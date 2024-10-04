Deportivo Alavés vs FC Barcelona Predictions: Lewandowski to Pole-axe hosts

Our football predictions expert presents his top three bets and forecasts for Deportivo Alavés vs FC Barcelona as they clash in La Liga.

Deportivo Alavés vs FC Barcelona Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Deportivo Alavés vs FC Barcelona

Barcelona Victory and over 2.5 goals with odds of @ 2.20 on Stake , equating to a 46% chance of the Catalan club winning with at least three goals scored.

, equating to a 46% chance of the Catalan club winning with at least three goals scored. Robert Lewandowski to score with odds of @ 2.05 on Stake , indicating a 49% chance of the Polish forward scoring.

, indicating a 49% chance of the Polish forward scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @ 1.70 on Stake, representing a 59% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

FC Barcelona should be expected to win against Deportivo Alavés by a scoreline of 1-3.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Deportivo Alaves and FC Barcelona are set to clash in a highly anticipated La Liga fixture at Mendizorroza this Sunday. The match pits Luis García Plaza's resilient Alaves squad against a star-studded Barcelona side, with kickoff scheduled for 4:15 pm.

Hansi Flick will be relieved to have solved his goalkeeper crisis this week after Marc-Andre ter Stegen was ruled out with a long-term injury. Former Arsenal and Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has been persuaded out of retirement to sign for the Catalans.

Alaves recently made Real Madrid fight for a 3-2 home win against them and will be striving to cause similar discomfort against similar illustrious opposition with home advantage. This encounter promises to be an intriguing battle between a team fighting for mid-table stability and a giant aiming to maintain their grip on the league's top spot.

Probable Lineups for Deportivo Alavés vs FC Barcelona

The probable lineup for Alavés in the "5-2-2-1"

Sivera; Sanchez, Abqar, Mourino, Sedlar, Tenaglia; Jordan, Guevara; Stoichkov, Vicente; Martinez.

The probable lineup for Barcelona in the "4-3-3"

Pena; Balde, Cubarsi, Dominguez, Kounde; Torre, Garcia, Pedri; Raphinha, Yamal, Lewandowski.

Continuing to raise the Bar at the top of La Liga

Barcelona's current form indicates they are poised for a dominant win, with the match likely seeing at least three goals. Their swift bounce back from a surprising 4-2 defeat at Osasuna with a 5-0 thrashing of Young Boys in the Champions League demonstrates their offensive prowess and mental strength.

The tactical acumen of serial winner Hansi Flick, coupled with the return of key players like Frenkie de Jong, has revitalised the team's playing style, making them a formidable force in attack. Furthermore, Barcelona's historical dominance over Alaves, with 12 wins in their last 14 meetings and an impressive 40-8 aggregate score, suggests a psychological edge that could translate into a high-scoring affair.

The depth and quality of Barcelona's squad further bolster their chances of a substantial win, with multiple attacking threats making them La Liga’s top scorers with 25 goals. They can overwhelm an Alaves' defence which has conceded 12 goals in 8 games.

Deportivo Alavés vs FC Barcelona Bet 1: Barcelona Victory and over 2.5 goals @ 2.20 with Stake

Lewandowski to Pole-axe hosts

Robert Lewandowski's prolific start to the season makes him a prime candidate to find the back of the net in this fixture, and we are surprised to see him priced at 2.05, suggesting only a 49% chance of him hitting the back of the net. With nine goals in 10 games across La Liga and the Champions League, the Polish striker has proven he remains one of the most lethal finishers in world football.

His midweek performance against Young Boys, where he netted a brace, indicates he's hitting peak form at just the right time. This further demonstrates Lewandowski's ability to thrive under Hansi Flick's tactical setup.

The German coach's system complements the strengths of the Polish legend, and it has historically resulted in impressive goal tallies, as evidenced by their time together at Bayern Munich. Lewandowski plundered an incredible 344 goals in 375 appearances for the Bavarians.

Alaves' defensive record this season suggests they may struggle to contain a striker of Lewandowski's calibre. With only two clean sheets in their opening eight games, the home side's backline could provide ample opportunities for Barcelona's number nine to add to his impressive goal tally and stretch his lead at the head of La Liga’s top scorers chart.

Deportivo Alavés vs FC Barcelona Bet 2: Robert Lewandowski Anytime Scorer @ 2.05 with Stake

Alaves and let live as defences take a siesta in Mendizorroza

The likelihood of both teams scoring in this match is supported by several factors. Firstly, Barcelona's attacking prowess is undeniable, having scored in every league game this season. Their league matches currently average 4.25 goals per game, underlining how goal-laden their fixtures are.

However, Barcelona's defensive record leaves room for Alaves to capitalise, with only two clean sheets in La Liga this term. The Catalan giants have shown they can be vulnerable at the back and have conceded in all six road games this campaign.

Alaves have found the net in six of their eight league games, and there is a historical trend of goals in this fixture. With both teams to score landing in six of Barcelona's eight La Liga games and in all five of their away trips, the stage seems set for an entertaining match with goals for both sides.