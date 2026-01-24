Everton vs Leeds United predictions: Familiar scorer to punish ex team

Our betting expert expects a close encounter, where the hosts may edge it, but a draw may be a more realistic outcome.

Best bets for Everton vs Leeds United

Double chance - Everton/ Draw at odds of 1.41 on Stake

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.91 on Stake

Anytime goalscorer - Dominic Calvert-Lewin at odds of 2.85 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Everton 1-1 Leeds United

Everton 1-1 Leeds United Goalscorers prediction: Everton: Thierno Barry; Leeds United: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton’s peculiar season continued last week, when they secured three points against Aston Villa. The Toffees have been struggling for consistency, leaving them 10th in the standings. However, they’re only three points off the top five, and can still mount a challenge for Europe.

David Moyes has clearly improved his side, as they currently boast nine points more than at the same stage last season. The home fans will take heart from that and be confident that they can overcome their next opponents.

However, the Merseyside club must improve home form in the league if they’re to seriously challenge for a spot in Europe next term. They have a chance to do that when they host Leeds United at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday night.

Leeds have performed far better in recent weeks, as they’ve secured some positive results, notably against strong sides. The Whites beat Chelsea, drew with Man United, and drew with Liverpool twice. Fans are also finding ways to level up the excitement using the Stake.com Promo Code for their next predictions. That put them on a seven-game unbeaten run.

Unfortunately, Daniel Farke’s great work was undone by Newcastle recently, but they bounced back with a clinical victory over Fulham. As a result, the newly promoted team are 16th in the league table, eight points above the relegation zone.

Probable lineups for Everton vs Leeds United

Everton expected lineup: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Ndiaye, McNeill, Iroegbunam, Barry

Leeds United expected lineup: Darlow, Justin, Rodon, Struijk, Bogle, Aarsonson, Ampadu, Gruev, Gudmundsson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

Revenge in mind

Everton have won and lost four apiece at their new stadium, which is where their indifference has negatively impacted them. They’ve actually won more league games away from home. The home side will be eager for revenge, as Leeds got away with three points in the opening game of the season.

Furthermore, Moyes’ star players have returned from the Africa Cup of Nations. As a result, we could see the hosts dominate for an extensive period of the game. While their record of one league defeat in their last five is incredible, both victories in that run were on the road.

Meanwhile, Leeds have a poor record away from their Elland Road base, having won only one out of 11 away games, equating to a win percentage of just 9%. Seven of those games ended in defeat, indicating the visitors’ vulnerability. However, they enter this game after winning back-to-back matches across all competitions.

It’s worth noting that Everton won four of their last five home head-to-heads. However, that was at Goodison Park, and this new stadium hasn’t yet become that fortress. The away side are in a good space, and could get the job done.

Everton vs Leeds Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Everton/ Draw at odds of 1.41 on Stake

Both defenses lack composure

Generally, their head-to-heads haven’t featured plenty of goals, but they are both vastly different outfits this time around. Moyes’ men have conceded 16 goals and netted 15 times in their 11 home games.

Leeds will understand that they will be able to break through the home defence. Farke’s side have been average in attack on the road. They scored 11 goals in as many games so far, but their defence has conceded plenty.

The Whites let in 24 goals away from home, which is an average of 2.18 goals per game. They’ve only kept clean sheets in 9% of their road trips in the league. Additionally, 64% of all their league matches saw both teams score.

Everton vs Leeds United Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.91 on Stake

Dominic’s scoring form

Former Evertonian Dominic Calvert-Lewin will return to his old stadium for the first time since moving to Leeds. He didn’t feature in the reverse leg when his new side turned over his former team. Calvert-Lewin made a slow start to his career at Elland Road, having scored just one goal in his first 11 appearances.

Recently, he has been getting on the scoresheet more regularly, scoring eight goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances. Moreover, he was able to find the back of the net in six consecutive matches in that run. His clinical form has made him a popular pick across various Betting Exchange Sites ahead of this weekend.

He scored and provided an assist in his last two matches, so he will be ready to play against his former employers. Calvert-Lewin is likely to score here in front of a set of fans that once adored him.

Everton vs Leeds United Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Dominic Calvert-Lewin at odds of 2.85 on Stake

