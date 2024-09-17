FC Goa vs. Jamshedpur FC predictions: Gaurs to get off to a winning start

Ahead of the final Matchday 1 fixture of the 2024-25 ISL season, we have compiled our betting tips and predictions for FC Goa vs. Jamshedpur FC.

Best Bets for FC Goa vs. Jamshedpur FC

Odds of @1.71 on Parimatch for FC Goa to win, which translates to a 58.5% winning probability for the hosts.

Odds of @2.12 on Parimatch for total no. of goals scored in the game to be either 2 or 3, implying a 47.2% probability, Odds of @3.20 on Parimatch for FC Goa to win to nil, representing a 31.3% probability



We predict a 3-0 win for Goa to kick-off their 2024-25 ISL campaign.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

FC Goa did well to finish 3rd in the league last season, a significant improvement on their prior two finishes of 7th and 9th.

Buoyant after their successful defence of the Bhausaheb Bandodkar Memorial Trophy, Goa will be entering the new season in good spirits. En route to the final of the tournament, the Gaurs registered impressive wins over A-League side Brisbane Roar and Argentina’s CSD Defensa y Justicia.

Goa head coach Manolo Marquez will be performing double-duty this season, after the Spaniard was announced as the new head coach of the Indian national team following Igor Stimac’s dismissal.

Jamshedpur, on the other hand, didn't have any reason to celebrate during the preseason but nevertheless, it allowed Khalid Jamil and his squad to get one step closer to being match-ready. Jamshedpur participated in the 133rd Durand Cup, where they were eliminated from the group stage.

Jamil, who is the first and till date, only Indian head coach in the ISL, has forged a reputation for turning underdogs into contenders. Having previously worked his magic at Aizawl FC, and NorthEast United, Jamil has solidified his reputation as one of the elite coaches in Indian football.

Jamshedpur fans will be hopeful that the 47-year-old can help them scale the heights they did during the 2021-22 season, when they finished top of the table during the league phase.

Probable Lineups for FC Goa vs. Jamshedpur FC

FC Goa Probable XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK); Seriton Fernandes, Nim Dorjee, Odei Onaindia, Aakash Sangwan; Borja Herrera, Rowllin Borges; Boris Singh, Mohammad Yasir, Dejan Drazic; Armando Sadiku

Jamshedpur FC Probable XI: Albino Gomes (GK); Ashutosh Mehta, Stephen Eze, Pratik Chaudhari, Muhammad Uvais; Mobashir Rahman, Rei Tachikawa; Mohammed Sanan, Javi Hernandez, Imran Khan; Javier Siverio

Gaurs have the superior H2H record

The two teams have squared off on 14 occasions in the ISL, with Goa winning eight of those encounters. Jamshedpur have won four, and the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Over that spell, Goa have scored 26 goals to Jamshedpur’s 15. The Red Miners’ last league win over Goa dates all the way back to 2021 - their best-ever season till date.

FC Goa vs. Jamshedpur FC Bet 1: Goa to win @1.71 on Parimatch

Go, Goa, Goals? Expect a high-scoring affair

The last five encounters between Goa and Jamshedpur have yielded 17 goals - an average of 3.4 goals per game.

In total, this fixture has produced 41 goals over 14 games, which translates to 2.92 goals per game.

So irrespective of the outcome, fans can certainly expect goals from this fixture.

FC Goa vs. Jamshedpur FC Bet 2:Either 2 or 3 goals to be scored @2.12 on Parimatch

The Gaurs tend to keep a clean sheet against Jamshedpur in Fatorda

Over the last four seasons, Jamshedpur have managed to breach Goa’s defence in only one league encounter, which dates back to 2021.

In seven league matches between the two sides in Fatorda, Goa have managed to keep a clean sheet on four occasions.

Coupled with the fact that Goa have always been a very tough team to beat in their own backyard, putting your money on them to win with a clean sheet is a safe punt.

FC Goa vs. Jamshedpur FC Bet 3: FC Goa to win to nil @3.20 on Parimatch