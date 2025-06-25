FC Salzburg vs Real Madrid predictions: Los Blancos to top the group

We’ve got three FC Salzburg vs Real Madrid predictions for this Club World Cup clash on Friday, 27th June.

Our expert suggests that Real Madrid will dominate Salzburg and top Group H.

Best bets for FC Salzburg vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid -1 handicap at odds of 1.70 on 1xBet

Both teams to score - no at odds of 2.10 on 1xBet

Vinicius Junior anytime scorer as odds of 1.90 on 1xBet

Real Madrid are expected to beat FC Salzburg 3-0.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

The Club World Cup has reached its final stages, and the race for the top spot in Group H is going to go down to the wire.

Real Madrid were fancied to easily secure the Group H title under new boss Xabi Alonso, but they haven’t performed as expected. They are currently tied with Salzburg, so this game is crucial for deciding who wins the group.

Salzburg’s three points in this group came against Pachuca on Matchday 1, and like Madrid, their match against Al Hilal ended in a draw. They were surprise debutants in this competition. After a dismal Champions League campaign, they may be wary of facing European opposition again.

Madrid boosted their chances of qualifying with a 3-1 win over Pachuca on Matchday 2 despite being reduced to 10 men after just seven minutes. That victory marked their first one under Alonso. With a rich pedigree in this competition, they only need a draw to clinch the top spot in the group.

Probable lineups for FC Salzburg vs Real Madrid

FC Salzburg expected lineup: Zawieschitzky, Lainer, Gadou, Rasmussen, Kratzig, Nene, Bidstrup, Mellberg, Gloukh, Baidoo, Onisiwo

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Trent, Rudiger, Huijsen, Garcia, Tchouameni, Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Garcia, Vini Jr

Easy win for Madrid

The simplest way for Madrid to top Group H is by beating Salzburg, which they’ve already done before. Madrid defeated them 5-1 in the Champions League last season in one of the most one-sided games of the competition.

This historical dominance is reflected in markets across online betting sites, where Madrid are heavily favored based on their previous meeting.

Salzburg’s Champions League campaign performance was poor, as they lost seven of their eight league phase games. Moreover, they have conceded the most goals along the way, so they will surely come into this game fearing the worst. That’s especially true since Madrid have scored three times against Pachuca despite having one less player.

All seven of Salzburg’s losses in the Champions League came by scorelines that would have seen a -1 handicap land. Still, for those that feel bold, six came by 3+ goal margins. Therefore, a -2 handicap bet can’t be discounted, but -1 is certainly a safer option.

FC Salzburg vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Real Madrid -1 handicap at odds of 1.70 on 1xBet

Real’s improved defence

The biggest concern with Real under Alonso was their poor defence. This problem was clear when they played against Pachuca. Their defence had a tough time handling veteran striker Salomon Rondon, and it was his run-in behind which saw Raul Asencio get sent off.

Antonio Rudiger is expected to replace him in this match, and an experienced head in the back line should help Real bounce back. Part of their downfall has been their #1 centre-back partnership’s average age of 21, which is very unusual in elite football.

Aside from Madrid’s improvements, Salzburg drew 0-0 in five of their eight Champions League games. They’ve shown their inability to score against elite European opposition, which makes backing against both teams to score an attractive bet.

FC Salzburg vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Both teams to score - no at odds of 2.10 on 1xBet

Vini Jr announces Club World Cup arrival

In a tournament where few superstars have truly stood out, Vini Jr will be eager to announce his arrival at the tournament. He appeared much more promising against Pachuca, but having lost a player so early on had decreased his chances of getting on the scoresheet.

With a full squad here, he should get far more opportunities in the final third. Moreover, he netted twice against these opponents in the Champions League, so he will enjoy facing Salzburg.

In Kylian Mbappe;s absence, he remains Real’s key player, and big-name players tend to produce moments when it matters most. He has scored three times at the 2022 Club World Cup, so he’s more than capable of scoring on this stage. Against inferior opponents and in a game with huge stakes, Madrid will turn to him for inspiration.