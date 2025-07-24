Two Premier League clubs to back over the total points line

Considering what they achieved last season, there’s value in backing Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth to beat the total points line in 2025/26.

The Seagulls and Cherries have surpassed 55 points last year. Their total points line on bet365 is currently less than that, so it’s worth a look.

To beat the total points line Odds Brighton - over 54 points 2.25 Bournemouth - over 49 points 2.25

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Brighton and Bournemouth on the march

Bournemouth’s ninth-place finish in 2024/25 was their joint-highest ever. Moreover, their total of 56 points is the highest they have ever achieved in the top flight. Andoni Iraola has done a fantastic job with the Cherries since he joined in 2023.

Meanwhile, Brighton have finished in the top 10 for the third time in four years and were two points short of breaking their total points record. They have now become a firmly established Premier League outfit, and have achieved this under three different managers. As a football club, they should be a model for many.

As usual, they’ve lost players this summer, but have also profited from it. Joao Pedro and Simon Adringa left Brighton for close to £80m, while Bournemouth transferred Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez for around £95m. Both clubs have shown that they can lose players and maintain some level of consistency, which is a relief for their supporters.

The Cherries have continuously improved since returning to the Premier League, and can continue this trend with smart investments. The Seagulls also have the opportunity to kick on in 2025/26 by spending some of the profit from their summer departures. The points total forecasts appear low, and that could be taken advantage of.

No split focus

Almost half of the Premier League will be competing in Europe this season, whether in the Champions League, Europa League, or Conference League. That means nine teams will also focus on other competitions, and have multiple midweek trips overseas to worry about. Meanwhile, Brighton and Bournemouth have that concern.

This means they could be fresher, and might not need to rotate as much, which could really help them move up the table. Moreover, their underlying performance data is strong, with neither side significantly exceeding their expected goals or points. Brighton picked up three more points than their xPTS suggested, while Bournemouth gained nine fewer points. Therefore, there’s potential for further growth.

Additionally, this suggests that their success was not due to luck, unlike Nottingham Forest, who scored more goals and conceded fewer goals than expected. Based on their xPTS, Bournemouth had the third highest in the division, with Brighton in 10th place. There’s no reason why they cannot build on this going into their 2025/26 campaigns.

The Seagulls’ total points line is 54 points, a tally they’ve beaten twice in the last two seasons. Meanwhile, Bournemouth’s is at 49 points. They achieved 56 points last season and 48 in the one before. Therefore, Iraola would certainly be disappointed if they fell below that.

Neither side have lost their top scorers from last season, and still have plenty of time to strengthen before the transfer window closes. They’re in a good position as their opening games approach, and have talented young managers. There’s plenty of potential for them to continue their progress.