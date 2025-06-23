Benfica vs Bayern Munich predictions: Three tips as Germans progress

It’s time for our Benfica vs Bayern Munich predictions as they face off in the Club World Cup on Wednesday, 25th June.

Bayern are already into the knockouts of the CWC, and Benfica only need a draw to join them. Neither side is likely to rush.

Best Bets for SL Benfica vs Bayern Munich

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.85 on Stake

Bayern Munich over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.90 on Stake

Michael Olise to score or assist at odds of 2.05 on Stake

Benfica should go down 2-1 to Bayern Munich.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Bayern Munich only need to avoid defeat in order to win Group C, and that shouldn't be difficult for them. They've only lost twice in their last 25 matches across all competitions, and remain a formidable force.

They’ve also never been beaten by Benfica.

It'll be the 14th time that As Águias take on Die Roten, and they’ve lost 10 of the 13 prior to this meeting. The Portuguese giants have struggled for consistency in recent fixtures - their hammering of Auckland City was their only win in five. They’ll certainly have a tough time in Charlotte.

Probable Lineups for SL Benfica vs Bayern Munich

Benfica Expected Lineup: Trubin, Aursnes, António Silva, Otamendi, Carreras, Di María, Renato Sanches, Prestianni, Barreiro, Aktürköglu, Pavlidis

Bayern Munich Expected Lineup: Neuer, Laimer, Tah, Kim, Guerreiro, Kimmich, Goretzka, Olise, Gnabry, Coman, Kane

Top spot on the line

Over 2.5 goals were scored in 11 of Bayern's last 12 fixtures across all competitions, and they themselves have scored 12 in two Club World Cup games. They have a wealth of attacking options, and Benfica are likely to find it hard to contain them. Meanwhile, there have been 14 goals scored during Os Encarnados' last three matches.

Compare over 2.5 goals markets on online betting sites, where these impressive scoring statistics create attractive betting opportunities.

Neither side is under pressure to push hard, as a draw would see them go through, but the winner will claim the top spot in Group C. They will face either Flamengo or, more likely, Chelsea in the knockouts, so the road ahead isn’t an easy one. With that in mind, could players be rested?

Either way, these two sides have showcased their ability to score goals in the USA already. With the top spot on the line, they should do so again.

SL Benfica vs Bayern Munich Bet 1: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.85 on Stake

Bayern seem lethal

Crushing Auckland was one thing, but the German giants have been a threat for a while now. It’s been over four months since a team stopped them from scoring. With the likes of Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise, they have plenty of attacking options.

Musiala, who only recently returned from injury and limped off in the 2-1 win over Benfica, may not recover in time to start. If he doesn’t play, Serge Gnabry or Thomas Muller will, and both are capable of scoring. Benfica’s only clean sheet in the last six came against the New Zealanders. This highlighted their defensive weaknesses.

Kane is always the most likely goalscorer for Die Bayern, but with so many options, Benfica will have their hands full. Anatoliy Trubin could be kept very busy - Bayern have scored 2+ goals in nine consecutive games.

SL Benfica vs Bayern Munich Bet 2: Bayern Munich over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.90 on Stake

Magical Michael Olise

Few players have shone at the Club World Cup quite like Olise. He was involved in four of the 10 goals in the rout of the Navy Blues, and his late winner secured victory over Boca Juniors. He’s the only player with five goals and assists at this stage, and his all-round game has been a joy to watch.

Therefore, it would come as no surprise to see him play a part once again at the Bank of America Stadium. He’s amassed a very impressive 43 G/A in his debut Bayern campaign, and he’s got every chance of adding to that tally in the USA. The French international has been a star performer, and Vincent Kompany hopes to see a repeat of that performance.

Olise won’t be the only player Bruno Lage will be worried about - but he’s definitely one to watch.