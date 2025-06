Brazil vs Paraguay predictions: Back the visitors’ double chance

Get three Brazil vs Paraguay predictions and betting tips from our international football expert on this 2026 World Cup qualifier on 11/06 at 6.15 AM.

Get three Brazil vs Paraguay predictions and betting tips from our international football expert on this 2026 World Cup qualifier on 11/06 at 6.15 AM.

+

Best bets for Brazil vs Paraguay

Draw/Paraguay (double chance) at odds of 2.75 with Stake

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.72 with Stake

2nd half (half with most goals) at odds of 2.20 with Stake

Los Guaranies should secure a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Brazil in Sao Paulo.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Paraguay travel to Sao Paulo to face Brazil in a crunch 2026 World Cup qualifier on Wednesday, with the visitors currently one place and two points above the Brazilians.

Brazil sit in fourth place in their qualification group, a staggering 12 points adrift of leaders and bitter rivals Argentina. They’ve conceded 16 goals in their 15 qualifying games so far, more than the likes of Uruguay and Colombia below them in the table.

Carlo Ancelotti’s first game in charge of the team ended in a goalless draw in Ecuador on Friday. Paraguay are just as resilient as Ecuador, making them a tough side for Brazil to break down.

Want to wager on how Ancelotti's Brazil will fare in his second match? Stake Promo Code provides access to markets on this crucial qualifier under the new manager.

Paraguay arrive in Sao Paulo on a nine-game unbeaten streak. They have been steadily moving up the qualifying group and managed to defeat Brazil 1-0 in the initial home fixture.

The Paraguayan squad is in good shape right now, with the likes of Miguel Almiron and Julio Enciso fit and available for selection against the Brazilians.

Probable lineups for Brazil vs Paraguay

Brazil Expected Lineup: Alisson; Ribeiro, Sandro, Marquinhos, Vanderson, Guimaraes, Gerson, Casemiro, Antony, Cunha, Vinicius

Paraguay Expected Lineup: Fernandez; G. Gomez, Alderete, Caceres, Alonso, D. Gomez, Galarza, Cubas, Enciso, Almiron, Sanabria

Betting against Brazil in Ancelotti’s home debut

When you consider Paraguay have only lost three of their 15 2026 World Cup qualifiers, it’s difficult to back a goal-shy Brazil with much confidence.

Brazil’s disappointing draw in Ecuador demonstrated they are far from matching Argentina’s consistency and potency in the final third. With a new managerial reign starting under Carlo Ancelotti, it may take time for the team to adapt to his style.

Find competitive under 2.5 goals and low-scoring draw options on online betting sites, where Brazil's transitional period is reflected in the available markets.

Brazil have only won six of their 15 qualifiers. The likes of Venezuela and Uruguay have also managed to hold and frustrate them on home soil. At a probability of 36.36%, we’re very happy to back the visitors to take something back to Paraguay.

Brazil vs Paraguay Bet 1: Draw/Paraguay (double chance) at odds of 2.75 with Stake

Los Guaranies to keep the game tight

Paraguay have averaged fewer than one goal scored per qualifying game, and they have conceded just 0.6 goals per game. Brazil’s offensive output has also been below their usual standards, scoring 20 in 15 games.

Three of the last five competitive meetings between Brazil and Paraguay have ended with two or fewer goals scored. With all of the above considered, we’re happy to back under 2.5 goals at a probability of 58.14% this week.

Vinicius Junior has endured a difficult qualifying campaign for Brazil, scoring only once so far. The Real Madrid ace is heavily scrutinised at national team level, and the media glare appears to be weighing heavily on him right now.

Brazil vs Paraguay Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.72 with Stake

Anticipating a cagey first period

Paraguay’s tight-knit defence will have to work hard to earn a shutout against Brazil this week. They’ve conceded the second fewest number of goals in this qualifying campaign, allowing just nine goals in 15 games.

Brazil have scored 20 goals in 15 games, which is only an average of 1.33 goals per game. We believe the visitors will do all they can to frustrate and stifle Brazil’s undeniably dangerous forward options.

It wouldn’t surprise us to see the game end goalless at half time, with at least one or two goals arriving in the second 45.