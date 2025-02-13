Brighton vs Chelsea Predictions: Blues Looking for FA Cup Revenge

We’ve got Brighton vs Chelsea predictions for this massive Premier League clash. The Blues want revenge after last weekend’s FA Cup clash.

+

Brighton vs Chelsea predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Brighton vs Chelsea

• Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.72 on Parimatch

• Brighton or Chelsea and both teams to score at odds of 2.10 on Parimatch

• Cole Palmer as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.19 on Parimatch

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bet of the Day prediction page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Consistently inconsistent is how you might best describe these two teams. The Seagulls beat Manchester United at Old Trafford only to suffer a 7-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, while the Blues are yet to win back-to-back games in 2025.

Tensions run high between these two, given Chelsea’s habit of taking players and even a manager from the south coast, so boos are often aplenty. Marc Cucurella took the most criticism last week, and there is hope for redemption at the Amex as they face off in the Premier League. Plenty of changes to the XIs are expected, though.

Probable Lineups for Brighton vs Chelsea

Brighton Expected Lineup:

Verbruggen, Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Lamptey, Baleba, Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma, Pedro, Welbeck

Chelsea Expected Lineup:

Sanchez, James, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson

Clean Sheets Seem Unlikely

Brighton and Chelsea have kept just nine clean sheets combined in the Premier League this season, so neither can be considered defensively solid. Fabian Hurzeler’s side’s defensive record at home is particularly poor, with just one clean sheet in their last 12 matches on home soil. The Blues struggle to keep them away.

Even when winning, Enzo Maresca’s side have trouble keeping their opponents out, with only Morecambe and Everton failing to score in their last 15 matches. However, both teams are capable of finding the net, with Brighton scoring 12 in 2025 so far and Chelsea netting 15.

While the odds for over 2.5 goals stand at 2.50, you can get better value by backing goals from both sides.

Brighton vs Chelsea Bet 1: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.72 on Parimatch

Goals at Both Ends

Statistically, few Premier League games offer better value in the 'both teams to score' market. 71% of Brighton’s league matches have seen it happen, while Chelsea’s rate is even higher at 75% - nobody beats them in that regard.

It's always difficult to predict matches when teams have played each other so recently – does revenge play a part? How many changes will be made? Therefore, backing the double chance on either team to win seems like a smart option.

However, it’s worth noting that Brighton have drawn more games (10) than any other top-flight English side this season – and they’ve struggled at home.

Brighton vs Chelsea Bet 2: Brighton or Chelsea and both teams to score at odds of 2.10 on Parimatch

‘Cold’ Palmer the Biggest Goal Threat

Cole Palmer plays well beyond his 22 years, and he has been such a huge part of any Chelsea success this season. His goals have dried up a little bit of late, but it feels like a matter of time before he returns to form.

The England international is the Blues’ top scorer with 14 goals so far, followed closely by Christopher Nkunku (13) and then Nicolas Jackson (9). You can find them at 3.65 and 2.80 for anytime goalscorer respectively, but Palmer remains the most likely candidate to score.

Danny Welbeck (3.25 anytime) is seen as the biggest threat for the hosts, while Kaoru Mitoma, who scored the match-winner over the weekend, is available at 4.00. With three 0-0 draws between them throughout the whole 2024/25, it’s no wonder goals are expected.