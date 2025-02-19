Backing Manchester City Offers Value at This Stage

Manchester City were laughed at a few weeks ago. However, amid their resurgence, they suddenly offer great betting value.

As we are approaching the latter stages of the season, Manchester City are hitting top form once again.

Manchester City bets Odds Top-four finish 1.30 Top-two finish 8.00 Title winners 101.00

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Have New Signings Boosted Manchester City?

When it comes to Manchester City, it is never wise to count them out, as they have historically excelled at this stage of the season. If Pep Guardiola’s side hadn’t experienced such a drastic mid-season slump, we would probably be discussing them as title challengers right now.

As things stand, the best they can realistically hope for is a top-two finish, though simply finishing in the top four is more likely. Recent signs suggest that City are getting back near their best, and that is thanks to some January additions.

Losing Rodri back in September proved to be more detrimental to City’s title hopes than anyone could have imagined. After the transfer window, they had to cope without him, and Mateo Kovacic primarily stepped in to fill the role.

In January, they added Nico Gonzalez to their ranks - a specialist holding midfielder - and he has made a huge difference. With the additions of Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusanov, City are now a fearsome prospect.

With those three additions and the firepower they already have, City appear to be nearing their best again. They demonstrated this by thrashing Newcastle 4-0 at the Etihad last weekend, a result that caught the attention of the entire league.

New signing Marmoush was key in that game, scoring a hat-trick. Gonzalez and Khusanov both played in that game, with Gonzales particularly standing out. That is largely because it has been a problem area for City throughout the season, but now it is being addressed by an expert.

For most of the season, City fans would argue that they have had too many players out of position. However, with the players playing in their actual positions now, they are starting to gain momentum.

Where Could Manchester City's Revival Take Them?

Manchester City are one of the most unpredictable sides in the league, and although they have struggled, they might now be ready to hit their stride. Guardiola seems to have finally found a settled side, and that could pose a serious threat to the rest of the division.

Given how formidable City tend to be in the closing stages of a campaign, their rivals for the top-four finish will be keeping a close eye on them. From Nottingham Forest in third to Aston Villa in ninth, seven sides have a realistic chance of finishing in the top four behind Liverpool and Arsenal.

City, however, won’t be content with merely securing a top-four finish, they will be aiming much higher. The title is out of reach for now, but if City string together some wins and a jaded Liverpool side start to falter, things could change quickly.

Arsenal have been hit hard by injuries and could stumble, with City nine points behind them. Guardiola’s side may be optimistic about closing the gap, especially as they seem generously priced at 7/1 for a top-two finish. That is largely due to their recent improvement in form and the fact their squad is coming together again.

If City’s goal is merely a top-four finish, they could still aim for cup success. Manchester City have a great chance of FA Cup success with Arsenal and Liverpool out of the competition and a favourable fifth-round tie against Plymouth.

Most City fans wouldn’t have taken a top-four finish and an FA Cup triumph if it was offered back in August. However, with the way their season has unfolded, ending on a positive note would be the best they could hope for.

That said, it’s never wise to write them off. They have proved time and time again that they tend to peak at this stage of the season. The bookies may have them generously priced after their recent downturn, but they seem to have turned a corner.