately, they’re unbeaten in eight. They’re expected to lose points here, and Andoni Iraola will be eager to climb further up the table.

Bournemouth or draw vs Arsenal.

PSG are Done with Ligue 1

Although PSG won the title almost a month ago, three Ligue 1 matches remain. They’ve had mixed results since then, and suffered their first defeat after 32 matches last week. It appears as though they’ve checked out of domestic action.

Meanwhile, Strasbourg are flourishing under Liam Rosenior. They’re pushing for a European place and are unbeaten in 11 matches, with a 3-1 victory against St. Etienne. They have a chance to cause an upset as they’ve got home advantage, and because their opponents may be more focused on Mikel Arteta’s side.

Strasbourg to beat PSG.

Tottenham’s Dire League Form Makes Them Vulnerable

Although Ange Postecoglou’s side are close to the Europa League final, their Premier League performance is poor. The 5-1 loss to Liverpool was their third defeat in a row, during which they’ve conceded 11 goals. The first leg clash with FK Bodø/Glimt could influence the West Ham tie, but the league isn’t their focus.

The Hammers aren’t in good form either. Even though they are winless in seven, they have a big chance to win as the Spurs have split priorities. Graham Potter’s side have home advantage, and though safety is confirmed, they still wouldn’t want to finish in 17th place. Therefore, a home win here wouldn’t come as a surprise.

West Ham to beat Tottenham.

Sociedad Have a European Opportunity

Athletic Bilbao are in a bit of a strange position ahead of their La Liga run-in. Technically, they can still finish anywhere between second and seventh. However, they will likely stay where they are. Since Valverde’s men are five clear of fifth, and six adrift of third, winning a European trophy is a real possibility.

Also, Real Sociedad have a real chance to climb into the top eight, especially since their opponents’ will be distracted by other fixtures. Victory at home against Athletic could place them in a Europa Conference League spot. They will face Manchester United just four days later.

Sociedad to beat Athletic Bilbao.

Table-Toppers to Extend Unbeaten Run

Over in the Conference League, Djurgardens hope to pull off a semi-final upset against Chelsea. It’s a big ask for Jani Honkavaara’s side, but not impossible. Their Allsvenskan campaign had a rough start, and their European competition caused additional complications.

Meanwhile, AIK will go into the game unbeaten. They’ll see an opportunity to extend their lead at the top. Although it is unlikely that Djurgardens will beat the Blues over two legs, they could cause problems at home. In doing so, they might wipe themselves out for their next league tie.

AIK to beat Djurgardens.