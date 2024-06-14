Euro 2024 Best Young Player Odds: Brilliant Bellingham Leads the Pack

Our football expert offers a look at the latest Euro 2024 Young Player of the Tournament odds ahead of the tournament starting on June 14th in Germany

The Best Young Player trophy is given to the best player under the age of 21 at the Euros. It has only been running for the last two editions of the tournament, with previous winners coming in the form of two then-18-year-olds in Renato Sanches and Pedri.

We're here to offer our analysis on the favourites to claim the accolade this summer in Germany, with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Florian Wirtz and Lamine Yamal all expected to shine.

Euro 2024 Best Young Player

Odds courtesy of Stake, Parimatch and 1xbet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Player Odds on Stake Odds on 1xBet Odds on Parimatch Jude Bellingham 3.40 4.00 4.00 Florian Wirtz 8.00 7.00 7.00 Jamal Musiala 9.00 8.00 8.00 Lamine Yamal 10.00 10.00 9.00 Eduardo Camavinga 12.00 12.00 12.00 Pedri 13.00 12.00 N/A Xavi Simons 14.00 12.70 15.00 Jeremy Doku 19.00 17.00 17.00 Rasmus Hojlund 19.00 17.00 17.00 Cole Palmer 19.00 17.00 N/A

Jude Bellingham @ 4.00

It’s hard to think of a player in world football who has had a better 12 months than Jude Bellingham.

The England youngster made the move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid and has been a revelation for Los Blancos, netting 23 goals and registering 12 assists across 41 games.

The 20-year-old was voted La Liga Player of the Season after his team lifted the title and he will be hoping to replicate those efforts for his national team, who are favourites to win the Euro 2024 title.

Florian Wirtz @ 8.00

Florian Wirtz is another player that has had an impressive season with his club side, the attacking midfielder has lifted the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal with Bayer Leverkusen.

The 21-year-old had 18 goals and 19 assists in all competitions for Xabi Alonso’s side this term and has been championed by Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Expect him to play a big role in any success the hosts have.

Jamal Musiala @ 9.00

Jamal Musiala has been such a big part of Bayern Munich and Germany’s respective teams that it is easy to forget that the midfielder is just 21-years-old.

Likely to form a midfield partnership with Florian Wirtz, Musiala will be aiming to put a disappointing campaign with the Bavarians behind him.

Despite not winning any silverware, Musiala scored 12 goals and registered six assists in 38 games.

Lamine Yamal @ 10.00

At just 16-years-old, Lamine Yamal has already established himself as one of Barcelona’s brightest talents and the youngster player to feature for the Catalan club since 1922.

The winger netted five times in La Liga and made history again as the youngest player and scorer in Spain’s history when scoring in their 7-1 win over Georgia.

Eduardo Camavinga @ 11.00

Eduardo Camavinga heads to Euro 2024 after enjoying an exceptional season with Real Madrid, helping them land the La Liga title and starting in the Champions League final victory over Borussia Dortmund.

The versatile midfielder, who can also operate in defence, came on as a substitute in France’s World Cup final defeat to Argentina two years ago but is likely to have a bigger role to play for Les Bleus in Germany.

Xavi Simons @ 14.00

Dutchman Xavi Simons spent last season on loan at RB Leipzig from PSG and showcased his talent with 10 goals and 13 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.

Simons hit 22 in 48 games for PSV Eindhoven in the previous campaign and was on target for the Netherlands in a warm-up win over Luxembourg.

Euro 2024 Best Young Player Long Shot Pick: Kobbie Mainoo

The young midfielder has taken the Premier League by storm this season, at just 19 years of age.

Since making his league debut back in November, Mainoo has been a mainstay in the Manchester United midfield, netting the winning goal in the FA Cup Final against Manchester City.

There appears to be an opening next to Declan Rice in England’s midfield. Numerous names have been touted to get the nod, with Mainoo’s name being heavily favored.

If he gets the game time, coupled with a successful tournament for England, Kobbie Mainoo could very well impress and showcase his talent on the international stage.

With odds of 34.00 with 1xBet, 21.00 with Stake, and 17.00 with Parimatch, if you fancy a flurry on Best Young Player, look no further.

Previous Winners of Euro Best Young Player

Year Player Team 2020 Pedri (18) Spain 2016 Renato Sanchez (18) Portugal Award began in 2016