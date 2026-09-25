One advantage of Betmaan is that it's designed specifically for Indian players. The platform supports more than 40 cryptocurrencies and has over 400000 users.

Betmaan is a relatively new sports betting and casino platform, but is it safe for indian players in 2026? Players will be happy to know that the platform is licensed and regulated by the Anjouan Gaming Board. These are just some of the reasons why we’ve given Betmaan a 9 out of 10 rating. Find out more in our Betmaan review below.

Betmaan India Overview

The Betmaan casino and sports betting site is owned by DNA Tech Solutions Ltd and provides over 1500 games to choose from. Additionally, the site has a bonus offer that’s great for new players to get started. Throughout our Betmaan review, you’ll learn more about what makes this site so great. But for now, here’s a quick overview of Betmaan so you can decide whether it’s a safe platform for you to place bets on.

Overview Year Founded 2025 Founders DNA Tech Solutions Ltd Country of Origin Belize USPs of the Platform 24-hour customer support

Over 1000 daily events

1500+ casino games

24/7 live bets available Welcome Offer Sports offer: 135% first deposit bonus of up to ₹20,000. Casino offer: Win up to ₹136,500 + 150 Free Spins. T&Cs apply for both. Betmaan Promo Code GOALBET

Highlights of the Betmaan platform

There are specific criteria we used to provide a 9 out of 10 rating in this Betmaan review, and one of them is the site's unique highlights. Once you’ve completed your Betmaan registration, you’ll have access to the following:

Sports betting and live betting : Betmaan has over 50 sports to bet on, including cricket, tennis, basketball, and even Formula 1. You can also get weekly sports cashback of 3% on losing bets every Tuesday.

: Betmaan has over 50 sports to bet on, including cricket, tennis, basketball, and even Formula 1. You can also get weekly sports cashback of 3% on losing bets every Tuesday. Multiple payment options : There are more than 60 payment options on the Betmaan site. This includes up to 40 cryptocurrencies, UPI, and Google Pay, among others.

: There are more than 60 payment options on the Betmaan site. This includes up to 40 cryptocurrencies, UPI, and Google Pay, among others. VIP rewards programs : Indian players can experience an 8-level VIP program. Players can get cashback increases through the levels and even account management options in higher tiers.

: Indian players can experience an 8-level VIP program. Players can get cashback increases through the levels and even account management options in higher tiers. A variety of casino games: Betmaan has over 1500 casino games. Choose from slots and table games like blackjack and roulette.

Betmaan Sportsbook Review

There are many casino sites in 2026 that provide sports betting, but not all of them have popular sports that indian players enjoy. Fortunately, Betmaan has over 50 sports to bet on and live betting alongside pre-match markets.

Cricket, football, tennis, and kabaddi receive particular attention in India. Most importantly, Betmaan’s sportsbook supports a range of markets, such as match winners, over/under selections, handicaps, correct scores, first-to-score markets, and live/in-play betting.

Our Betmaan review wouldn’t be complete without mentioning all the sports and leagues associated with each one. Take a look at these sports below:

Cricket - IPL, T20 World Cup, bilateral series, and domestic tournaments.

Football - EPL, La Liga, ISL, and AFC.

Kabaddi - Pro Kabaddi League and international kabaddi.

Tennis - ATP Tour, WTA Tour, Grand Slams, and Davis Cup.

Basketball - NBA, EuroLeague, FIBA World Cup, China Basketball Association, and Spain ACB.

Horse racing - India, Hong Kong, UK, Dubai, and Australia.

Volleyball- Major national leagues, Women's World Championship, and international super leagues.

Boxing - Major professional and international boxing across all weight classes.

Esports - CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, PUBG, League of Legends, Mobile Legends.

Table Tennis - Masters Super League, TT Cup, CTT World Championship, and Pro League.

Sports Betting on Betmaan - Is it worth it?

Throughout this Betmaan review, we’ve mentioned the number of sportsbooks players can bet on, but what about its usability? When you tap on the sports tab on the Betmaan site, you’ll find a list of markets to choose from. Click on the one you want, and you’ll get information on your chosen market, such as which events are currently in progress, an odds movement chart, and team information.

The sports betting section might be slightly overwhelming for new players, as there is a lot of information when first visiting the page. But there are filters that you can use to find the games and markets you’re looking for.

Betmaan Casino Review

If you prefer less complicated games, then you might want to visit Betmaan's casino section. There are slots from famous developers like NetEnt, Red Tiger, and VoltEnt. Simply tap on the Slots tab, and you’ll have access to games like Aviator, Fruit Blast, Plinko, and more.

