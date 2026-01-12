Chelsea vs Arsenal predictions: Defensive woes meet the league’s elite

Arsenal have a nine-game unbeaten streak against the Blues to maintain, as Mikel Arteta faces off with new Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior.

Best bets for Chelsea vs Arsenal

Match Drawn at odds of 3.30 with 1xBet

Arsenal (1st goal) at odds of 1.90 with 1xBet

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.85 with 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal

Goalscorers prediction – Chelsea: Delap - Arsenal: Saka

Having edged past Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup last eight on penalties, the Gunners face Chelsea in their 1st leg semi-final on Thursday.

Chelsea’s new boss, Liam Rosenior, will take charge of his first home game as Blues manager. His first game is Saturday’s trip to Charlton in the 3rd Round of the FA Cup. These cup ties are an immediate chance for Rosenior to build some momentum, which is vital given that Chelsea have failed to win their last five EPL games.

Optimistic fans hoping for a "new manager bounce" might use a 1xBet Promo Code to back the Blues to upset the odds in this first leg.

Rosenior must improve Chelsea’s defensive structure and the way they start games, as they’ve conceded first in four of their last five matches. The Blues have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six games.

In contrast, the Gunners have lost just two of their 21 EPL games this season and have secured seven victories across their last eight games. As they are moving toward an EPL title, securing a domestic double would be a significant achievement for the Spanish manager.

Probable lineups for Chelsea vs Arsenal

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez; Gusto, Cucurella, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Santos, Caicedo, Neto, Fernandez, Palmer, Delap

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya; Timber, Hincapie, Gabriel, Saliba, Rice, Odegaard, Zubimendi, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres

Backing a stalemate after the first 90 minutes

The last three meetings between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge have resulted in draws. Therefore, there is a strong chance that the run could be extended to four games on Thursday.

As this is a two-legged affair, a stalemate would be an acceptable result for both clubs. Because a draw suits both parties, users of the best betting sites often identify these first-leg ties as prime candidates for a deadlock. Arsenal can look forward to taking the Blues back to the Emirates for the second leg decider in front of their own fans. As for Rosenior, he would avoid defeat in his first home game in charge.

Almost three-fifths (57.14%) of the last seven Chelsea vs Arsenal games at Stamford Bridge have ended in draws. So, backing another one at a probability of just 30.30% seems like a smart choice.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Bet 1: Match Drawn at odds of 3.30 with 1xBet

Gunners to take the lead first

Arsenal have a consistent record of starting well against Chelsea, as they’ve scored first in seven of their last nine meetings with the Blues. Moreover, they’ve netted first in six of their last seven games in all competitions. Yet the betting markets give the Gunners only a 52.63% chance of doing so on Thursday

Therefore, this is the best value play from our trio of Chelsea vs Arsenal predictions this week. It’s worth noting that Arsenal are the Premier League’s second top scorers behind Manchester City, despite their issues with finding a prolific central striker.

Given Chelsea’s current lack of cohesion as they adapt to Rosenior’s tactical approach, Arsenal are well-positioned to start strongly and find the net first once again.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Bet 2: Arsenal (1st goal) at odds of 1.90 with 1xBet

A tactically disciplined first leg

Almost three-quarters (72%) of the first legs of EFL Cup semi-finals in the last ten seasons have featured two goals or fewer. This includes a goalless draw between these two clubs at Stamford Bridge during the 2017/18 EFL semi-finals.

Although another goalless draw is unlikely, there is some value in backing Under 2.5 goals in this match. The betting markets suggest there is a 54.05% chance of two or fewer goals being scored on Thursday.

Given the historical data, Arsenal’s tight defence and Rosenior’s desire to start his managerial reign well, both teams are expected to prioritize minimizing errors in this opening leg.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Bet 3: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.85 with 1xBet

+