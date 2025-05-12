Conference League Winner Odds: Is There Value in Opposing The Favourites?

With the final right around the corner, a major upset in the Conference League is very much a possibility.

Chelsea lead the way in Conference League winner odds, but their toughest test against Real Betis is yet to come. Is it worth backing the opposition?

Conference League Winner Odds Chelsea 1.36 Real Betis 3.00

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Conference League Winner Odds

We’re down to just two teams in the Conference League as Chelsea and Real Betis face off as the 2024/25 season finalists.

Enzo Marseca’s team have been dominant in the European competition, winning all of their group-stage games to finish top.

Betis had a more difficult route to the final as they finished 15th in the league phase, which meant they had to qualify for the knockouts via the play-offs. Manuel Pellegrini has led his team to the final after recently beating Fiorentina after extra time.

This will be the first meeting between these sides in over 20 years, with a major European Trophy on the line.

Both clubs are also fighting to qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top five of their domestic leagues. The two teams are in similar positions, which makes this matchup even more interesting.

Most bookies see Chelsea as the favourites to lift the trophy and offer odds well below evens.

While Betis hold promising odds, it’s obvious who the majority of bookies expect to come out on top as the Conference League champions.

Chelsea: Is it Time to Oppose the Overwhelming Favourites?

Chelsea have enjoyed a relatively smooth run in the Conference League as Marseca has relied on his backup players for most of the tournament.

Chelsea eased into the knockout stages after winning six out of six games in the league phase. The Blues have been strong in the knockout stages having won 3-1, 4-2 and 5-1 on aggregate on their way to the final.

Most bookies have Chelsea as the overwhelming favourites. Given they’ve barely used a full-strength team across the tournament, it’s easy to see why.

Their current form is fantastic too - five straight wins in all competitions and just one defeat in their last 10 matches. That sole loss came against Legia Warszawa, whom they still beat 4-2 on aggregate.

With odds on most bookies extremely low, there isn't a lot of value in backing Chelsea, even if they are the heavy favourites.

Real Betis, their opponents in the final, are the toughest opponents Chelsea have faced so far in the Conference League. Given Betis’ incredible form, this bout may provide the Blues with a tougher test than anticipated.

Real Betis: Should You Back the Massive Underdogs?

Real Betis may be the major outsiders to win the Conference League, but there may be some value in backing them to lift the trophy.

Real Betis have had a much harder route to the final. Pellegrini’s team edged past a strong Fiorentina side in extra time in the semi-finals.

Betis have picked up the pace late in the season, winning four of their last five games. The Spanish club have lost just one game in their last 16.

Over the season, Betis have picked up results against stronger sides. They beat Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid and drew twice against Barcelona.

Like their upcoming opponents Chelsea, Pellegrini’s team are fighting to qualify for next season’s Champions League by finishing in the top five of their domestic league. Currently, Betis are in sixth, one point behind the Champions League spots.

Betis have the potential and the talent to cause a huge upset. Manchester United loanee Antony has been in excellent form since he arrived, and he has scored in all of his last three games.

Most bookies price Betis as heavy underdogs for this important fixture due to Chelsea's short odds. If the Spanish team can pull off a result, which is something they are more than capable of, backing Betis could offer serious value.