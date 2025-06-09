Bolivia vs Chile predictions: Great value in the goalscorer market

Three Bolivia vs Chile predictions for their World Cup qualifier meeting on 11th June 2025, including appealing goalscorer odds.

+

Our betting expert expects Bolivia to capitalise on Chile’s poor form and win when they meet on Wednesday.

Best bets for Bolivia vs Chile

1x2 - Bolivia to win at odds of 1.63 on 1xBet

BTTS - No at odds of 1.73 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Miguelito at odds of 2.60 on 1xBet

We expect Bolivia to win 1-0.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Bolivia’s loss to Venezuela on Saturday has only made their World Cup qualification hopes even more difficult. La Verde have failed to reach the tournament in each of their past seven attempts, but there is an outside chance they could get a playoff spot.

They’re four points behind that coveted seventh spot, and have just nine points left to play for in South American qualification. That makes their next mission all the more important. Bolivia host Chile at the Estadio Municipal de El Alto on Wednesday, where three points are non-negotiable for the hosts.

They remain positive going into this game, mainly because the Chileans have been nothing short of awful. They haven’t made a World Cup tournament since appearing in 2014, and some would argue that was their golden age for the national team in the modern era.

Chile must win their remaining three matches and rely on other results to have any hope of claiming seventh place. They’re currently at the bottom of the table and a staggering eight points behind Venezuela in the playoff spot. Both sides have much to play for, so this promises to be an exciting one.

Predicted Lineups for Bolivia vs Chile

Bolivia Expected Lineup: Viscarra; Medina, Haquin, Morales, Fernandez; Vaca Moreno, Cuellar; Paniagua, Villamil, Chavez Cruz, Miguelito

Chile Expected Lineup: Cortes; Loyola, Maripan, Diaz, Suazo; Vidal, Echeverria, Pizarro; Osorio, Dávila, Sanchez

Bolivia’s psychological edge

Bolivians will be cautiously optimistic of getting the result they need here, although they are winless in their last six internationals (2 draws, 4 losses). However, they ended a winless run of 65 World Cup Qualifiers on foreign soil when they squared up against Wednesday’s opponents last year.

Chile have a positive away record against the hosts - they have lost just one of their last six matches (4 wins, 1 draw). However, they have been so poor in this qualification campaign. They’ve only won two of their 15 fixtures, losing nine since the start of World Cup qualifiers. That’s a loss rate of 60%.

La Roja lost six of their seven away fixtures (1 draw), so Ricardo Gareca’s side need to pull off a miracle on Wednesday. Bolivia hold the psychological edge over the visitors, and they could deal the decisive blow to Chile’s hopes during the week.

Bolivia vs Chile Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Bolivia to win at odds of 1.63 on 1xBet

Chile’s scoring crisis

A worrying fact for Gareca’s troops and their fans is that they’ve struggled to find any attacking momentum. They’ve only managed to score once in six away qualifier matches, and that came in a defeat on Matchday 1.

They’ve now failed to score in three consecutive games, and it seems unlikely they will pose much of a threat to the home defence in their upcoming battle. Across these qualifiers, Chile have scored an average of 0.14 goals per away game, and 0.6 goals per match at any venue.

Bolivia have performed slightly better, scoring 14 goals in their 15 games. Óscar Villegas’ side have proven to be more efficient at home, netting 10 times in seven games at an average of 1.42 goals per game.

It’s likely the hosts will get some joy on the night, but could completely shut out the visitors.

Bolivia vs Chile Betting Tip 2: BTTS - No at odds of 1.73 on 1xBet

Man in form

Bolivia’s main threat in their qualifiers has come from Santos’ forward, Miguelito. The 21-year-old has been on loan at Brazil’s Serie B outfit América-MG, where he contributed to three goals in seven appearances.

Internationally, he’s scored five times in La Verde’s last seven qualifiers. Interestingly, he was the one to get the winner the last time these nations met, suggesting he could once again be the key player.