Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament Odds: Mbappe heads Three Lions trio

Our football experts break down the latest Euro 2024 player of the tournament odds, featuring all of the big names ahead of the competition.

England and France are at the forefront of the outright market for glory at Euro 2024 and Les Bleus talisman Kylian Mbappe is the frontrunner for the individual award, with three of Gareth Southgate's key men right behind him.

Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament Odds

All odds are courtesy of Stake, 1xbet and Parimatch, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change. Outcome based on official UEFA Player of the Tournament.

Player Odds on Stake Odds on 1xBet Odds on Parimatch Kylian Mbappe 7.00 7.00 9.00 Jude Bellingham 10.00 10.00 13.00 Harry Kane 12.00 12.00 13.00 Phil Foden 14.00 13.00 21.00 Toni Kroos 17.00 17.00 N/A Cristiano Ronaldo 19.00 18.00 17.00 Kevin De Bruyne 19.00 16.00 13.00 Bukayo Saka 21.00 20.00 21.00 Florian Wirtz 26.00 26.00 N/A Antoine Griezmann 26.00 19.00 17.00

Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament Odds: Favourites Analysed

Here are the top contender to win player of the tournament.

Kylian Mbappe @ 9.00

After securing his dream move to Real Madrid, striker Kylian Mbappe will turn his attention to the Euros. He didn't score at Euro 2020 as France disappointed, but he was ultra-impressive at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, top-scoring with eight goals including a splendid hat-trick in the final against Argentina as Les Bleus were edged out on penalties.

At 25, he looks to be at the peak of his powers and he'll want to add a European Championship medal to his 2018 World Cup win.

Jude Bellingham @ 13.00

Jude Bellingham will be clubmates with Mbappe in the Spanish capital next season and the French captain will dream of emulating the English youngster’s swashbuckling first season at Real Madrid.

He scored 23 times across all competitions and won La Liga and the Champions League, while being voted the best player in the Spanish top flight.

Bellingham will celebrate his 21st birthday during the Euros and will be a key man if England are to justify their market prominence.

Harry Kane @ 13.00

Another key may for the Three Lions will be captain and all-time top goalscorer Harry Kane.

His move to Bayern Munich wasn't laced with silver like Bellingham's to Madrid, but it would be foolish to point the finger of blame for that at the England skipper's door. Kane notched 44 goals in 45 appearances for the German giants and landed European club football's golden shoe.

He is England's record scorer and was top scorer at the World Cup in 2018. Kane helped England to the Euro 2020 final three years ago and if they are to go one better, their captain will surely be a major factor.

Phil Foden @ 14.00

Completing a trio of Englishmen prominent in the betting is Phil Foden, a creative midfielder coming off a wonderful season with Manchester City.

The 24-year-old scored a career-best 27 times last season for City as they won a fourth successive Premier League title. If he can translate his club form to this tournament, he could be England's star man.

Toni Kroos @ 17.00

A fairytale finale? A six-time Champions League winner with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid (five), playmaker Toni Kroos has announced he will retire after the Euros. The 34-year-old will be dreaming of signing off in the final on July 14th in his homeland as a winner.

Kroos has more than 100 caps for Germany, playing a key part in their World Cup win in Brazil in 2014. The dead-ball specialist and pass master remains a potent force.

Cristiano Ronaldo @ 19.00

39 not-out. Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time leading goalscorer in men's international football. He's closing in on 900 career goals and is the only player to have scored in five consecutive European Championship tournaments, with a sixth now in his sights.

He may be used more sparingly nowadays, but Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has been talking up the influence he retains in the dressing room. He shows no signs of wanting to retire and is already declaring his motivation to reach 1000 career goals.

Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament Long Shot Pick: Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal are stacked with talent and many expect them to make a deep run at Euro 2024.

If they do, there’s no doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo will be the star of the show. As he was during Portugal’s Euro 2016 success.

Now 39 years old, Ronaldo is coming off the back of a 50-goal campaign with Al Nassr and is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Portugal superstar has scored 12 times in his last 11 games for his nation and will enter the competition in red-hot form.

With odds of 19.00 with Stake, 18.00 with 1xBet, and 17.00 with Parimatch, Ronaldo holds solid value.

Last Five Winners of Euro Player of the Tournament

Year Player Team 2020 Gianluigi Donnarumma Italy 2016 Antoine Griezmann France 2012 Andres Iniesta Spain 2008 Xavi Spain 2004 Theodoros Zagorakis Greece