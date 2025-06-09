England vs Senegal predictions: Drastic Three Lions improvement needed

Our England vs Senegal predictions foresee another Three Lions victory, but they’re going to have to be much better on Wednesday, 11th June.

Thomas Tuchel’s men narrowly beat Andorra at the weekend. With some adjustments and lots of improvement, they could see off the Teranga Lions.

+

Best Bets for England vs Senegal

England to win and under 3.5 goals at odds of 2.25 on 1xBet

Both teams to score - no - at odds of 1.88 on 1xBet

Harry Kane as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.04 on 1xBet

We could be looking at a 2-0 England victory over Senegal in Nottingham.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Thomas Tuchel’s start to life as England manager has been flawless on the results front, but the team’s performances have been far from it. Comfortable victories over Albania and Latvia without conceding were expected, but seeing off Andorra by just a single goal sparked concerns.

For Pape Thiaw, meanwhile, this is a chance for Senegal to showcase their true potential. They drew 1-1 with the Republic of Ireland last week but left out a number of big players, and are expected to be at full strength at the City Ground. The Teranga Lions haven’t lost a game since January 2024, and they haven’t suffered a defeat in 90 minutes since September 2023.

Probable Lineups for England vs Senegal

England Expected Lineup: Pickford, Alexander-Arnold, Konsa, Chalobah, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Bellingham, Saka, Eze, Madueke, Kane

Senegal Expected Lineup: Diouf, Mendy, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs, Gueye, Diarra, Camara, Ndiaye, Sarr, Jackson

England get the job done

England seems to find a way to get the job done more often than not. Under Gareth Southgate, they were often criticized for not being much fun to watch, but their win over Andorra was even worse than many under the old boss. They’ll need to be much better to see off the Senegalese, but they should do so nonetheless.

The Three Lions have won eight out of nine games since the European Championships final defeat to Spain, but they have rarely blown teams away. Seven of those nine finished with under 3.5 goals scored, despite facing some pretty weak opponents.

Changes are expected from Tuchel, however, with a stronger lineup likely to feature in Nottinghamshire. Combined with the ambition to stake a claim for World Cup spots next year, this should result in an improved performance.

England vs Senegal Bet 1: England to win and under 3.5 goals at odds of 2.25 on 1xBet

Tuchel’s consecutive clean sheets

Exciting isn’t exactly the word to describe the last few England games, but you could certainly call them pragmatic. Tuchel’s backline has been solid, albeit against relatively weak sides, and they head into this clash with three consecutive clean sheets since his arrival. He’s the first Three Lions manager to win his opening trio of fixtures without conceding.

Still, this isn’t entirely new for England - they’ve kept seven clean sheets in nine matches across all competitions. Finland and Greece are the only ones who’ve been able to breach that backline. Senegal have players who can cause problems, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the English stand firm.

It’s worth noting, however, that the Teranga Lions have scored in 18 of their last 19, so they do know how to score goals. With Sadio Mane absent, their threat is less potent, though the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaïla Sarr can be a real handful.

England vs Senegal Bet 2: Both teams to score - no - at odds of 1.88 on 1xBet

The Three Lions’ biggest threat

If you want to back a goalscorer for England, Harry Kane is the closest to a guarantee that you’ll find. He goes into the Senegal game with four in four for his country, and his 38 for Bayern Munich this season proves his quality. As the team’s designated penalty taker, he offers good value.

The 31-year-old is already the Three Lions’ top goalscorer ever, but he is eager to keep adding to that tally. His winner over Andorra was the latest of 72 at international level, and he’ll no doubt aim to reach triple figures. The only question mark would be whether he’s rested ahead of his upcoming Club World Cup campaign - but that decision wouldn’t come from him.

It’s expected that Kane will still lead the line in Nottingham for his 107th outing for England. With six goals in his last seven England games, you wouldn’t bet against him.