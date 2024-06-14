Euro 2024 Top Scorer Odds: Mbappe Favorite to Win

In this article, we will look at the Euro 2024 top scorers, and give our latest predictions for the next tournament.

One of the most popular discussions around Euro 2024 is who will end up as the top scorer of the tournament. Let's find out the odds and predictions.

Euro 2024 Top Scorer Odds

All odds are courtesy of Stake, 1xbet and Parimatch, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change. Outcome based on official UEFA Player of the Tournament.

Player Odds on Stake Odds on 1xBet Odds on Parimatch Kylian Mbappe 5.00 5.80 5.50 Harry Kane 5.75 6.70 6.00 Cristiano Ronaldo 11.00 12.70 12.00 Romelu Lukaku 13.00 17.00 N/A Phil Foden 23.00 34.00 25.00 Jude Bellingham 23.00 16.00 15.00 Alvaro Morata 23.00 26.00 34.00 Kai Havertz 31.00 26.00 34.00 Rasmus Hojlund 31.00 34.00 31.00 Olivier Giroud 31.00 23.00 21.00

Harry Kane (England)

Since joining Bayern Munich last summer, Harry Kane is still looking for his first major trophy. After scoring 36 goals as the Bundesliga's top scorer in Germany, the Englishman will be considered a big favourite with a talent-packed Three Lions squad. Kane scored in the Three Lions' recent pre-Euro friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina as he shows promising form before the tournament kicks off in Germany.

Kylian Mbappé (France)

The France captain is coming off the back of one of his best goal scoring seasons with PSG, scoring 43 goals in total this season to date. He is certainly going to make an impact for Les Bleus during this tournament. After recently officially sealing his summer move to Real Madrid, the Frenchman scored for Les Bleus in a 3-0 thrashing of Luxembourg in a pre-Euro 2024 friendly whilst recording a blank in France's 0-0 draw against Canada.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Euro 2024 will likely be the swan song for the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still one of the favourites for the Golden Boot - even at 39 the Al-Nassr target man is still banging in the goals. He has scored 49 goals in 47 appearances for his club since 2023, and will be getting his appearances for Portugal well beyond the 200-mark as he hopes to add to his 130 goals already for his country. He was top scorer at Euro 2020 with five strikes and one assist in 360 minutes played.

Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

He has been Poland's ostensible force of nature down the years, having represented his country at every major tournament since his debut in 2008. The former Dortmund and Bayern Munich man has scored 82 goals in 150 appearances for Poland, but has been ruled out of Poland's first game against France.

Euro 2024 Top Goalscorer Long Shot Pick: Romelu Lukaku

The Belgian striker has undoubtedly lost his stride at club level over the past few years. However, on the international stage, he’s always been reliable.

Lukaku finished qualifying as the top goalscorer with 14 goals and has an exceptional 85 goals in 115 appearances for his country.

With Belgium’s group featuring the likes of Slovakia, Romania, and Ukraine, the 31-year-old could rack up the goals early to place himself in prime position for the Euro 2024 Golden Boot award.

With odds of 13.00 with Stake and 17.00 with 1xBet, they might not be the longest odds on a player at the tournament, but Romelu Lukaku could very well be the man to back.

Euro 2024 Qualifying Top Goalscorers

These players would score the most goals going by their performance in the qualification matches:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Ronaldo was the highest scorer in 2020 with five goals. His performance was outstanding seeing that he got Portugal to the Round of 16.

Patrik Schick (Czech Republic)

Schick is another top scorer player who has made headlines. He made a memorable strike from the halfway line against Scotland. Schick also has netted five goals, making him one of the standout performers of the tournament.

Euro Top Scorers in History

We must also mention some of the Euro top scorers the tournament has witnessed. Some players have made history by scoring unbeatable records.

