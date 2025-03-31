Does Trent’s Exit Create a Unique Betting Opportunity for Liverpool?

With Trent Alexander-Arnold’s rumoured move to Real Madrid, the Reds’ future form is uncertain. Bettors should be cautious before backing Liverpool.

Liverpool have shocked everyone with their performance in the Premier League this season under the new boss, Arne Slot.

Liverpool vs Everton Market Odds Liverpool 1.30 Draw 5.25 Everton 9.50 Draw or Everton 3.40

Odds courtesy of Stake. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Real Madrid Transfer Has Caused Controversy

There’s been criticism and intrigue over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s proposed move to Real Madrid in the summer. The Liverpool right-back’s contract runs out in June, with the rumoured plan being to move to Spain once he becomes a free agent.

Alexander-Arnold came through Liverpool’s academy, which cost the club nothing to implement him into the first team. However, leaving Liverpool without providing the club any financial gain has been frowned upon by the fans.

The news also emerges at a time when the Reds are in the midst of a title race. Liverpool are currently first and 12 points clear of the competition.

Slot’s first season in charge has been an unexpected success, with the Reds only losing one league game this campaign. With just nine games to go, Liverpool are heavy favourites to lift the trophy.

Whilst Mohamed Salah has deservedly earned his plaudits for his performances, Alexander-Arnold has also been impactful for his side. The England international has 10 goal contributions for Liverpool so far this season.

Trent has created 51 chances in the Premier League, the most out of anyone in his position. The full-back has completed 204 progressive passes during this campaign, which is by far the most at Liverpool.

For Slot, there’s no need to make a difficult decision concerning Trent’s involvement in upcoming fixtures. The 26-year-old is unavailable after sustaining an ankle injury against PSG.

Alexander-Arnold is projected to return in late April, but his involvement for the remainder of the season is uncertain.

Trent’s Departure Could Affect the Merseyside Derby

With Trent’s future dominating the headlines, it is unclear if this has affected the rest of the squad. Even though the right-back is injured and won’t feature in the game, the media attention might have taken a toll.

Most bookies have Liverpool as the favourites to win, and the league table clearly justifies this.

Regardless of either side's league position, this fixture is never simple for the Reds. They couldn’t be separated in their last meeting, and the match finished 2-2.

The last three games against Everton at Anfield have finished 2-0 to the home side. However, Liverpool have failed to win the last two Merseyside derbies, so a bet in favour of Everton shouldn’t be ignored.

With five draws in their last six, Everton have slowly moved away from the relegation zone, with 34 points and 17 points adrift of 18th place. Since David Moyes’ arrival, the Blues have been rejuvenated as they have only lost one game in their last 10.

A double chance bet of Everton or draw is at reasonable odds with most bookies. Everton may not have the best record at Anfield, but Liverpool’s performances have dropped recently.

Before the international break, Slot’s team lost two vital games, which saw them knocked out of the Champions League and lose the League Cup final. With a drop in form and Trent’s ongoing saga, a bet against a Liverpool win may be appealing.