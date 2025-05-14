Espanyol vs Barcelona Predictions: Barca Secure La Liga Glory

We’ve got Espanyol vs Barcelona predictions for this potential La Liga title-winning game. Our expert predicts Barca will get the win they need.

Espanyol vs Barcelona Predictions: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Espanyol vs Barcelona

Barcelona -1 at odds of 1.80 on 1xBet

Espanyol to score 1 or 2 goals at odds of 1.85 on 1xBet

Raphinha anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.40 on 1xBet

Barcelona are expected to beat Espanyol 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

This is a massive game in the La Liga title race. Barcelona will secure the title with two games to spare if they win.

Barca come into this clash seven points ahead at the top. Meanwhile, Espanyol need the points as they’re not yet safe from relegation

Espanyol were beaten 3-2 by Leganes. That result opened up the relegation battle with Leganes in the bottom three. Ahead of this midweek round, Espanyol were just five points clear of safety. They’ve lost their last three league games.

Barca’s 4-3 victory in an El Clasico thriller at the weekend has put them on the brink of title glory. If Real Madrid slip-up beforehand, Barcelona will be crowned champions without even playing. Their unbeaten league run in 2025 suggests they’ll finish the job here if they haven’t already.

Probable Lineups for Espanyol vs Barcelona

Espanyol Expected Lineup: Garcia, Carreras, Calero, Kumbulla, Cabrera, Romero, Exposito, Gonzalez, Kral, Puado, Veliz

Barcelona Expected Lineup: Szczęsny, Garcia, Cubarsi, Martinez, Martin, Pedri, De Jong, Olmo, Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Barca to Secure the Title

There’s a huge incentive here for Barcelona as they will secure the La Liga title if they win. Having won 14 of their last 15 La Liga games, they come into this clash with huge momentum.

This impressive form and title implications are reflected across online betting sites, where Barcelona are heavily favored to secure the championship in this Catalan derby.

Moreover, the Catalan club have won their last five on the road, three of which came by handicap-busting scorelines. In fact, a -1 handicap would’ve landed in eight of their last ten away league wins. That same handicap landed in the reverse fixture, which Barca have won 3-1.

On top of that, Barcelona have dominated the league’s lower-ranked sides. They’ve won 11 of their 13 league games against sides that have started the week in 14th or lower. Eight of those wins came by a -1 handicap scoreline.

With what’s at stake here, it’s unlikely that Barca will ease up in their push for the title.

Espanyol’s defense is a concern. They have conceded three goals against Leganes, who are in the bottom three.

Barca have one of the most dangerous attacks, and with Robert Lewandowski back, they are likely to win.

Espanyol vs Barcelona Bet 1: Barcelona -1 at odds of 1.80 on 1xBet

Cagey Affair in the First Half

Despite their late struggles, Espanyol might still get on the scoresheet. That is because they do tend to score more often than not on home turf.

They have scored in their last nine La Liga home games, though they’ve never scored more than twice in that run. In fact, they’ve found the net once in eight of those matches. That’s why it's best to bet on one or two goals out of caution.

Espanyol have also scored in all seven of their games this season against top-four teams. They have scored exactly once in their five home games against top-six opposition, and found the net once or twice in their last four H2Hs with Barca.

Meanwhile, Barca have only conceded more than once in one of their last 19 away league games.

Espanyol vs Barcelona Bet 2: Espanyol to score 1 or 2 goals at odds of 1.85 on 1xBet

Raphinha Continues His Run

Raphinha is currently one of the most feared players in European football. He’s netted four goals across his last three games across all competitions. Moreover, he has found the net in Barca’s last two away games.

He also scored the winning goal in the reverse fixture against Espanyol.

Since Lewandowski is not fully fit yet, lots of Barca’s play is going through their wingers.

Given Raphinha’s form and role, his odds to score seem like good value.