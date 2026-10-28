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Our goal is to provide the best crypto betting apps India can trust. That’s why we have done the research for Indian players and found five crypto betting apps that stand out from other sites. We tested these applications based on the bonuses they offer, payout speed, the coins they support, and the app experience. With that being said, our top pick is 1xBet based on our comparisons.

Top Crypto Betting Apps in India – Quick Comparison

If you enjoy cricket, tennis, football, or boxing, crypto sports betting can make your favourite game even more enjoyable. However, it’s important to choose the right app to play on. Ideally, look for crypto betting apps with welcome offers that support your chosen coin. Here is a quick overview of the top five crypto sports betting apps we’ve tested.

App Supported Crypto Android App Available? iOS App Available? Welcome Offer and Promo Code 1xBet Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, USD Coin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, TRON, BNB, Solana, XRP. Yes (from their website) Yes (from their website) 400% up to ₹70,000

Promo code: 1GOALIN BC.Game Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, TRON. Yes (from their website) Yes (from the Apple app store) Up to 1,080% + 340% RakeBack on four deposits

Promo code: inglc Dafabet Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, DAI Yes (from their website) Yes (from their website) 200% Bonus up to ₹20,000 + ₹500 freebet

Promo code: DAFAGLC BateryBet USDT, Solana, Dogecoin, Ripple, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tron Yes (from their website) No 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 free spins

Promo code: GOALERY 1Win Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, USDT, USDC, TRON, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, BNB, Avalanche, DAI Yes (from their website) Yes (from the Apple app store) 500% up to ₹80,400

Promo code: 1WGLIN

Why Bet Using a Crypto Betting App?

One of the advantages of crypto betting apps is that they allow you to place bets no matter where you are. You can check stats, odds, and place your bets whether you’re on a train ride, in the office, or on a business trip.

As opposed to desktop-only betting sites, you can get instant mobile withdrawals or make immediate payments on a betting app. Additionally, mobile crypto apps have lower fees and improved privacy because they require minimal personal data.

Crypto Betting Sites are ideal for players who don’t travel often and prefer to relax at home when making bets. Mobile crypto apps are for those who are always on the go and prefer to check their stats regularly. Not every platform offers a dedicated app, so we’ve also reviewed the top crypto betting sites that work smoothly on mobile browsers.

The Best Crypto Sports Betting Apps in India Reviewed

Sports betting using crypto has become the ideal method for Indian players to make deposits. On the other hand, not all crypto betting apps are the same. So, we’ve provided short reviews of the five best crypto betting apps, where we cover welcome offers and promo codes. What’s more, we rate these apps based on mobile experience, sportsbooks, and standout features.

1: 1xBet – Best Overall Crypto Betting App

If you’re looking for a Bitcoin betting app, 1xBet might pique your interest. The app also supports other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Tether, USD Coin, and Litecoin, to name a few.

What’s more, the 1xBet app has a great welcome offer where you can claim a 400% match bonus up to ₹70,000 when you use the promo code 1GOALIN and make a minimum deposit of ₹300. The terms and conditions state that you must be 18 years or older, and each bet must be a single bet at odds of 2.00 or higher.

After completing our registration on the site, we were able to set up a PIN code for extra security. There’s also easy access to the sports section. Simply tap on the sports tab and select from over 1000 daily events. There’s a favourites tab where you can place all the sports you enjoy for easy access.

Android APK available?: Yes

Yes APK File Size: 44.49 MB

44.49 MB iOS app available?: Yes

Yes iOS App Size: 316.8

316.8 Welcome Offer: 400% up to ₹70,000

400% up to ₹70,000 Promo Code: 1GOALIN

2: BC.Game – Best for Crypto Variety

You get more crypto variety with BC.Game, as it supports more than 140 coins, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and more. The welcome bonus is also an excellent offer, as it gives you 1,080% plus 340% RakeBack on four deposits, which is exclusive to new users for their first 24 hours of registration. Terms and conditions will apply.

When you tap on the sports tab on BC.Game, you can place your bet on over 80 sports, including cricket, tennis, American football, and basketball. You can check the total odds for each game, as well as stats.

Downloading the mobile app was also quick and easy. Simply visit the BC.Game site and follow their prompts for either Android or iOS users.

Android APK available?: Yes

Yes APK File Size: 30 MB

30 MB iOS app available?: Yes

Yes iOS App Size: 75.4 MB

75.4 MB Welcome Offer: Up to 1,080% + 340% RakeBack on four deposits

Up to 1,080% + 340% RakeBack on four deposits Promo Code: inglc

3: Dafabet – Best Established Brand for Crypto Deposits

Dafabet has a long track record in India as it’s been in operation since 2004, and it provides Hindi-specific support. This crypto gambling app blends crypto with familiar local methods for payments like UPI. Most importantly, the Dafabet app supports popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, and DAI.

After signing up, you get access to the Dafabet welcome bonus, where you can get a 200% bonus up to ₹20,000 plus ₹500 free bet. If you’re a new user, simply deposit a minimum of ₹500 to claim a welcome bonus. The maximum sports bonus is ₹20,000. The wagering requirement is 15x (deposit + bonus) at odds of 1.50 and above before withdrawal is possible.