Most Goals in the Euro History

So far, these are the top scorers the Euro has recorded ever since the games began:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 14 goals

Michel Platini (France) - 9 goals

Antoine Griezmann (France) - 7 goals

Alan Shearer (England) - 7 goals

Thierry Henry (France) - 6 goals

Top Assist in the Euro 2020

In the last Euros tournament, these players had the top assists in 2020:

Steven Zuber (Switzerland) - 4 assists

Dani Olmo (Spain) - 3 assists

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark) - 3 assists

Luke Shaw (England) - 3 assists

David Alaba (Austria) - 2 assists

Who Were the Top Scorers for the Last EURO?

In the last EURO tournament, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo won his first-ever EURO Golden Boot after scoring five goals in the tournament. Here are the top goal-scorers for the EURO 2020.

Player Country Goals Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 5 Patrik Schick Czech Republic 5 Karim Benzema France 4 Emil Forsberg Sweden 4 Romelu Lukaku Belgium 4 Harry Kane England 4 Xherdan Shaqiri Switzerland 3 Raheem Sterling England 3 Kasper Dolberg Denmark 3 Robert Lewandowski Poland 3 Georginio Wijnaldum Netherlands 3 Haris Seferovic Switzerland 3 Alvaro Morata Spain 3

Who Were the EURO 2024 Goalscorers During the Qualifications?

Romelu Lukaku finished as the top scorer in the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying group after scoring four goals in their final game. He has set a new scoring record for a single UEFA European Championship qualifying campaign, hitting 14 goals to surpass the previously established by Robert Lewandowski and David Healy.

Cristiano Ronaldo was second in the list of top scorers in the EURO 2024 qualifiers tournament. The 39-year-old player scored 10 goals after playing 9 games in the EURO qualifiers and became the second goal scorer in the qualifiers.

Kylian Mbappe sits at position 3. France striker had a good qualifying campaign with France controlling Group B. Mbappe added another three goals to his register when France humiliated Gibraltar 14-0.

Harry Kane helped England secure a place in EURO 2024 in Germany after scoring 8 goals and providing 2 assists. England ended the EURO 2024 qualification campaign with two matches as Harry Kane’s helped Gareth Southgate’s side secure a 3-1 win against Italy.

To close the top five scorers list in the EURO qualifiers is Rasmus Hojlund. Hojlund scored 7 goals in 8 matches. He scored a superb hat-trick as Denmark defeated Finland 3-1 and got their EURO 2024 Group H qualifying campaign off to a winning start.

EURO Top Scorers in the Past

The highest goal scorer of the EURO tournament remains Michel Platini who scored nine goals in 1984. Platini scored nine goals in five games at the tournament, more than any other player.

France striker Griezmann takes the second place after scoring six goals in EURO 2016, helping France to reach the final. Antoine Griezmann is second behind Platini for most goals in one EUROs tournament, though France were defeated by Portugal in the final.

While on the top assist list, Bruno Fernandes of Portugal was able to provide 7 assists and scored six times in the 2020 EURO competition.

Last Five Winners of Euro Top Goalscorer

Year Player Team 2020 Cristiano Ronaldo (5 goals) Portugal 2016 Antoine Griezmann (6 goals) France 2012 Fernando Torres / Mario Gomez (3 goals) Spain 2008 David Villa (4 goals) Spain 2004 Milan Baros (5 goals) Czech Republic

FAQs

Here are the most common FAQs

Is the top scorer award given to a player from the winning team?

The highest goal scorer award is given to the player who scores the highest number of goals at the end of the tournament.

Who is a leading player to win the Golden Boot 2024?

England captain Harry Kane to win the EURO 2024 Golden Boot. Other EURO 2024 Golden Boot Contenders are Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, and Romelu Lkakaku.

Which player had more goals in the EURO 2020?

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrik Schick of the Czech Republic scored more goals in the EURO 2020 tournament with each scoring five goals.

Who won the most EURO Golden Boots?

Since the inception of the European championship in 1960, there have been different Golden Boot winners.