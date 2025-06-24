Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD predictions: Dortmund chase top spot

We’ve got three Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD predictions for this Club World Cup clash on Thursday, 26th June.

+

Best Bets for Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD

Borussia Dortmund to win and both teams to score at odds of 2.80 on 1xBet

Borussia Dortmund to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.85 on 1xBet

Borussia Dortmund half-time/full-time at odds of 1.65 on 1xBet

Alternative bets for Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD

Both teams to score at odds of 2.00 on 1xBet

Borussia Dortmund to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.85 on 1xBet

Borussia Dortmund half-time/full-time at odds of 1.65 on 1xBet

Borussia Dortmund should beat Ulsan HD 4-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The Club World Cup has reached its final stages, and the race for the top spot in Group F is set to be decided in the closing moments.

Dortmund were the favourites to win this group, but to do so, they’ll have to win this game against Ulsan and hope Fluminense drop points against Mamelodi. Alternatively, if Fluminense also win, Dortmund will need to secure victory by a margin of at least two goals more than the Brazilians.

The stakes are high here for Dortmund - they carry the weight of expectation that comes with representing a European side. Their form is still nothing short of sensational, with an unbeaten run spanning back over two months, which should at least boost confidence ahead of this must-win clash.

Ulsan HD have nothing to play for in this final game as they have already been eliminated from the Club World Cup. Losses in their first two games have ended their third consecutive tournament at the group stage, as has been the case in previous appearances.

Probable Lineups for Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD

Borussia Dortmund Expected Lineup: Kobel, Sule, Anton, Bensebaini, Couto, Bellingham, Nmecha, Sabitzer, Svensson, Brandt, Guirassy

Ulsan HD Expected Lineup: Jo, Kang, Trojac, Kim, Lee, Ludwigson, Lee, Bojnac, Ko, Um, Erick Farias

Dortmund edge entertaining affair

With this game realistically a must-win for Dortmund, we can expect them to give their all on the pitch. This approach has its strengths and weaknesses for a side who tend to score a lot of goals, but the main downside is that they very often leave themselves vulnerable on the counter.

Dortmund have only kept three clean sheets in their last 16 games, so conceding goals is firmly in their nature. Although Ulsan aren’t the competition’s best attacking side, they did score twice against Fluminense, who Dortmund failed to score against on Matchday 1.

The clear gulf in class suggests Dortmund shouldn’t have any issues securing the win they need here, especially after winning seven of their last eight games. However, their tendency to concede goals makes pairing a win with both teams to score an attractive bet.

Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD Bet 1: Borussia Dortmund to win and both teams to score at odds of 2.80 on 1xBet

Dortmund pile on goals

After scoring four against Mamelodi on Matchday 2, Dortmund are becoming accustomed to scoring a handful of goals. The German giants have scored 2+ goals in eight of their last nine games, showcasing their attacking prowess.

They have often gone even further, as seven of those eight games saw them net 3+ goals. All of those games came against sides with considerably more prowess than Ulsan, so Dortmund appear great value to get back on the goal trail here.

Ulsan conceded four goals to Fluminense and let in three against Mamelodi, only for VAR to bail them out twice. Their defensive flaws could well be exploited by Dortmund’s prolific attack.

Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD Bet 2: Borussia Dortmund to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.85 on 1xBet

Dortmund set the pace early

Given the high stakes of this game, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Dortmund start fast. An early goal here would put the pressure on Fluminense, who know that if Dortmund don’t win, all they have to do is match their result.

Even after conceding first against Mamelodi, Dortmund raced into a half-time lead, so they do tend to excel before the break. Their last ten wins in all competitions also saw them lead at the break, so a Dortmund victory usually comes with a half-time lead.

Ulsan conceded first against Fluminense, and although they turned that around before the break, they’re unlikely to get the same opportunities against Dortmund. They’ve also trailed at half-time in three of their last five games, so they do have a tendency to start slowly.