If you want to try sports betting with crypto on Dafabet, you can access over 30 games. The site also has a few betting markets like Three Way 1X2 betting and Over/Under.

Android APK available?: Yes/No

Yes/No APK File Size: 40 MB

40 MB iOS app available?: Yes

Yes iOS App Size: 60 MB

60 MB Welcome Offer: 200% Bonus up to ₹20,000 + ₹500 freebet

200% Bonus up to ₹20,000 + ₹500 freebet Promo Code: DAFAGLC

4. 1Win – Best for Wide Altcoin Support

The 1Win app supports alternative cryptocurrencies, which means it has a variety of coins other than Bitcoin. So if you prefer to use Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, or USDT, this is the betting app for you.

You’ll also find that 1Win is easy to register for. Simply click on the register tab and fill in your email and chosen password, and you’re ready to place your bets. Click on the sports tab where you can check out live events, esports, and betting history.

The 1Win site also has a variety of bonuses. You can get up to 500% up to ₹80,400. 1Win will credit your bonus account with a 500% bonus automatically. Terms and conditions apply, and players must be 18 years or older.

Android APK available?: Yes

Yes APK File Size: 60 MB

60 MB iOS app available?: Yes

Yes iOS App Size: 2 MB

2 MB Welcome Offer: 500% up to ₹80,400

500% up to ₹80,400 Promo Code: 1WGLIN

5. BateryBet – Best for Cashback-Driven Crypto Betting

You can download the BateryBet app from the Android store, which is quick and easy. There isn’t an iOS version at this time, but it works just as well on your mobile device through the BateryBet website.

Once you’ve completed your registration, you’ll have access to over 20 games such as cricket, table tennis, and even esports like Counter-Strike or DOTA 2. There’s also a welcome pack where you can get 500% up to ₹150,000 plus 430 free spins. The minimum for the first deposit is ₹300.

In addition, there are other sports promotions on Baterybet, like cashback on free bets and bonuses.

Android APK available?: Yes

Yes APK File Size: 5 MB

5 MB iOS app available?: No

No iOS App Size: N/A

N/A Welcome Offer: 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 free spins

500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 free spins Promo Code: GOALERY

Editor's Verdict and Ratings

As you can see in our table below, the best crypto betting app overall is 1xBet because it has the most crypto variety and welcome bonus compared to the other platforms. It also provides apps for both Android and iOS users, and the interface is easy to navigate for new players.

BC.Game also provides a wide variety of cryptocurrencies, while Dafabet has the fastest withdrawal speeds. BateryBet has an excellent app experience, although they only provide a mobile app for Android users. 1Win also has good withdrawal speeds of up to 1 hour, but this will depend on the cryptocurrency you’ve chosen.

Parameter 1xBet BC.Game Dafabet BateryBet 1win Crypto Variety 9.5 9.5 8 9 8.5 App Experience 9.5 9.2 8.5 8.5 9 Welcome Bonus 9.5 9.5 8 9 9.5 Withdrawal Speed 9 9 9 9.5 8 Overall 9.5 9.5 8.5 9 9.5

Supported Cryptocurrencies Across These Apps

All five crypto betting apps support the most popular coins. Bitcoin and USDT are the two most widely accepted currencies across all the platforms. However, Litecoin and Ethereum are also supported. It’s also easy to choose your currency on each site and the channels you want to use to make withdrawals and deposits.

How to Start Betting with a Crypto App

The best crypto betting apps are easy to navigate when it comes to deposits and withdrawals. To start betting on any crypto app, follow these easy steps:

Visit the website or app store to download the application. Follow the prompts to install the app on your mobile device. Register your details and complete the KYC as needed. Set up your account with a PIN, password, or two-factor verification. Find the deposit tab on the app. Choose your cryptocurrency. Enter the amount you want to deposit. Choose a sport and place your first bet.

Any winnings will go straight into your wallet. From there, you can make withdrawals. Some sites will have a minimum deposit and withdrawal amount, which will be stated on the platform.

Is It Safe and Legal to Use Crypto Betting Apps in India?

All five of the crypto betting apps we’ve reviewed are internationally licensed operators. Therefore, Indian players can rest assured it’s safe to place bets on the platforms we’ve provided. The bookmakers will provide their licensing information in their terms and conditions or at the bottom of their pages.

Our investigations allow you to make an informed decision on mobile betting apps to ensure they have all the safety features you’re looking for. A valid license means secure transactions and fund protection, as well as fair play. We know crypto isn’t for everyone, so browse our guide to the best betting apps if you’d like more traditional deposit options.

How We Rate Crypto Betting Apps: Our Evaluation Process

There are certain criteria we look at when selecting the best crypto betting sites. First, we look at the platform’s security and licensing information to ensure it’s safe for Indian players. The sites we recommend have SSL certificates and provide secure payment methods.

Next, we look at how many cryptocurrencies are supported and whether these sites have popular coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, or Litecoin. Most importantly, we rate our chosen platforms by user experience, like app stability and the installation process, as this can greatly affect the enjoyability of the platform.

Last but not least, we rate the crypto betting apps by their welcome offers and bonus terms. You can then compare these bonuses to decide which platform has the best offers.

FAQs about Crypto Betting Apps