There’s also a live casino section where you can play London Roullete, Blackjack, and Baccarat. When you register and create your Betmaan login details, you’ll have access to over 1500 casino games. Don’t forget to use your Betmaan promo code if you want to win up to ₹136,500 and get 150 free spins.

Casino Section Games Available Live Casino Crazy Time

Baccarat C02

Gravity Sic Bo

Unlimited Blackjack

Ice Fishing

London Roullete Casino Games Chicken Road

Sunshine Rich Hold and Spin

Coin Odyssey

Buffalo Wild Ways

Serengeti Sunrise

Latest Betmaan Welcome Bonuses for 2026

We’ve covered important information throughout our Betmaan review, but perhaps the most attractive is the site’s welcome bonuses. For the sports welcome bonus, you get a 135% first deposit bonus of up to ₹20,000 when you use the code GOALBET. However, there are terms and conditions attached to the offer. It requires a minimum deposit of ₹600, with minimum odds of 1.60 and a 5x wagering requirement. This Betmaan sports offer expires after 30 days.

On the other hand, Betmaan also has a casino bonus. Win up to ₹136,500 plus 150 Free Spins. The casino offer requires a minimum deposit of ₹910 and a 35x wagering requirement, and it expires after 7 days. Players must be 18 years and older, and T&Cs apply for both offers.

Other Betmaan Promotional Offers

Another advantage of the Betmaan sportsbook and casino section is that there are ongoing promotions. Details on other Betmaan promotions can be found here:

Weekly cashback: Indian players can get 3% cashback every Tuesday on losing sports bets. The minimum deposit is ₹107.

VIP cashback: Get between 5% and 11% cashback through 8 VIP loyalty levels.

Netwallet Bonus: Players can get 5% extra on deposits made through TheNetWallet.

Accumulator refund: There is a 100% accumulator bet refund if one leg loses.

Betmaan Payment and Withdrawal Options

Betmaan has an easy payment and withdrawal process for Indian players. Simply tap on the Deposit tab on the main page and choose from over 60 options, which include:

UPI/UPI Intent

Paytm

Google Pay

TheNetWallet

Bank transfer/IMPS

Tether on Tron

ODN Pay

Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, and more)

Payment Method Minimum Withdrawal Amount Withdrawal Processing Time Cryptocurrency Varies by coin Instant UPI / UPI Intent 900INR to 1,000INR 1-2 minutes Google Pay 900INR to 1,000INR 1-2 minutes TheNetWallet 500 INR 15 minutes Bank Transfer/IMPS 900INR to 1,000INR Varies ODN Pay 900INR to 1,000INR 1-2 minutes PhonePe 900INR to 1,000INR 1-2 minutes

The times for withdrawals may vary based on the method you’ve chosen. Cryptocurrencies seem to be the longest wait time. You will only know the exact times when you make withdrawals on the platform.

Betmaan Customer Support Channels

Another advantage of Betmaan that many other casino and sports betting sites don’t have is extensive customer support. When you tap on the Contact Us tab on the site, you’ll get access to all communication channels such as email addresses, telephone numbers, and even WhatsApp lines.

You can also write to Betmaan by filling in the contact form on the site. Customer support is 24/7, so you may get quick responses.

Editor’s Final Verdict on Betmaan

The Betmaan registration is quick and easy for Indian players. What’s more, there are tutorials on the site that cover how to place a bet. The site also has a bet calculator, which is something other casino platforms lack. Use the calculator to see possible combinations and potential winnings for any stake value, odds, and events you want to bet on.

Betmaan’s site is fast and responsive, whether you’re using it on your mobile device, laptop, or tablet. The site is also designed for Android and Apple users, which makes it a great option for Indian players on the go. These are some of the reasons why we’ve given such a high rating in our Betmaan review.

Parameter Rating (out of 10) Sportsbook 9 Playing Experience 9.5 Mobile Experience 9.5 Casino 9 Welcome Bonus 9.5 Payments 8 Withdrawals 9 Customer Support 9

FAQs about Betmaan

Here are the FAQs:

Is Betmaan withdrawal safe?

Yes, Betmaan is a safe casino and sports betting site. It has privacy policies in place, and all personal details are encrypted and password-protected.

Is Betmaan legal in India?

Betmaan is safe for indian players because it’s licensed and regulated by the State of Anjouan under the Computer Gaming Licensing Act 007 of 2005.

Does Betmaan pay real money?

Yes, Betmaan pays out real money to players if they win. The money is automatically deposited into a player's wallet, where withdrawals can easily be made.



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