CroreBet India Overview: Key Info and Facts

Founded in the year 2020, CroreBet is comparatively new to the betting landscape, but has quickly become quite popular among Indian users due to its seamless and simple interface. CroreBet holds a license from the Curacao Gaming Commission, which ensures that the operator adheres to international betting regulations. Let’s take a look at the key details of CroreBet:

Crorebet Review - Overview Year Founded 2020 Founders Breo Holdings LLC Country of Origin India USPs of the Platform - Wide range of sports betting and casino gaming options - Competitive odds - Responsible betting features - 24*7 customer support Welcome Offer Sports Welcome Offer: 700% up to ₹20,000

Casino Welcome Offer: 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo Code Sports: GLCRORE

Casino: CROREGL

Expert Ratings of CroreBet

We analysed how CroreBet performs with respect to various parameters such as playing and mobile experience, welcome bonus, customer support, and more. According to our CroreBet review, we rate the platform 9.1 out of 10.

The operator has an extensive sportsbook and a premium casino gaming section. With competitive odds and a rewarding welcome bonus, CroreBet is a top choice for new players interested in exploring the betting landscape.

Parameter Rating (out of 10) Sportsbook 9 Playing Experience 9 Mobile Experience 9.5 Casino 9 Welcome Bonus 9.5 Payments 9 Withdrawals 9 Customer Support 9

Is CroreBet Legal for Indian Players?

Yes, CroreBet strictly adheres to international betting regulations. That makes the platform safe for Indian players to access and place bets.

CroreBet has a license emitted byt the Curacao Gambling Commission. Therefore, Indian users can safely get registered on the operator’s platform, navigate to the CroreBet login page, and place bets or try their hand at casino games according to their choice.

Players can sign up on the platform as new users simply by providing some necessary details such as their phone number, currency, and promo code. They can also do their CroreBet registration using their Google account.

The sportsbook has features such as real-time deposit limits, self-exclusion tools, and in-game reminders to help users be mindful and prevent overindulgence. Their 24*7 customer support team is also always active to help you troubleshoot any issues you may come across while using the platform.

Strong Points of CroreBet You Should Know

CroreBet has a user-friendly interface that helps players navigate seamlessly on their platform. The operator delivers an enhanced and smooth betting experience across sports betting, casino, and live games.

Our CroreBet review highlights the key features of the platform, according to our opinion. Here they are:

Smooth User Experience - The CroreBet app is light on storage and has fast loading speeds even on devices with slow internet. The website, on the other hand, has a simple experience, which helps the operator deliver a smooth user experience to bettors.

- The CroreBet app is light on storage and has fast loading speeds even on devices with slow internet. The website, on the other hand, has a simple experience, which helps the operator deliver a smooth user experience to bettors. Competitive Welcome Bonus Offers - New users of the platform can use our CroreBet promo code to get a welcome bonus offer of 700% up to ₹20,000 for either sports or casino. A minimum deposit of ₹300 will let players access either offer.

- New users of the platform can use our CroreBet promo code to get a welcome bonus offer of 700% up to ₹20,000 for either sports or casino. A minimum deposit of ₹300 will let players access either offer. Diverse Sportsbook - With over 50 sports betting markets being a part of their sportsbook, CroreBet caters to the interests of players of all kinds. Players can choose from Cricket, Soccer, eSoccer, Tennis, Kabaddi, and many more.

- With over 50 sports betting markets being a part of their sportsbook, CroreBet caters to the interests of players of all kinds. Players can choose from Cricket, Soccer, eSoccer, Tennis, Kabaddi, and many more. User Safety Prioritised - CroreBet protects user data and keeps transactions safe by using SSL encryption on its platform. All games on their platform are RNG certified, which confirms fair play with unbiased outcomes. With features like self-exclusion tools, real-time deposit limits, and in-game reminders, CroreBet works towards promoting a safe betting environment for an enhanced experience.

What Makes CroreBet Sportsbook Stand Out

Despite being fairly new to the betting landscape, our CroreBet review revealed that the operator has quickly gained a prominent spot for itself with its unique sportsbook. In comparison to other betting sites that Indian players have access to, CroreBet prioritises local Indian sports and activities more.

From cricket to kabaddi, CroreBet has over 50 sports betting markets for interested users to explore. Some of the most popular sports betting markets on CroreBet are Cricket, Soccer, eSoccer, Tennis, Table Tennis, Basketball, Badminton, Kabaddi, Ice Hockey, and Volleyball.

With both local and international sports betting markets, CroreBet has a myriad of options when it comes to exploring sports betting on the platform. Let’s take a look at some of the most popular sports and their respective events that you can find on CroreBet:

Cricket - Indian Premier League, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC T20 World Cup (Women), Australia Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League

- Indian Premier League, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC T20 World Cup (Women), Australia Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League Soccer - Champions League, England’s Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1

- Champions League, England’s Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1 Tennis - ATP Monte Carlo (Monaco), WTA Linz (Austria), ATP Monte Carlo (Monaco Doubles), WTA Linz (Austria Doubles), ATP Challenger Mexico City, ATP Challenger Monza

- ATP Monte Carlo (Monaco), WTA Linz (Austria), ATP Monte Carlo (Monaco Doubles), WTA Linz (Austria Doubles), ATP Challenger Mexico City, ATP Challenger Monza Table Tennis - TTX Cup, Setka Cup, TT Elite Series

