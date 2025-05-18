Brighton vs Liverpool Predictions: Reds to Exploit the Hosts’ Apathy

Explore Brighton vs Liverpool predictions for their Premier League clash on Tuesday. Winning margin and double chance markets offer fantastic value.

+

Brighton vs Liverpool Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Arsenal vs Newcastle

BTTS - Yes 1.43 with 1xBet

Double chance - Liverpool/ Draw 1.49 with 1xBet

Winning margin - Liverpool to win by one goal 4.60 with 1xBet

We predict Liverpool to win 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Brighton’s 2-0 victory against Wolves keeps their chances to qualify for Europe alive. However, bitter rivals, Crystal Palace, could disrupt their plans if they can beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Looking to bet on Brighton's European qualification hopes? Use 1xBet Promo Code for exclusive offers on this crucial fixture.

Meanwhile, the Seagulls must bag three points against the champions, Liverpool, on Tuesday to get into continental football next season. They're on a short undefeated run, which could help them take points from the Reds, but it won’t be easy.

Although Arne Slot’s side cruised in last weekend’s match with Arsenal with two early goals before they conceded twice in the second half. As a result, the match ended in a draw with one point.

Points don’t matter to Liverpool now, but players will certainly put up their hands early on for next season. Fabian Hurzeler’s have beaten Liverpool at the Amex Stadium before, so their match will be interesting to watch.

Probable Lineups for Brighton vs Liverpool

Brighton Expected Lineup: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Van Hecke, Webster, Estupinan, Baleba, Ayari, Lamptey, O’Riley, Minteh, Welbeck

Liverpool Expected Lineup: Allison, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Salah, Szoboslai, Gakpo, Diaz

History Suggests the Same Outcome

Liverpool are undoubtedly the most efficient side in the final third across the Premier League as they’ve scored 83 goals in 36 games. They weren’t able to find the net only in their 1-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest back in September last year.

Meanwhile, they have a vulnerable defence, with 22 goals conceded across 18 matches - an average of 1.22 goals per game. Also, 58% of their league games saw goals at both ends. These defensive vulnerabilities are reflected across online betting sites, where Both Teams to Score markets are particularly popular for Liverpool fixtures.

That will give Brighton confidence, especially since they’ve been decent in attack. They’ve netted 27 times at the Amex Stadium at an average of 1.50 goals per match. Moreover, they’ve scored and conceded across 25 of their 36 Premier League fixtures (69%).

Since five of their last head-to-heads featured goals from both sides, we could see the same outcome on Tuesday.

Brighton vs Liverpool Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes 1.43 with 1xBet

Reds to Edge Seagulls

Before their three-game unbeaten run (W2, D1), Brighton went winless for four league games in a row. Their last victory over the Reds was the start of 2023, while Liverpool walked away victorious from their previous three meetings.

The Seagulls are difficult to beat at the Amex as they’ve lost only three of their 18 games this season. In the last six games at home, they’ve drawn three and lost once (W2). Meanwhile, the Merseysiders have suffered two defeats in their last three away games. They were on a 26-game unbeaten run before their loss to Fulham in April.

With the title secured, Slot may be tempted to give some game time to his younger players, who will be eager to impress. Therefore, we think that the champions may just edge it out in this fixture.

Brighton vs Liverpool Betting Tip 2: Double chance - Liverpool/ Draw 1.49 with 1xBet

Fine Margins

We’ve heard that it’s the tiny margins in the Premier League that matter many times before, and that couldn’t be more true for Liverpool this season.

On the road, they’ve won 11 games in total, four by a single goal and four by two goals. Brighton have lost by a one-goal margin three times this season, which is their second most common type of defeat. Moreover, they’ve lost by two goals on four occasions.

The Reds have always found a way past Brighton. They’ve won the last three head-to-heads by one goal. In fact, four out of five previous meetings ended with a one-goal victory margin. This result is likely for their next match.