FC Basel vs Aston Villa predictions: Tough times in Switzerland

Our betting expert expects FC Basel to capitalise on home ground advantage and continue their good form in this competition.

Best bets for FC Basel vs Aston Villa

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.58 on 1xBet

Double chance - FC Basel/Draw at odds of 1.97 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Xherdan Shaqiri at odds of 3.40 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: FC Basel 2-1 Aston Villa

Goalscorers prediction: FC Basel: Xherdan Shaqiri, Benie Traore; Aston Villa: Donyen Malen

Currently occupying the final knockout qualification spot in the Europa League, FC Basel need more security to ensure their progression. While sitting on the brink isn’t comfortable, a home win against Aston Villa would put them in a better position.

The hosts should be in good spirits as well. They’re undefeated since their last matchday in this competition. Domestically, they’re third in the Swiss Super League, seven points adrift of top spot.

Form is on their side, especially when it comes to hosting at St. Jakob-Park. Ludovic Magnin’s men aim to avoid a repeat of the 2001 Intertoto Cup, when Villa ran out 5-2 winners on aggregate.

Despite history being against them, their current home form offers hope, and risk-takers are using a 1xBet Promo Code to bet on a Basel victory.

Aston Villa are flying high at the moment, both domestically and in Europe. The Villains enter this game on the back of beating Premier League leaders Arsenal 2-1 over the weekend. That means Unai Emery’s men have overturned the Gunners and Man City, the only two sides above them in the division.

However, their focus shifts to this competition, where they are third based only on a slightly inferior goal difference. Securing three points on Friday would put them almost certain to progress to the knockout stages.

Emery’s charges have never won more European games in a calendar year than eight in 2025. They’ll no doubt want to extend that record and leave Switzerland with three points in hand.

Probable lineups for FC Basel vs Aston Villa

FC Basel expected lineup: Hitz, Tsunemoto, Adjetey, Daniliuc, Schmid, Soticek, Metinho, Leroy, Otele, Traore, Shaqiri

Aston Villa expected lineup: Martinez, Lindelof, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen, Bogard, Onana, Rogers, Sancho, Malen, Guessand

Joy for both sides

Goals have been plentiful for both sides in this competition. FC Basel have scored and conceded seven apiece across their five fixtures so far. Five of those goals arrived in Basel’s two home games. This speaks volumes about their form in front of their fans.

Villa have scored eight goals across five matches, three of which came in two away dates. Emery’s men have only kept one clean sheet across their previous eight competitive matches. This indicates the hosts can get some joy on Friday.

Additionally, FCB have not conceded more than one goal in any of their previous seven matches they’ve hosted at St. Jakob-Park. Villa will surely get onto the scoresheet in this one, but they could be limited to just one strike.

Furthermore, both teams found the back of the net in four of Basel’s last five competitive fixtures in all competitions. Given this high frequency of goals at both ends, the 'Both Teams To Score' market is currently trending on all the best betting sites.

FC Basel vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.58 on 1xBet

Basel’s fortress at St. Jakob-Park

Villa are clearly in better form. They enter this fixture as firm favourites for the win. However, travelling across Europe is never easy. Villa have only won one of their last six away dates in European competitions, losing four and drawing once.

Basel have had an unusual sequence of results in this competition. They’ve alternated between wins and defeats. If that trend continues, they could be in for a triumph here, having lost their most recent match to Genk.

Since that defeat, Basel have gone three games unbeaten and remain undefeated at home in this competition. Magnin’s men have won their last seven home games in the UEL. This is the longest current streak in the Europa League, and it will be difficult for Villa to break it.

FCB have also won five of their last 10 major European games against English opposition, losing four. However, they’re in good form and can certainly avoid defeat at home.

FC Basel vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 2: Double chance - FC Basel/Draw at odds of 1.97 on 1xBet

Shaqiri’s scoring record against Villa

FCB captain, Xherdan Shaqiri, has been excellent in front of goal for his team in the UEL. He’s netted three goals in five appearances and also found the back of the net over the weekend.

Shaqiri has faced Aston Villa three times in his career before, all while playing for Stoke City and Liverpool in the Premier League. He’s scored three times against this opposition, so he will fancy his chances against the Villains on Friday.