- TTX Cup, Setka Cup, TT Elite Series Basketball - Euroleague, Pro A, WNBA, NBL, Liga ACB, CBA

- Euroleague, Pro A, WNBA, NBL, Liga ACB, CBA Badminton - European Championships

- European Championships Kabaddi - Kabaddi World Cup, Pro Kabaddi League

- Kabaddi World Cup, Pro Kabaddi League Ice Hockey - Liiga, Extraliga, SHL, DEL, NHL, AHL

- Liiga, Extraliga, SHL, DEL, NHL, AHL Volleyball - Champions League, Super Liga, Liga Siatkowki, SuperLega, Superliga, SuperLega (Women)

Latest CroreBet Welcome Bonuses for 2026

CroreBet is currently offering a welcome bonus to both sports bettors and casino players.

The Sports Betting Welcome Offer is as follows:

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo Code: GLCRORE

Age restriction: 18+

Minimum deposit: ₹300

Maximum bonus that can be accessed on four deposits: ₹20,000

On the other hand, the Casino Welcome Offer is this:

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo Code: CROREGL

Age restriction: 18+

Minimum deposit: ₹300

Maximum bonus that can be accessed on four deposits: ₹20,000

Eligible games: only Aviator (Spribe), JetX (SmartSoft), Chicken Road (InOut).

CroreBet Casino Review

With the extensive selection of casino games to choose from, CroreBet players have an almost unlimited array of casino games available for them to explore on the platform. Players can select from a wide variety of options such as video slots, progressive jackpots, crash games, aviator-style games, instant win games, buy bonus feature games, branded slots, and more.

To put it plainly, the CroreBet casino section has a massive range of casino game genres available. Live dealer games are also available for interested players.

Casino Section Games Available Live Casino Ice Fishing, Dragon Tiger, Lucky 6 Roulette, Flash Roulette, Mega Wheel Casino Games Aviator, Tower Rush, Crorejet, Chicken Road 2, Gates of Olympus 1000, Lightning Roulette

CroreBet Payment and Withdrawal Review

CroreBet supports all payment methods that are required for Indian players to freely use the platform. It supports local Indian payment methods such as Google Pay, PayTM, PhonePe, and UPI. CroreBet is a crypto-focused platform that accepts leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC).

While most deposits are credited instantly, withdrawals take a little longer to process, depending on the chosen payment method. Users are not required to provide any extra documents for deposits. However, in order to process withdrawals, CroreBet may ask the user to verify their identity in order to ensure user safety.

Take a look at the table below to know the details about the payment methods available on CroreBet:

Payment Method Minimum/Maximum Deposit Amount Minimum/Maximum Withdrawal Amount Withdrawal Processing Time Google Pay ₹300/₹100,000 ₹500/₹100,000 1-7 days PayTM ₹300/₹100,000 ₹500/₹100,000 1-7 days PhonePe ₹300/₹100,000 ₹500/₹100,000 1-7 days UPI ₹300/₹100,000 ₹500/₹100,000 1-7 days Cryptocurrency (BTC) 0.0001BTC / N/A N/A Up to 7 days

How to Contact CroreBet Customer Support?

The CroreBet customer support team is available 24*7 to help you navigate through any issues you may face. Users can contact the CroreBet customer support team via email or live chat. Unlike most other operators, CroreBet provides real human support and does not keep you stuck with bots for solving real issues.

The customer support team is available to communicate in both English and Hindi. CroreBet has priority channels for VIPs to ensure that long-time and high-value users of the platform are always prioritised.

They follow up even after your issue is solved to ensure top-notch customer support. They provide you with the same support agent for ongoing issues, as it makes the process more cohesive. However, including more local Indian languages will further make the platform more accessible to Indian players across different states.

Our Editor’s Final Verdict about CroreBet

According to our CroreBet review, the operator is a top choice for Indian bettors looking for platforms with a diverse sportsbook. The platform is simple to navigate, even if you are a new user.

New users of the platform can also access their welcome bonus offer of 700% up to ₹20,000, which is quite competitive. Their customer support team is available 24*7, and also helped us readily navigate through a minor issue we faced regarding withdrawal.

Our CroreBet app review reveals that Android users can download an APK version of the app directly from the operator’s website, while iOS users have to access the PWA version. Those are good alternatives, but a dedicated iOS app would enhance the overall betting experience for iPhone users.

The operator should also add more local Indian languages to aid user accessibility in India. In all, the platform is Indian user-friendly, and is currently one of the best betting apps with a wide selection of sports betting markets that Indian users can access.

FAQs about CroreBet

In case you have any doubts about CroreBet, you can find them answered here.

Is CroreBet real or fake?

CroreBet is a real and legitimate betting platform that was founded in 2020.

Is CroreBet safe?

Yes, CroreBet is a secure platform and holds a Curacao Gambling Commission license. It has features like self-exclusion and in-game reminders to help players to access the platform safely.

Are CroreBet withdrawals legit?

Users can easily request a withdrawal from CroreBet without worrying about any withdrawal charges. Withdrawals are processed up to a few days, depending on the chosen withdrawal processing method.

Does CroreBet require KYC?

Yes, CroreBet requires all users to submit scanned copies of their government-issued ID to verify their identity on the platform. This is a mandatory step that the operator requires their users to abide by to ensure the protection of user identity.

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