Champions League winner odds: Winter signing could prove crucial once again

Pep Guardiola’s City are the value pick in the UCL as things stand. They have the potential to go all the way. Semenyo could be the missing piece.

Champions League winner Odds Manchester City 7.00 Arsenal 4.50 Bayern Munich 5.50 Paris Saint-Germain 8.00

Manchester City

Manchester City may have fallen six points behind Arsenal in the Premier League title race, but they’re still in good form. The Cityzens are unbeaten in 13 matches across all competitions. They’ve picked up some big Champions League victories. Guardiola also has some serious squad depth at his disposal.

Now, with Semenyo added to his plethora of options, City are even stronger. The Ghanaian international is an incredibly versatile frontman and can be deployed in multiple roles. He gives them so many options for the second half of this season and beyond.

A year ago, we saw Kvaratskhelia help PSG go from contenders to obvious winners. Semenyo has the potential to do the same for City and provide a brilliant new attacking option. The arrival of the ex-Bournemouth man should help with the over-reliance on Haaland for goals, and that will be hugely welcomed.

With Semenyo on board, City are even better equipped to go all the way.

Arsenal

Arsenal have had a fantastic 2025/26 so far, both domestically and in Europe. Only two teams have beaten them all season so far, and they’re top of the Premier League and Champions League tables. Mikel Arteta must be delighted with how things are going.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see them as the bookies’ favourites for UCL glory, especially with six wins from six so far. They’re the only unbeaten side in the competition going into Matchday 7, and they could maintain that streak into the knockouts. The Gunners’ work over the summer is paying off, and their squad depth helps them navigate a variety of injury issues.

Arteta and his side have been impressive up to now. They are finding ways to win even when not at their best. That’s the sort of trait that could well lead to silverware, both at home and abroad.

European glory has long eluded Arsenal. This could be their biggest chance in years to achieve it.

Bayern Munich

It’s no surprise to see Bayern Munich flying high in the Bundesliga, and they’re still unbeaten after 17 matches. They’ve also only lost once in the UCL so far and have failed to win just three of 27 competitive fixtures in 2025/26. Vincent Kompany’s men are incredibly dangerous.

Harry Kane is a big part of that, having scored a ridiculous 31 goals in 27 matches up to now. Luis Diaz (14) and Michael Olise (12) are also among those shining. It’s been an impressive team effort in Germany. With the league title already seeming certain, Kompany may well be able to prioritise European glory a bit more.

Bayern are proving tough to beat this season, with only Arsenal managing it so far. They’ve got strength in attack, dynamism in midfield and a very steely backline — everything needed for success.

The German giants definitely have the potential to clinch another UCL title. However, they may ultimately fall short.

Paris Saint-Germain

This season has been unusual for the reigning champions of Europe. Luis Enrique’s men find themselves in the unfamiliar position of not leading Ligue 1 after 17 matches.

The Parisiens haven’t been anywhere near as dominant as last season but are far from poor. They’re third in the UCL table, and Bayern are the only team that have beaten them in European action. Injuries and absences have hindered them, however. Once they’ve got everyone back, they should grow stronger.

Achraf Hakimi and Ibrahim Mbaye are nearing returns from the Africa Cup of Nations, and Ousmane Dembele is back on the scoresheet. With the talent they have at Parc des Princes, Enrique’s team should continue to build momentum.

PSG are in the running as they aim to defend their title. However, they appear to be lacking a certain ‘X-factor’ this season.

