Everton vs Liverpool Predictions: Moyes Adds Edge to the Derby

We’ve got Everton vs Liverpool predictions for this massive Premier League clash. It’s hard not to back the Reds even with the David Moyes factor.

+

Everton vs Liverpool: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Everton vs Liverpool

• Liverpool to win and over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.05 on Parimatch

• Both teams to score – no, at odds of 1.90 on Parimatch

• Mo Salah as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.19 on Parimatch

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Not too long ago, this match would have seemed like a foregone conclusion, with Liverpool thriving and Everton battling for survival. However, David Moyes has turned things around at Goodison Park, and wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion have given them hope.

Liverpool are still in excellent form, especially in the Premier League. They have scored 21 goals in their last eight games across all competitions. The Gunners haven’t lost in the league since September, when they were defeated by Nottingham Forest. Nevertheless, they were beaten the last time they faced the Toffees.

Probable Lineups for Everton vs Liverpool

Everton Expected Lineup:

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Lindstrom, Alcaraz, Ndiaye, Beto

Liverpool Expected Lineup:

Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Nunez

Liverpool’s Form Makes Them Heavy Favourites

It’s clear why Arne Slot’s side are six points clear at the top going into this game - they’re incredibly difficult to beat. With only one Premier League defeat all season and just five draws, they’re in excellent shape to push for the title. Although Everton are local rivals, it’s hard to see the Reds dropping points here.

The match is even more significant given that it’s Moyes’ first Merseyside derby since taking over at his former club again. However, he is aware his side are the underdogs. Everton won the last one, but prior to that, they had only beaten the Reds once in 29 attempts, and the gap is arguably even bigger now.

Over 2.5 goals have been scored in all but five of Liverpool’s last 16. Given their current strike rate, it’s hard to bet against another high-scoring game.

Everton vs Liverpool Bet 1: Liverpool to win and over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.05 on Parimatch

Van Dijk: Liverpool's Defensive Rock

Liverpool may have lost over the weekend, but that side was far from the one set to play on Wednesday night. It’s hard to see them losing to Plymouth Argyle with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in their backline.

Van Dijk, in particular, has been back to his very best this season, playing a huge part in the Reds’ success to date. Trent Alexander-Arnold may still miss out due to injury, but van Dijk will be back – and that gives Slot’s side a massive advantage.

With just three clean sheets in their last six league outings, the Reds are far from unbeatable at the moment. However, Everton have struggled in front of goal and have one of the weakest attacks in the division with only 23 scored all season.

Everton vs Liverpool Bet 2: Both teams to score – no, at odds of 1.90 on Parimatch

Mo Salah In form for Liverpool

Remember when people doubted Mo Salah would be more than a one-season wonder at Liverpool? Well, he has now scored 237 goals for the Reds and is once again competing for this year’s Golden Boot. Salah has five goals in his last four games across all competitions, and Everton should be worried.

He’s not the visitors’ only threat, obviously. Darwin Nunez is priced at 2.65 as anytime goalscorer, and Cody Gakpo is priced at 3.00, but Salah seems the most likely to find the net. With 21 goals to his name in the league, despite not actually being a striker, you can’t help but admire his efforts. He has also netted seven in 11 Merseyside derbies, consistently causing problems for them.

He may be approaching his 33rd birthday, but ‘The Egyptian King’ is showing no signs of slowing down.