Barcelona vs FC Sevilla Predictions: Injury-hit Catalans won’t slip up

Our betting expert reveals his predictions for Barcelona vs FC Sevilla in this Monday’s 10th round of the La Liga clash at 12:30 am.

+

Barcelona vs FC Sevilla Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Barcelona vs FC Sevilla

Barcelona Victory and Total Corners Over 7.5 with odds of @1.65, equating to a 61% chance of Barça winning the match, and at least eight corners being taken.

Both Teams to score - Yes with odds of @ 1.77, indicating a 56.5% chance of both sides finding the back of the net.

Barcelona to win 2:1, 3:1 or 4:1 with odds of @ 3.60, representing a 28% chance for the Catlans to win with one of these three score lines.

Barcelona should be expected to beat FC Sevilla with a 2-1 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As La Liga returns from the international break, Barcelona vs FC Sevilla Predictions highlight a classic duel of aspirations as these two teams prepare to clash.

The Catalans, perched at the top of the league table, are eager to solidify their lead and sustain their momentum in the title race, while the Andalusians, currently in 12th place, are keen to move further away from relegation concerns.

Barcelona comes off a confident 3-0 victory over Deportivo Alaves, with the ever-reliable Robert Lewandowski putting on a stellar display by bagging a hat-trick.

Sevilla enters this fixture on the back of a narrow, albeit morale-boosting, 1-0 win over city rivals Real Betis.

Probable Lineups for Barcelona vs FC Sevilla

The probable lineup for Barcelona in the "system of play."

Pena;, Balde, Martinez, Cubarsi, Kounde, Garcia, Casadó, Pedri; Raphinha, Pau Victor, Lewandowski,

The probable lineup for FC Sevilla in the "system of play."

Nyland; Pedrosa, Marcao, Bade, Carmona; Agoume, Gudelj; Peque, Ejuke, Romero; Lukebakio.

Flick’s transformation and injury concern

With 28 goals scored in just nine matches, Barcelona have established themselves as the best offensive team in the league. The high-shot volume, with an average of 17.2 attempts and 6.22 corners per game, further underscores their attacking mindset.

Under the guidance of Hansi Flick, who has reinvigorated the side, Barça has embraced a flexible 4-2-3-1 formation, showcasing a blend of possession-based control and incisive forward play.

This system empowers creative talents like Lamine Yamal, who despite recent fitness concerns, has contributed significantly with four goals and as many assists. Alongside him, Raphinha and Pedri have reinforced a forward line that relies heavily on fluid interplay and quick transitions.

Nevertheless, the German manager faces a minor selection puzzle due to several injuries. Players like Ter Stegen and Ronald Araujo are sidelined, doubts loom over the defensive strength that has limited them to just nine goals conceded this season.

Others, like Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal, are still recovering from minor injuries but might appear in the later stages of the match this weekend.

Barcelona Victory and Total Corners Over 7.5 @ 1.65

Reasons to be cheerful

Dodi Lukebakio’s solitary goal was enough to edge past their Andalusian rivals, highlighting the cautious and resilient style of play that Sevilla frequently employs under their new manager, Francisco Javier García Pimienta, a former Barcelona Youth Team coach.

Despite their modest tally of nine goals in nine games, Sevilla stands out as a team committed to defying the odds with tenacity and work rate.

However, the suspension of defender Tanguy Nianzou, triggered by a red card against Betis, amplifies the frailties in a backline that has already shipped then goals and kept only three clean sheets.

Saul Niguez, another influential figure, is ruled out through injury alongside others, who are dealing with trivial injuries.

Despite these issues, the mood remains buoyant, fueled by their recent form and the promising development trajectory under García Pimienta.

The visitors will hope to limit Barcelona's shooting freedom (already the third-best in La Liga in shots allowed per match), and capitalise on crafted counter-attacking chances.

Both Teams to score - Yes @ 1.77

Players’ rotation and cards galore?

Barcelona's home dominance speaks volumes, having won all their matches at the Estadi Olímpic this season, while averaging an impressive 3.33 goals per game there.

However, noticeable fatigue from international duties, especially for Lewandowski and Raphinha, might lead to tactical tweaks amid Barça's hectic schedule this month.

Flick faces the challenge of managing fatigue while maintaining intensity and effectiveness, with El Clasico approaching and a midweek European clash against Bayern Munich.

For Sevilla, the goal is less about points but more about consolidative performance and morale-boosting form. Their chances of success depended on their ability to remain disciplined defensively, while exploiting Barcelona's occasional vulnerabilities to counter-attacks.

However, given their poor disciplinary record (four send-offs, as many as in the whole of last season, and 27 yellow cards, the most in La Liga), and the fact that they could be under pressure in this fixture, the visitors could once again find themselves penalised by the referee's cards.

Barcelona vs FC Sevilla Predictions suggest an intriguing match where Barcelona's offensive prowess and home dominance will be tested against Sevilla's resilient and tactical approach.

Despite injury concerns and potential fatigue, Barcelona is favoured to win, while Sevilla aims to capitalise on counter-attacks and maintain discipline. Bettors might consider Barcelona's victory with over 7.5 corners and both teams scoring as promising options.