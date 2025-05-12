Champions League Winner Odds: Why it’s Worth Backing the Favourites

Both sides have defied the odds to get to this stage of the competition, battling hard to earn their spot. The Parisians have the upper hand, though.

It all comes down to this, one last game in Munich to crown the Kings of Europe. We look at the Champions League winner odds as PSG face Inter Milan.

Champions League Winner Odds PSG 2.20 Inter 3.25

Odds courtesy of Stake. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Champions League Winner 2024/25

Since qualifying began in July, 79 teams have taken part in this season’s Champions League. Now only PSG and Inter remain, and both hope to etch their name onto the Coupe des Clubs Champions Européens. However, who will take the crown?

There have been different favourites throughout the competition, and few would’ve predicted these final two. However, Les Parisiens and I Nerazzurri have earned their spot, beating Europe’s elite along the way. Now, they have a chance to write their names into the history books.

Luis Enrique’s side are the favourites, based on current form. However, Inter’s impressive win over Barcelona showcased their quality. Simone Inzaghi came so close in 2022/23 and will be desperate to get the job done this time. Meanwhile, PSG are chasing their Holy Grail.

Unlike the Italians, the French side can focus on the UCL final. They’re already champions of Ligue 1, and the Coupe de France against Reims should be a formality. Meanwhile, Inter fell from the first place and are trying to catch up to Napoli in Serie A.

Things could go either way at the Allianz Arena, but there are a lot of reasons why PSG are the favourites.

Paris Saint-Germain

Enrique’s men have been a joy to watch this season. Not only have they dominated the French league, but also impressed on the continental stage. Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Vitinha, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Gianluigi Donnarumma have all played key roles and have been collectively fantastic.

PSG have become a stronger unit after they departed from their ‘Galacticos’ era that featured Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. They’re strong in all areas of the pitch, and the amount of goals scored by their fullbacks is proof of their depth. Achraf Hakimi’s strike against Arsenal was his 21st goal contribution this season.

They’ve been resting players since winning the league weeks ago, and Dembele will be in good form again for the final. They’ll be in an even stronger position than they were in the second leg victory over the Gunners. And with the league wrapped up, and Reims their cup final opponents, PSG’s build-up to the final shouldn’t be very challenging.

They’re a huge threat to Inter as they’ve scored 86 goals in 2025. Inzaghi’s men haven’t kept many clean sheets recently, and that could be a huge problem. PSG look like one of the strongest teams in the world right now, and Inter will have their hands full.

The French are definitely worth backing for the final, but will still need to be careful.

Inter Milan

The last few weeks have been chaotic for the Italian giants. They were knocked out of the Coppa Italia by bitter rivals, AC Milan, and losses to Bologna and Roma have hurt their title aspirations. However, they still managed to knock both Bayern Munich and Barcelona out of the Champions League.

That’s why they can’t be written off even as underdogs in Germany later this month. Since key players will return from injury for their Serie A run-in and their European final, they have a real chance of going all the way. However, their next few weeks are a lot tougher than their opponents’.

Il Biscione have to try to close the three-point gap to Napoli in Serie A, with a tough game against Lazio ahead. Inzaghi will have to manage his side carefully in the coming weeks, especially after their 120-minute battle with the Catalans just a few days ago. A league and European double is on the cards if they can pull it off.

Inter wouldn’t be our pick for this one, but they can’t be written off.