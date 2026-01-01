Bournemouth vs Arsenal predictions: Gunners target top spot

AFC Bournemouth have dropped near the bottom of the EPL table after a promising start to the season. Can they withstand a visit from Arsenal?

Best bets for Bournemouth vs Arsenal

Arsenal – Arsenal (Half Time – Full Time) at odds of 2.40 with Stake

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.70 with Stake

2nd Half (Half With Most Goals) at odds of 2.00 with Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Bournemouth 1-3 Arsenal

Goalscorers prediction – Bournemouth: Evanilson – Arsenal: Gyokeres, Saka, Martinelli

The hosts have been in poor form since late October. Before their match against Chelsea on December 30, the Cherries were winless in nine consecutive games. Their defensive performance has been a primary concern, with the team conceding between two and three goals in several recent away fixtures.

Bournemouth are expected to be without the services of Antoine Semenyo for this encounter. Semenyo is reportedly joining Manchester City, who intend to activate his £65 million release clause. Therefore, Iraola will likely rely on Evanilson to lead the line, supported by the likes of Kluivert and Kroupi from the bench.

Arsenal are under pressure as Manchester City and Aston Villa remain close in the standings. That added title-race tension makes the match extra interesting from a betting perspective, and anyone weighing odds and platform perks can quickly check the Stake.com Promo Code before placing a weekend angle.

However, Mikel Arteta’s squad has shown resilience. Following a defeat to Villa, they secured several consecutive victories leading up to their home match against the same opponents on December 30.

Despite defensive injury concerns, the Gunners continue to achieve positive results. Declan Rice had to play as a makeshift right back for their 2-1 win at Brighton. One positive is that Gabriel Magalhaes is close to returning to the starting XI after an injury lay-off.

Probable lineups for Bournemouth vs Arsenal

AFC Bournemouth expected lineup: Petrovic, Truffert, Smith, Diakite, Senesi, Cook, Scott, Jimenez, Tavernier, Kluivert, Evanilson

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Lewis-Skelly, Gabriel, Saliba, Rice, Merino, Zubimendi, Odegaard, Saka, Eze, Gyokeres

Gunners to secure early lead

Arsenal have scored first and led at half time in five of their last seven meetings with Bournemouth. Furthermore, the Gunners have netted first in five consecutive Premier League matches during the 2025/26 season.

Therefore, the Gunners are likely to open the scoring in the first half on Saturday evening. With markets leaning toward an early Arsenal grip, fans shopping for trustworthy betting platforms can benchmark current options instantly via the Best Betting Sites page before placing a first-half lead call.

The betting markets suggest a 41.67% probability that Arsenal will lead at the halftime interval and eventually win the match.

The absence of Antoine Semenyo is expected to reduce Bournemouth's offensive threat significantly. Semenyo has registered 12 goal contributions in 17 EPL appearances so far this season. This form appears to have led to the Ghanaian’s transfer to the Etihad Stadium, which will happen as soon as the January transfer window opens.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal Bet 1: Arsenal – Arsenal (Half Time – Full Time) at odds of 2.40 with Stake

Value exists on the Over 2.5 goals market

Six of the last seven meetings between Bournemouth and Arsenal have featured three or more goals. Additionally, both teams have scored in five of Bournemouth’s last seven EPL matches.

Historically, 67% of the 18 head-to-head meetings between these clubs have produced over 2.5 goals. Currently, betting markets estimate a 58.82% chance of this happening again on Saturday.

Given Bournemouth’s open style and Arsenal’s fluidity, this is the value bet from this trio of Bournemouth vs Arsenal predictions for Saturday evening.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.70 with Stake

More action after the interval

Goal distribution data reveals an interesting pattern for both teams. Bournemouth have scored 15 of their 27 home goals in the second half of matches. Conversely, Arsenal have conceded seven of their 11 away goals during the final 45 minutes.

The betting markets indicate a 50% probability that the second half of this match will feature more goals than the first. The statistics suggest that both sides have performed better in the second half of matches in 25/26.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal Bet 3: 2nd Half (Half With Most Goals) at odds of 2.00 with Stake

+