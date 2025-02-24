Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Predictions: Barca to Take Charge

The first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be vital in the race to reach the final. Home advantage is key.

+

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Barcelona are favourites at 1.75 for this one, and for very good reason. Hansi Flick’s men have won all of their last five across all competitions and are also unbeaten in 13 matches.

They have scored 44 goals throughout that period, so victory is a difficult task for the visitors.

However, Atletico are also in good form and have the psychological advantage of winning the last meeting between the sides. Diego Simeone has overseen 20 wins over the last 24 matches, losing just once, and he will be desperate to strike first.



Probable Lineups for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

Barcelona Expected Lineup: Szczesny, Kounde, Garcia, Cubarsi, Balde, De Jong, Pedri, Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha, Lewandowski

Atletico Madrid Expected Lineup: Oblak, Molina, Le Normand, Lenglet, Galan, Simeone, De Paul, Llorente, Lino, Griezmann, Alvarez

Barca’s Impressive Run of Form

There aren’t many teams in the world right now in a better form than the Blaugrana. They have won all but two of their matches in 2025 so far, scoring 2+ in 10 of their 13 since the turn of the year. Robert Lewandowski has already scored 32 in 2024/25 across all competitions, and he shows no signs of slowing down.

The aforementioned unbeaten run also includes a 5-2 hammering of Real Madrid and five goals away at Benfica – both impressive feats. Flick’s tactics are working well, so Atletico will have their work cut out when they make the trip to the Nou Camp on Tuesday night.

Rojiblancos have a reason to be hopeful, however, given that Barca have struggled to keep clean sheets against the better sides they have faced. Atletico scored in all but four of 38 games across all competitions, and the hosts have one of the highest BTTS ratios (64%) in La Liga.

Plenty of Goals Expected

While Atletico aren’t placed particularly high amongst their peers when it comes to high-scoring games, the hosts very much are. Barca have conceded in nine of their last 12 home matches, and 14 of the last 20 have seen over 2.5 goals scored.

Meanwhile, Simeone’s side have scored in 17 of their 20 away games in 2024/25, losing only three times along the way.

Both of the last two Barcelona/Atletico meetings have seen three goals scored, and their most recent cup fixture ended in a 3-2 goal fest. With this sort of attacking talent on display, it would be a bold move to bet against either side finding a goal in this one.

Blaugrana to End Copa del Rey Drought?

Barcelona are on their longest run without reaching a Copa del Rey final since the early 2000s, and Flick will be eager to change that. No team has won the tournament more times (31), but their last victory came in 2021, which feels like a long wait by their standards. Our Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid predictions suggest an El Clasico final is also a possibility for the first time in over a decade.

Real Madrid are the current favourites at 2.10, followed by Barcelona at 3.00. Atletico, meanwhile, find themselves at 4.50. Real Sociedad are huge outsiders at 11.00, and nobody expects them to go on to lift the trophy considering who stands in the way.

By Thursday, there may well be two teams with one foot in the final, or none, but based on recent form, Barca will fancy their chances.

