Back or Oppose? How Bettors Should Approach Sevilla’s Recent Form

Sevilla’s form has drastically declined in recent weeks. Is it worth opposing them, or will they return to form?

Sevilla face a Valencia side who are at the complete opposite end of the form table on Friday night.

Valencia vs Sevilla Odds Valencia 2.35 Draw 2.05 Sevilla 2.15

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

What’s Behind Sevilla’s Sudden Collapse?

It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly where it has all gone wrong for Sevilla. 2025 has simply been tragic for them so far and is showing few signs of improvement. Since the turn of the year, Sevilla have only won three of their 13 games in all competitions.

While they’ve only lost five, that’s been enough to destroy their season. They were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by second-tier Almeria in January. Their four league defeats have seen them fall out of contention for European football too.

They’ve sat between 10th and 13th for most of the season but have always been in touch with those above. Now, they’re 12 points adrift of the European spots. That realistically condemns them to another season without European football.

Ahead of their 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid last weekend, Sevilla fans protested against the club’s president. The fans are upset to see their team’s dramatic decline. They were a European regular for so long, but are battling relegation right now, as they did last season.

Much of the blame has been directed at president José María del Nido Carrasco. Sevilla fans voiced their frustrations against Atletico, chanting for his resignation.

None of this can be helpful for the players on the pitch. They’ve been trying to close the gap on those above them amid the growing turmoil at the club. They’ve now lost three games in a row, and it’s hard to see them snapping out of this negative run.

Is it Time to Start Opposing Sevilla?

It could be, although it might vary from game to game. Given the issues at the club, it’s no surprise that Sevilla’s form has faltered. They haven’t won a home league game in 2025.

That would hint that the protests and fan discontent are affecting the players on the field. Opposing Sevilla at home could be a potential avenue of value. They’ve only won one of their last eight home league games, so they struggle in front of their own fans.

That makes their upcoming match against an in-form Valencia side particularly tricky. On paper, Valencia are one of the top picks of the La Liga round. They’re in strong form under Carlos Corberan and just beat Real Madrid last weekend. However, Sevilla’s preference for playing away from home adds uncertainty to the situation.

Valencia are still favourites to claim the win on Friday night. However, Sevilla’s preference for away matches make them a tempting value pick. Looking ahead, it may be worth pinpointing Sevilla’s home games to back against them.

They still have four home league games left this term. Three of those are against current bottom-four sides, while the other is against Real Madrid. It’s against those struggling sides where bettors could find the best value.

Las Palmas, Leganes and Alaves are all fighting for something. Stuck in mid-table, Sevilla are already probably eyeing up the end of the season. This makes those games particularly dangerous for them, especially since they are expected to start as favourites in all three.

That opens up a huge avenue of value for bettors, who could take advantage of their home struggles. If the La Liga table was based on home results alone, Sevilla would sit 16th. It’s clear this issue has troubled them throughout the season.

For those feeling bold, it’s worth noting that Sevilla are only eight points above the drop zone. Bettors who fancy a bit of a longer shot could be tempted by a relegation bet. Sevilla are a huge price to be relegated from here. Yet, with the turmoil surrounding the club, it’s not entirely out of the question with 24 points left to play for.